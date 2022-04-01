Market Focus: The industry mourns the passing of Harvey Miller

The industry mourns the passing of Harvey Miller
NEWPORT COAST, Calif. — Harvey Miller, a leader in the carwash industry since 1956, passed away at the age of 90 on March 30, 2022.
Throughout his long career, Miller operated many full service carwashes and oil and lube centers, formed a carwash consulting firm and served as the president of International Carwash Association (ICA) and Southern California, Northern California, and California Car Wash Associations.
He also was awarded the Hall of Fame award from Western Car Wash Association, the Man-of-the-Year award from California Wash Association and the President’s award from ICA.
Miller is survived by his wife of 21 years, Yuki, sisters Gloria and Ilene, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Woodie’s Wash Shack voted the ‘Best of South Tampa’
TAMPA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack was nominated to be included in the carwash/detailer category of South Tampa Magazine’s “Best of South Tampa” contest, according to a press release.
Woodie’s competed alongside several other carwash businesses in the greater Tampa Bay area for community members to vote for their favorite wash.
Voting was open for two weeks in January 2022.
After the votes were tallied, it was announced that Woodie’s Wash Shack was the winner and number one carwash of the Best of South Tampa’s carwash/detailer category.
“This is a dream come true. We built Woodie’s to be the best in the business. This is a benchmark of success because this award is straight from the wonderful people who we serve every day,” said Woodie’s Owner and Managing Director Don Phillips.
The goal for Woodie’s since its first wash in 2019 was to revolutionize the carwash industry by providing every customer with the best carwash in the business. As a local family-owned company, the aim was to be the best carwash experience in the Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg, Florida, areas through superior customer service, great technology, loyal members and an unparalleled encounter.
“Woodie’s Wash Shack is all about taking the mundane task of washing your car and turning it into a fun and therapeutic experience. Not only do we differentiate ourselves from the competition in that respect, but we believe our old school values result in unmatched levels of customer service — our google reviews speak for themselves,” stated Jake DeGeare, Woodie’s director of marketing.