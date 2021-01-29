Market Focus: ICS welcomes Warren Day as new GM

This week we cover a new appointment and plans for two new carwash openings.

ICS welcomes Warren Day as new GM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Innovative Control Systems (ICS) recently announced that Kevin Detrick, founder and president of ICS, will be stepping into a new role, while Warren Day, formerly of Honda and the Danaher Corporation, will serve as the company’s new general manager.

The transition follows a recent acquisition by OPW, a Dover Company, and supports a vision of growth and collaboration across OPW’s vehicle wash businesses, wherein Detrick will remain onboard as the vice president of technology strategy and business development, while Day oversees day-to-day operations.

“We are excited to have Warren join OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions to oversee the business, allowing Kevin time to focus on building the ICS technology roadmap and identifying potential technology synergies across our portfolio of vehicle wash products,” said Gary Campbell, vice president and general manager, OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions.

Day joins ICS with a proven track record of excellence and success in operations management, engineering and cross-functional team leadership.

Prior to joining the company, Day advanced through multiple positions of leadership at Danaher, including sales, operations, distribution and general management.

“ICS has a solid reputation in the industry for offering quality products and services with integrity and innovation. I’m very much looking forward to taking part in the continued success and helping to ensure a smooth transition into the OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions family of brands,” said Day. “We’ve got a great team and a lot of exciting projects coming down the pipeline, and with OPW’s support, we will continue ICS’s strong track record of delivering quality products and services to our customers around the world.”