Market Focus: Grace For Vets prep underway

Grace For Vets prep underway MILFORD, Conn. — Grace For Vets, the annual nationwide carwashing event on Veterans Day that offers free washes to those who have served in our armed forces, announced that last year, 350,625 washes were given to veterans and service personnel.

This was achieved through 4,125 carwashes partnering with Grace For Vets. In the 2021 campaign, 1,612 companies in four countries participated. For carwash owners and operators that want to get involved for the 2022 Grace For Vets event, new businesses can register at www.GraceForVets.com. OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions to exhibit at Car Wash Show™ Australia NORTHVILLE, Mich. — OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions (VWS) announced in a press release that it will be exhibiting in booth #61 at the upcoming Car Wash Show™ Australia, which will be held from Sept. 20-22 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney.

OPW VWS also announced that its product brands PDQ and PSD Codax, an Innovative Control Solutions company, will be participating sponsors of the event. OPW VWS’ appearance is a significant one as Car Wash Show Australia is the only vehicle wash industry event to be held on the continent, and this will be the first time the event will have in-person attendance since 2018. This presents OPW VWS with the opportunity to reconnect with existing clients and network with new ones, most of whom are leaders in the vehicle-wash industry “down under.” OPW VWS will have the following technologies on display in booth #61 at Car Wash Show Australia: PDQ LaserWash ® 360 Plus Touchless In-Bay Automatic Vehicle Wash: Built on the success of PDQ’s original LaserWash system, this upgraded version features new revenue-enhancement features and total cost-of-ownership improvements that have been designed to give wash operators the opportunity to realize the industry’s highest return on investment.

360 Plus Touchless In-Bay Automatic Vehicle Wash: Built on the success of PDQ’s original LaserWash system, this upgraded version features new revenue-enhancement features and total cost-of-ownership improvements that have been designed to give wash operators the opportunity to realize the industry’s highest return on investment. MaxAir Dryer:Manages air movement and flow in order to deliver targeted high-velocity air to the vehicle’s surface, resulting in optimized energy usage and drying performance. PSD Codax WashConnect ® : The industry’s most robust multi-site management solution connects all carwash components together to deliver a wealth of real-time performance data to the operator.

: The industry’s most robust multi-site management solution connects all carwash components together to deliver a wealth of real-time performance data to the operator. Auto Sentry ® flex HD: This unattended POS terminal provides clear and inviting upsell opportunities through video and audio prompts.

flex HD: This unattended POS terminal provides clear and inviting upsell opportunities through video and audio prompts. Auto Sentry ® Petro: A cashless payment solution for express carwashes and in-bay automatics in the petroleum-retailing market.

Petro: A cashless payment solution for express carwashes and in-bay automatics in the petroleum-retailing market. Smartstart Plus: A versatile entry terminal that allows carwash access via prepaid codes and cards, fleet cards, mobile apps, and gift cards.

Auto Passport LPR: License-plate recognition technology that creates a simple, easy and contactless way for loyalty-club members to access the carwash.

ePOS: A secure eCommerce solution that is designed to drive online carwash sales by linking seamlessly to the specific carwash website.

WashNow! Mobile App: Automates the carwash purchase process via the customer’s secure, password-protected account while allowing purchases anytime and from anywhere in the world. ISTOBAL to exhibit its FLEX5 at the 2022 NACS Show LAS VEGAS — On Oct. 2-4 at the NACS Show in Las Vegas, ISTOBAL USA will showcase the ISTOBAL FLEX5, its most versatile and popular rollover in the U.S. fueling and convenience store sectors, according to a press release.

ISTOBAL will be exhibiting at booth #6769. The ISTOBAL FLEX5 is the first and only transformable rollover. It offers flexible configuration for program customization, speed control and product dosing, among other features. It can be configured as a three- or five-brush unit, a touch-free, a hybrid or as a combo unit. In this way, it allows customers to choose the wash they want: friction with three or five brushes, contactless, or a combination of both. The ISTOBAL FLEX5 has established itself in the U.S. market thanks to its efficiency and versatility, the press release stated. With the ability to adapt to the present and future needs of the local market, it can transform from three to five brushes without the need to purchase an entirely new machine.

An easy solution to a site’s need for a faster washing process the five-brush unit can reduce washing and drying time by up to 30% compared to the three-brush configuration. ISTOBAL USA has registered increased sales of its most popular in-bay automatic by 22% in convenience stores in Q1 -Q3 compared to the same period last year. In addition, the company is finalizing a major 12-unit reload project for a leading U.S. convenience store chain. Malco Automotive partners with Live Fast Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway BRISTOL, Tenn. — Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Malco Automotive Products announced their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17, according to a press release.

Malco Automotive is a Malco Products Inc. brand that has supplied the automotive industry with high quality, professional-grade cleaning and detailing products since 1953. Today, Malco serves the automotive industry with over 150 specially formulated automotive detailing solutions in more than 70 countries worldwide. Malco Automotive is the “Official Detailing Sponsor” of Live Fast Motorsports. “Malco has a long-standing partnership with the motorsports industry, and we are honored to be the primary sponsor for BJ McLoed and the #78 team as they race under the lights at Bristol,” said Malco president Seth Glauberman. “The Bristol night race is a fan favorite, and the Malco family will be cheering on BJ from Ohio.”

“The Live Fast Motorsports team is humbled by Malco Automotives’ continued support,” said LFM co-owner Matt Tifft. “Malco produces quality materials that allow consumers to preserve and improve their automotive possessions’ condition. We keep Malco products on hand at the shop and I personally enjoy using their Tire Shine on my Tesla tires.” Tune in to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. EST on USA Network. First CAP investor seminar a success HERSHEY, Pa. — The Carwash Association of Pennsylvania (CAP) hosted its first new investor seminar on Sept. 14.

