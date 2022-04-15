GO Car Wash plants over 35,000 trees with One Tree Planted
DENVER — GO Car Wash announced in a press release that after one month of its partnership with One Tree Planted, the company will be planting 35,708 trees in Susanville, California.
This comes after GO Car Wash’s promise to plant a tree for every new monthly membership sold since Feb.14, 2022.
The company organized an online vote, allowing members to select their preferred locations for new trees to be planted and California was the winner.
The partnership’s reforestation efforts in the Susanville, California, area are particularly timely as this area was recently damaged by wildfires, and the benefits of replanting trees on over 2,000 acres of land are enormous.
A representative from non-profit One Tree Planted said, “The immediate local ecological benefits of reforestation include reduced post fire erosion, enhanced water quality and quantity, as well as wildlife habitat. The restoration and preservation of watersheds are particularly crucial to California in the face of climate change and the state’s already limited water supply. This project takes place in watersheds that are both important to the state water supply and which have been hard hit by fire.”
The representative continued, “An additional unique aspect of this project is the presence of grey wolves in the project area. Grey wolves are a species that has just recently returned to the state after having been hunted to extinction within the state boundaries over 100 years ago. As a large predator, grey wolves rely on large landscapes with healthy ecosystems. This project will both restore and protect this important habitat.”
The benefits of this replanting effort will remain far-reaching and sustainable well into the future.
“We’d like to thank each and every new GO member who has helped make this incredible reforestation effort possible,” said Brett Meinberg, GO Car Wash COO.
21st annual carwash tour heads to Newark
NEWARK, N.J. — Recent Car Wash Operators of New Jersey (CWONJ) promotions announced the organization’s 21st annual carwash tour, which will be taking place on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey.
The tour consists of visits to three local washes, Wash Hounds, Supreme Car Wash and Soaring of Elmwood, and lunch at Fernandes Steak House.
CWONJ members who register before May 10 will pay the pre-registration price of $40 while on-members pay $50.
After May 10, both registration prices will be raised by $20.
Interested parties can register for the tour at www.cwonj.com.