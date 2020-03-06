Market Focus: Hydra-Flex wins patent dispute

This week, we cover a Hydra-Flex patent dispute, grand openings and a charity drive.

Hydra-Flex Inc. receives favorable decision in patent dispute SAVAGE, Minn. — Hydra-Flex Inc. announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a favorable decision in its ex parte reexamination of Hydra-Flex’s U.S. Patent No. 8,887,743 for a chemical delivery system and platform, according to a press release. As a privately held Minnesota company that commercializes custom solutions concentrated on the science of fluid handling applications worldwide, Hydra-Flex’s current chemical dispensing systems include the Aqua-LabTM SD GEN2, Aqua-LabTM MD GEN2, Aqua-LabTM XD GEN2, and Aqua-LabTM HD, the release continued. In its commitment to innovation, Hydra-Flex believes that investing in the best research and design in the business leads to the development of superior products, the release noted. “Hydra-Flex is proud of its innovative technology and its intellectual property portfolio,” Hydra-Flex President Jaime Harris stated. “I am pleased the Patent Office agreed that our patent was correctly issued.” The ex parte reexamination was a proceeding in which the Patent Office reexamines an issued patent to verify that the subject matter it claims is patentable, the release added.

The Patent Office also confirmed that all 13 original claims in the ’743 patent are patentable and allowed an additional new claim that it determined was also patentable, the release stated. As a fluid handling solutions leader in the vehicle carwash, hydro-excavation, industrial cleaning and sewer jetting industries, Hydra- Flex currently holds 11 patents for its technologies, the release concluded. Father and son open carwash for oversized vehicles ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — According to www.jacksonville.com, father and son Tim and Matt Ford have opened a new carwash designed for large vehicles — although typical-sized ones are welcome too. Datil Wash is located at 145 Movie St. in the Epic Village off Florida 207, the article continued. The carwash has the ability to clean low-ride sports cars, off-set and wide-wheel trucks as well as dually trucks, the article noted. Datil Wash’s dual 30-foot and 42-foot belt conveyors place fewer restrictions on the type of vehicle being washed, the article noted. A basic wash costs $12, while a premium wash is $20, and unlimited plans are $35 and $50 plus tax, the article concluded. Tommy’s Express opens new location in Wisconsin SCHOFIELD, Wis. — According to www.waow.com, The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce joined Tommy’s Express Car Wash in a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 3rd.

Tommy’s Express has been operating since January and will hold grand opening festivities until March 7th, the article continued. “It’s been fantastic,” said Regional Manager Amy Jensen. “We have a great community behind us and supporting us, and we have a great team, and there’s a lot of excitement going on. So, we’re looking forward to having a great week for our grand opening.” Another Tommy’s Express is currently under construction on Bridge St. in Wausau, Wisconsin, the article concluded. Avatar Car Wash holds charity event after local fires ST. CLOUD, Fla. — According to www.clickorlando.com, Roger Tanna, owner of Avatar Car Wash, sought to help two families in St. Cloud after they lost their homes to devastating fires in in February. “It was very sad. We thought we have to do something, go forward and do something for the families,” Tanna said. The first fire happened at a special needs home for children, and people were inside when it broke out, the article noted; fire crews said some patients were bedridden and were rescued by firefighters.

