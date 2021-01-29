Market Focus: ICS welcomes Warren Day as new GM

This week we cover a new appointment and plans for two new carwash openings.
ICS welcomes Warren Day as new GM
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Innovative Control Systems (ICS) recently announced that Kevin Detrick, founder and president of ICS, will be stepping into a new role, while Warren Day, formerly of Honda and the Danaher Corporation, will serve as the company’s new general manager.
The transition follows a recent acquisition by OPW, a Dover Company, and supports a vision of growth and collaboration across OPW’s vehicle wash businesses, wherein Detrick will remain onboard as the vice president of technology strategy and business development, while Day oversees day-to-day operations.
“We are excited to have Warren join OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions to oversee the business, allowing Kevin time to focus on building the ICS technology roadmap and identifying potential technology synergies across our portfolio of vehicle wash products,” said Gary Campbell, vice president and general manager, OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions.
Day joins ICS with a proven track record of excellence and success in operations management, engineering and cross-functional team leadership.
Prior to joining the company, Day advanced through multiple positions of leadership at Danaher, including sales, operations, distribution and general management.
“ICS has a solid reputation in the industry for offering quality products and services with integrity and innovation. I’m very much looking forward to taking part in the continued success and helping to ensure a smooth transition into the OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions family of brands,” said Day. “We’ve got a great team and a lot of exciting projects coming down the pipeline, and with OPW’s support, we will continue ICS’s strong track record of delivering quality products and services to our customers around the world.”
New Silverstar Car Wash coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A new Silverstar Car Wash is planned to open in spring 2021 in Sioux Falls, according to news posted on Sioux Falls Argus Leader.
Crews started construction earlier this month on the corner of 41st St. and Grange Ave.
Silverstar purchased Empire Car Wash, which was formerly on the site, and permanently closed it in December.
Improvements are being made to “help improve traffic flow on-site and at this high traffic retail intersection,” said co-owner Bryan Slama in the article.
According to the news report, the location will also have 13 vacuum stalls, self-detailing compressed air tools and a room for customers to use automatic mat cleaners and buy cleaning supplies.
“This is a great central location on one of the busiest roads in Sioux Falls, and completing this remodel to upgrade the site gives our customers another convenient place to wash their vehicles,” Slama said.
The new carwash also has a partnership with wholesale giant Costco, letting members purchase SilverStar gift cards at discounted rates, added the news post.
Castle Car Wash breaks ground in Mattawa
MATTAWA, Wash. — A new automated carwash is coming to the town of Mattawa in south Grant County, Washington, according to news posted on iFIBER One News. Top of Form
The chain plans to open by mid-to-late summer, continued the news article.
Castle Car Wash Owner John Dreher said, “I believe Mattawa is an up-and-coming area. I’ve been looking at building here for awhile.”
Castle Car Wash has been growing in the area in recent years, concluded the release.