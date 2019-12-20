This week, we cover Kleen-Rite Corp.’s new website launch, a patent, a grand opening and new construction.

Kleen-Rite launches new website

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Kleen-Rite Corp. has announced the launch of its improved e-commerce website, which is ready for all customers to use, according to a press release.

The property www.kleen-ritecorp.com includes new and redesigned features to optimize the user experience, save time shopping and place orders quickly, the release continued; web pages will load faster than before on all devices.

“Our customers want shopping to be quick and easy,” said Kleen-Rite Vice President Keith Lutz. “The new site will have industry-leading speed and be easier than ever to use. Whether you’re at your desk or on your phone, we want the customer experience to be exceptional.”

Customers can now log into their accounts on phones using a thumbprint or facial recognition, the release added.

Once logged in, it’s easy to create a Favorites list of products and move some or all products into the shopping cart with a click of a button once ready to buy, the release stated.

Adding personal information, order notes and P.O. numbers into the shopping cart is easier than before for a streamlined checkout process, the release noted.

The improved Order Summary section comprehensively breaks down costs before buying, the release added.

Sign up for the new Kleen-Rite Rewards Club to earn rewards points on every purchase, and redeem points for Kleen Kash discounts and free shipping offers, the release concluded.

CSI issued U.S. patent for eyeSIGHT.one

DE PERE, Wis. — Cleaning Systems Inc. (CSI) has announced that eyeSIGHT.onewas issued U.S. Patent No. 10,488,244, for its unique design and capability, according to a press release.

eyeSIGHT.one by CSI provides a technological breakthrough in the carwash industry, allowing for a quick, clean and easy chemical usage measurement that saves a tremendous amount of time and money, the release continued.

According to Doug Marquis, vice president of business development, “As the carwash industry continues to demand more accountability and consistency, eyeSIGHT.one brings it to a level where virtually anyone can take a real-time measurement and know exactly how much is being used.”

The advanced technology helps to minimize waste of carwash chemical as it is being stored. Additionally, the design avoids contact with skin and therefore potential discoloration and unavoidable spills, and it also limits the manual labor required to measure by hand, the release stated.

“Intended to be used only with CSI’s Lustra Ultraflex system, eyeSIGHT.one was designed with a goal in mind that any employee can use it, creating a level of transparency between all parties to control operating costs, improve safety and maintain an extraordinary customer experience,” said Dave Krause, president and CEO of CSI.

Visit Eyesight.one to learn more or contact your regional sales manager or customer service at (920) 337-2175 or [email protected] with any questions.

Jimmy Suds Car Wash launches soft opening with free washes

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Jimmy Suds Car Wash has announced the soft opening of its Lakewood location on Dec. 10, 2019, according to a press release.

To celebrate, Jimmy Suds is welcoming customers with a free “Protect It” carwash (valued at $18) through 2 p.m. on Dec. 24th, the release continued.

Located at 935 S Kipling Pkwy. in Lakewood, Colorado, Jimmy Suds features automated pay stations, free vacuums and the latest in carwash technology — all built around an eco-friendly site committed to clean cars and a clean environment, the release stated.

As part of its opening specials, Jimmy Suds is offering 50% off all gift card and wash book purchases until Christmas Eve as well as a “First Month Free” promotion on its monthly Wash Club enrollment, the release added.

“We are excited to bring a new carwash and customer experience to the Lakewood community,” expressed Jimmy Suds Owner Jim Deak. “With the latest in carwash equipment and automatic pay station technology, we can provide customers with a clean, shiny and dry car in less than three minutes.”

Jimmy Suds will celebrate its official grand opening in January 2020 with details to come, the release noted.

This exciting, new and locally-owned express carwash is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Please visit www.JimmySuds.com for more information.

Woodie’s Wash Shack announces closing on Lutz property to build

LUTZ, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack is expanding with a new location in Lutz, Florida, according to a press release.

Construction on the project will begin the first quarter of 2020 and is slated for completion third quarter of 2020, the release continued.

Woodie’s Wash Shack at 5601 66th St. N. in St. Petersburg, Florida, has served as the prototype for Blue Water Wash’s Southeast expansion, the release stated.

“Wechose this site because of its proximity to shopping and nearby neighborhoods with an above average household income. Along with a traffic count of over 60,000 cars a day. This site fits right into our geographical strategy of being the top carwash in the Tampa Bay area,” operating partner Glen Stygar said.

Wash Club members of the original Woodie’s on 66th will be able to take advantage of multiple carwash locations, as their membership will be universally accepted at all stores, the release stated.

By the year end of 2020, Woodie’s Wash Shack will have 13 locations in the Tampa metropolitan statistical area, the release noted.

Woodie’s Wash Shack is an express carwash inspired by the classic Woodie Car and surf culture of the 1950s, the release added.

Each Woodie’s Wash Shack creates approximately 10 new jobs and is equipped with free vacuums, on-site crew members and a membership model built with the customer and community in mind, the release noted.

The crew at Woodie’s Wash Shack seek to serve their communities by coordinating with local school’s fundraising efforts, offering discounts for military and building facilities with eco-friendly equipment, the release concluded.