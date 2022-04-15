GO Car Wash plants over 35,000 trees with One Tree Planted

DENVER — GO Car Wash announced in a press release that after one month of its partnership with One Tree Planted, the company will be planting 35,708 trees in Susanville, California.

This comes after GO Car Wash’s promise to plant a tree for every new monthly membership sold since Feb.14, 2022.

The company organized an online vote, allowing members to select their preferred locations for new trees to be planted and California was the winner.

The partnership’s reforestation efforts in the Susanville, California, area are particularly timely as this area was recently damaged by wildfires, and the benefits of replanting trees on over 2,000 acres of land are enormous.

A representative from non-profit One Tree Planted said, “The immediate local ecological benefits of reforestation include reduced post fire erosion, enhanced water quality and quantity, as well as wildlife habitat. The restoration and preservation of watersheds are particularly crucial to California in the face of climate change and the state’s already limited water supply. This project takes place in watersheds that are both important to the state water supply and which have been hard hit by fire.”