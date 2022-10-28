Market Focus: Haunted carwashes, fundraising during Halloween

MINNEAPOLIS — A Tommy’s Express location in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is gearing up for its 4th annual Tunnel of Terror event, as reported by the Star Tribune .

On Oct. 28 and 29 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Tommy’s located at 721 Bass Lake Rd., the Tunnel of Terror will offer guests in the carwash tunnel scares from giant skeletons, fake blood, fog machines and a light show.

The event costs $20 but TommyClub members can attend for free.

JetSplash Car Wash hosting haunted carwash

LINCOLN, Neb. — JetSplash Car Wash is hosting its 3rd annual JetSplash Haunted Tunnel on Oct. 28, according to KLKN-TV.