 Market Focus: Haunted carwashes, fundraising during Halloween
Tidal Wave Auto Spa expands footprint into Tennessee

Rainforest Car Wash opens 5th location

Driven Brands reports strong Q3 results
Carwash News

Market Focus: Haunted carwashes, fundraising during Halloween weekend

 

Tommy’s Express hosts annual Tunnel of Terror

MINNEAPOLIS — A Tommy’s Express location in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is gearing up for its 4th annual Tunnel of Terror event, as reported by the Star Tribune.

On Oct. 28 and 29 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Tommy’s located at 721 Bass Lake Rd., the Tunnel of Terror will offer guests in the carwash tunnel scares from giant skeletons, fake blood, fog machines and a light show.

The event costs $20 but TommyClub members can attend for free.

Learn more by reading the original story here.

JetSplash Car Wash hosting haunted carwash

LINCOLN, Neb. — JetSplash Car Wash is hosting its 3rd annual JetSplash Haunted Tunnel on Oct. 28, according to KLKN-TV.

The event is taking place at the JetSplash location on 84th St. and Hwy. 2 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The staff will be dressed up as iconic characters such as Michael Myers, Freddie Kruger and more, and will orchestrate jump scares for guests traveling through the carwash tunnel. 

Tickets to the Haunted Tunnel cost $15 and include JetSplash’s “Shine” wash ($20 value) and a goodie bag.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to three local organizations: Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, People’s City Mission and Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln.

The Haunted Tunnel will be taking place form 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Read the original story here.

All American Car Wash hosting ‘Nightmare on Rim Drive’

SAN ANTONIO — Texas-based All American Car Wash is hosting a Halloween event called “Nightmare on Rim Drive” at its Rim Dr. location in San Antonio, as reported by News 4 San Antonio.

From Oct. 28-30, All American will be home to characters in scary costumes that will “haunt” guests to the carwash.

Tickets to the event are $10 and include the company’s Over the Top Wash, which normally costs $25 a wash.

Wash club members can attend Nightmare on Rim Drive for free.

Proceeds from the Halloween event will benefit Students of Service, a local non-profit that provides opportunities for students to get engaged in local and international community service.

Read the original article here.

