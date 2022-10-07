 GO Car Wash donates 63,339 trees with One Tree Planted
Market Focus: GO Car Wash donates 63,339 trees with One Tree Planted

Magnolia Wash Holdings debuts new Whistle Express Car Wash

Wage theft violations cost California carwash over $200k

Autobell® Car Wash awards 2022 academic scholarships to team members
Carwash News

Market Focus: GO Car Wash donates 63,339 trees with One Tree Planted

 

GO Car Wash donates 63,339 trees with One Tree Planted

DENVER — Express carwash chain GO Car Wash recently announced in a press release the planned donation of 63,339 trees to be planted in Leaburg, Oregon.

The brand has an ongoing partnership with One Tree Planted to plant a tree for every unlimited membership sold.

“We’re thrilled to continue working with One Tree Planted to help restore precious natural resources,” said Brett Meinberg, GO Car Wash COO. “We are grateful to our GO Members whose contributions make it possible for us to continue to give back to communities across the nation.”

The Oregon site, Whitewater Ranch, was chosen for the tree donation after a fire burned more than 1,500 acres of forest in 2020.

These reforestation efforts in Leaburg, Oregon, are vital to restore and protect wildlife populations and the natural environment.

GO Car Wash determines where the donated trees end up being planted through a vote by the company’s unlimited carwash members.

GO has donated over 130,000 trees in California and Oregon to date.

United Auto Wash to host Halloween costume contest fundraiser

AKRON, Ohio — United Auto Wash is hosting a benefit for the Stow Monroe Falls Schools Foundation with a Halloween costume contest, according to a press release.

The fundraiser will take place on Oct. 22 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the United Auto Wash located at 884 E. Steels Corners Rd. in Stow, Ohio.

Guests at this Halloween party get a free carwash and, if wearing a costume, get the chance to win future carwashes.

United Auto Wash will be giving away free carwashes to all in attendance.

The Halloween costume contest winners will receive free carwashes from United Auto Wash. 

There will be prizes for individual and group entries. 

The first place prize is 50 free gold carwash coupons, second place gets 25 coupons and third place wins 10.

The top three group costumes will win 100, 50 or 25 gold carwash coupons.

All donations given during the event will go to the Stow Monroe Falls Schools Foundation and its senior student scholarships and teachers grants.

The gold carwash coupons are redeemable at any of United Auto Washes four locations in the Stow and Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, communities.

