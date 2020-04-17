Market Focus: ISTOBAL develops disinfection arches in fight against COVID-19

This week, we cover arches for disinfection, financing partnership, expansion plans, an acquisition and a new build.

ISTOBAL develops arches for the disinfection of PPE and the exterior of vehicles in its fight against COVID-19 BRISTOL, Va. — ISTOBAL has developed automatic arches for the disinfection of personal protective equipment (PPE) of health personnel, security forces and emergencies personnel in addition to arches for the external disinfection of vehicles in order to fight against COVID-19, according to a press release. The company has started the production of this equipment so that it can be installed near main accesses, quarantine areas, operating rooms, ICUs and other points, added the release. The company has adapted its chemical application technology on vehicles for the manufacture of arches that can spray disinfectant on the PPE of restrooms, security and emergency departments, quickly and completely in 15 seconds, noted the press release. According to the release, with a capacity to disinfect more than 4,000 people with PPE a day, this arch measures two meters in height and is easy to install, as it incorporates supports that can be comfortably attached to the ground or to any platform. It is made up of eight sprinklers that spray disinfectant product on the PPE of health and safety and emergency forces and are automatically activated in its path, thanks to a photocell detection system that activates the sprinklers of this nebulization system, explained the release.

In addition, added the press release, ISTOBAL is producing arches for the external disinfection of medical vehicles, such as ambulances and fleets of the security forces, with an average disinfection capacity of about 1,000 vehicles per day; this system is designed to spray vehicles with biocide and achieves disinfection of large vehicles. The first arches for the disinfection of PPE and the exterior of vehicles already work in Spain, in cities such as Madrid and Valencia, concluded the press release. Hydra-Flex Inc. partners with Ascentium for financing opportunities SAVAGE, Minn. — Hydra-Flex, in response to an unprecedented economic disruption due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, recently announced a partnership with Ascentium that will begin offering financing opportunities for all customers, according to a company press release. This partnership will provide the opportunity to upgrade customers’ back-of-house supplies with no payments for 90 days, added the press release. The application is simple, continued the release, with a single page credit application and approvals in as little as 24 hours. For more information, contact [email protected] or download the application at https://bit.ly/vwfinancingoptions.

Carwash company plans for Ohio expansion HAMILTON, Ohio — According to an article by the Butler County Journal-News, a carwash company with operations across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas is planning to construct and open a new carwash along a highly visible area in Hamilton, Ohio. According to the article, Kings Carwash Express will be located on the south side of High Street between the Jack Kirsch Underpass and 7th Street. As stated in the article, washes will cost between $7 for the most basic package to $22 for the deluxe wash, which includes a wash, tire shine and a lava shield paint sealant. The tunnel wash will feature a series of lights and value-added messaging as well as “a state-of-the-art blower and drying system.” Kings Carwash Express will also feature access to free vacuums and access to other amenities, including the use of free microfiber towels, window cleaning solution, cleaner/degreaser and a free mat washing machine, added the article. “The customer is in control of the cleaning of the interior of the car, so no strangers are ever in your vehicle,” said Cole Moye, acquisitions manager for Express Wash Holdings. “All this is available at half the price of a full service car wash, and in a fraction of the time.”

Kings Carwash Express is the sister company to the Wave Auto Wash and Camel Carwash that have operations across the southeast in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, stated the article. According to the article, the company is also working to bring four new locations to Ohio with plans to increase development across the state. Read the entire article here. Rocket Auto Wash joins the Silverstar family SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Silverstar Car Wash continues its growth in the Upper Midwest with the acquisition of the Rocket Auto Wash in Sioux City, Iowa, according to news posted on the company’s website. The acquisition brings the total to six carwashes Silverstar will be operating or have under construction and development in Siouxland this year, stated the company’s press release.

“We are proud to welcome Rocket Auto Wash to the Silverstar family of carwashes,” said Bryan Slama, owner of Silverstar Car Wash. “We will continue to operate Rocket Auto Wash the same great way that the Hanson family has over the past 61 years.” “My grandpa and dad founded this business over 60 years ago,” said Mark Hanson of Rocket Auto Wash. “We are confident that the Silverstar team will help the Rocket Auto Wash team continue to deliver the same great service we have over the past six decades.” Read the entire press release here. Clean Express Auto Wash adds new location PARMA, Ohio — With construction slated to begin in June and with a scheduled fall opening date, Clean Express Auto Wash is planning to build a new automated carwash in the place of a former self-serve wash at 5710 Broadview Rd., according to a news report from Cleveland.com. Earlier this year, the Parma Planning Commission approved the project, which included a lot consolidation to roughly one acre needed to accommodate Clean Express Auto Wash, stated the news report.

