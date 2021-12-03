Market Focus: GetGo raises $10,000 for Toys for Tots

GetGo raises $10,000 for Toys for Tots PITTSBURGH — GetGo Café + Market and its customers have raised $10,000 for the U.S. Marine Corps annual Toys for Tots holiday campaign through the sale of GetGo’s famous tots.

For the second year in a row, GetGo donated a portion of the proceeds from any order of tots during November to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots. “Our customers responded so enthusiastically to last year’s Tots for Toys for Tots campaign that we knew we had to do it again this year,” said GetGo Chief of Staff Rug Phatak. “We’re proud to partner with our neighbors and the Marine Corps to provide toys and gifts to the children of our communities.” The Marine Corps Toys for Tots program collects new unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children during the holidays. Since its beginning in 1947, it has distributed 604 million toys to 272 million children. Podium releases second annual ‘State of Local Business Report’ LEHI, Utah — Podium, a communication and payments platform for local businesses, recently released its annual State of Local Business Report, highlighting the issues that are top of mind for local businesses, according to a press release.

The report particularly focuses on how the relationship with consumers and local businesses has forever changed as a result of the pandemic. The research shows that consumers are rooting for their local businesses, and supporting ones that offer ease and convenience, such as texting and curbside pickup options, and give back to their communities. “When the pandemic first hit, many of us went out of our way to support a local business and had to adjust to new ways of interacting with them from curbside pick-up to payments over text,” said Eric Rea, co-founder and CEO at Podium. “What this latest report shows is that supporting local is here to stay and so are pandemic-friendly services. Consumers are deeply invested in supporting the businesses that keep their local communities thriving and they’ve come to expect digital-friendly ways of doing business with them.”

The research revealed a forever changed consumer experience, where pandemic-friendly services are not only preferred, but expected. Increased convenience equals repeat business and referrals Consumers are looking for convenience when supporting local businesses. Previously just a nice way to do business, offering services such as texting, contact-less payment options and expanded pick-up and delivery options are now necessary for success. “Ease of doing business” was cited as a top consumer preference: 54% of consumers say it’s a leading reason they choose to work with a local business for the first time, second only to price.

60% of consumers cite it as a top reason they would repeat their business with a local business, tied with price.

57% of consumers claim it’s why they would refer friends and family to a business.

46% of consumers actively seek out businesses that provide alternatives to speaking on the phone, such as text and chat.

43% of consumers actively seek out businesses that minimize personal contact. Consumers have a deep bond with local businesses in their community The data suggests that consumers are rooting for their local businesses, particularly after the unprecedented and unpredictable challenges their favorite local businesses have endured.

Doing business locally and supporting their local community continues to be an integral part of their everyday life. 9 out of 10 consumers say they go out of their way to do business locally, and 7 in 10 consumers frequent a local business once a week or more.

When asked how positively they perceive their local businesses, consumers gave an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

3 in 4 consumers say they’re more likely to spend money at a local business if the business shows support of community issues and/or charitable causes.

68% of local businesses say their business actively supports local charities or causes. If they haven’t already, local businesses need to prioritize their digital transformation The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation across local businesses.

Pandemic-friendly services are here to stay, not only for consumers but for local business employees as well. 92% of local businesses say consumer expectations have changed since the start of the pandemic.

2 in 5 (40%) consumers still want contact-free transactions, 44% still want increased digital and mobile communications and 3 in 5 (59%) still want expanded pick-up and delivery options.

Local businesses also report that after word of mouth, their most effective marketing channels are all digital, outpacing traditional channels like out-of-home advertising and mail.

Among local businesses with line of sight into investments, nearly 75% report purchasing technology in the past 12 months to help their teams work more efficiently. Local businesses continue to feel effects of the pandemic In 2021, labor and inventory have been the top pain points for local businesses, issues that are compounded by a marked increase in demand.

Meanwhile, adapting to changing consumer preferences and COVID protocols continues to create uncertainty and unexpected challenges. In fact, the top business challenges for local businesses this past year include: Staffing and hiring: 52%

Supply chain and inventory: 48%

Covid-related restrictions and protocols: 45%

Managing increased demand: 26%

Changing customer expectations: 23% To get access to the full report, please visit https://www.podium.com/2022-state-of-local-business/. Washé announces new CEO Bertrand Patriarca BOCA RATON, Fla. — Washé, the largest on-demand carwash platform in the United States, announced former Washos founder and CEO, Bertrand Patriarca, will join as new chief executive officer (CEO), according to a press release.

Patriarca will lead the company into the next phase of growth and spearhead a nationwide expansion. Patriarca brings with him a wealth of experience in scaling start-up companies and building teams that deliver growth and disruption in the technology space. He officially took the reigns as CEO on Oct. 25, 2021. The Washé App started out in Boca Raton, Florida in 2016 delivering carwashes to customers’ homes, offices and parking facilities. The platform has enabled an ecosystem of mobile detailers to expand their business to a digital order management system accessed through the Washé native mobile app. Under the leadership of interim CEO Edward Laws, the company has seen strong sustained growth in its home market of Florida. Laws will continue to focus on the company’s growth and diversification in a new role as chief revenue officer. On-demand carwash services through the Washé App are currently offered in Florida and Texas. Patriarca and Laws, together with Lauren Joyal as director of strategic planning & operations, will now focus on expanding the Washé platform across new markets with launches planned in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia in the next six months.

