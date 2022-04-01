Market Focus: The industry mourns the passing of Harvey Miller

NEWPORT COAST, Calif. — Harvey Miller, a leader in the carwash industry since 1956, passed away at the age of 90 on March 30, 2022.

Throughout his long career, Miller operated many full service carwashes and oil and lube centers, formed a carwash consulting firm and served as the president of International Carwash Association (ICA) and Southern California, Northern California, and California Car Wash Associations.

He also was awarded the Hall of Fame award from Western Car Wash Association, the Man-of-the-Year award from California Wash Association and the President’s award from ICA.

Miller is survived by his wife of 21 years, Yuki, sisters Gloria and Ilene, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Woodie’s Wash Shack voted the ‘Best of South Tampa’

TAMPA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack was nominated to be included in the carwash/detailer category of South Tampa Magazine’s “Best of South Tampa” contest, according to a press release.