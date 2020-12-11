Market Focus: Illuminating Technologies joins N1 Buying Group

This week, we cover a new partnership agreement from N1 Buying Group and grand openings.

N1 Buying Group adds new supplier partner LAS VEGAS — The N1 Buying Group announced that Illuminating Technologies of Greensboro, North Carolina, has partnered with the N1 Buying Group to supply LED lighting to the N1 group of distributor and operator members, according to a press release. Illuminating Technologies, a family-owned company since 1993, is the premier source for commercial lighting solutions, the release continued. It provides the expertise and analysis to deliver the best options for sustainability and efficiency in commercial lighting, supplying customers in retail, warehousing, education facilities, custom designs and new or existing construction, the release added. For more information about Illuminating Technologies, visit www.illuminatingtechnologies.com. Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens new North Carolina location ALBEMARLE, N.C. — According to www.thesnaponline.com, Tidal Wave Auto Spa opened a new location at N.C. Hwy. 24027 Bypass, N.C. Hwy. 740 and Main St. on Dec. 2nd. That day, the carwash offered free Ceramic Sea Gloss washes, the most expensive package normally priced at $25 or $39.95 under the unlimited plan, the article continued.

Jennifer Rogers, marketing director for Tidal Wave, said, “We really push to have that Chick-fil-a-like customer service. We welcome our customers as they come in and try to be available for questions and communicate with them. Our customer service is something that shines.” On the third Friday of September, for example, each Tidal Wave location donates 100% of its proceeds from the day to a local non-profit or charity group in its respective area, the article added. Mike Goetz, who is in charge of the Albemarle location, said he is looking for local groups with whom to work with on fundraisers and other events, the article stated. Goetz also noted that the carwash had a lot of landscaping down around the facility “because we want to have the best looking facility we possibly can … you know your car’s going to be taken care of because you see the place taken care of like this.” He added, “We want to see everybody here …. We want to be your best friends.” Surf Thru Express opens new location REDMOND, Ore. — According to www.ktvz.com, Surf Thru Express Car Wash opened its 25th location and second in Oregon and at 2363 NW Fourth St. in Redmond.

The carwash features a 140-foot conveyor and eco-friendly initiatives, such as using solar power to run the wash and recycling its water, the article continued. Todd Gall with Surf Thru Express Car Wash explained, “Most people don’t realize that cars are like big filters going down the road. They collect gas, oil, engine fluids, brake dust and pollution. If you wash your car at home or let it get rinsed by the rain, all those pollutants drain right to the storm drains which go to our bays, streams and lakes. When you wash at Surf Thru, the pollutants go through an elaborate system that cleans the waste before it returns to the sewer. Surf Thru then hauls the collected waste away to a hazardous waste facility, where it is cleaned and processed further. Water saving and solar is a big aspect of our sustainable system, but perhaps the most important is protecting our water ways,” said Gall. The carwash will also use purified water along with offering top-of-the-line chemicals, including ceramic protectant, wax, triple foam and a complete surface protectant, the article noted. Surf Thru provides free vacuums and air blowers to clean out the car interior, and employees will offer daily freebies, such as trash bags and dash wipes, the article stated; in addition, other products are available in the vending machines.

