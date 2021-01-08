Market Focus: Mammoth Holdings acquires Fast Trac Car Washes

This week, we cover acquisitions, including one from Mammoth Holdings; virtual trade show attendance; a charitable cause; new construction; and a grand opening.

Mammoth Holdings acquires Fast Trac Car Washes in Tuscaloosa ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings LLC has acquired two express conveyor carwashes from Fast Trac Express Car Wash in Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama, according to a press release. Marcus Kittrell, the founder of Mammoth’s Marc-1 brand and Mammoth’s executive vice president, explained, “Fast Trac fits our existing footprint well as we expand our presence in Alabama. Mammoth will now have 14 stores in the state, providing our customers and unlimited wash club subscribers with expanded wash options.” Fast Trac’s founder HM Nowlin stated, “There’s no group I’d like my washes to be part of more than Mammoth, in large part because of my respect for Marcus Kittrell. They structured a deal tailor-made to meet my needs and treated my team and me with respect from start to finish.” Mammoth’s multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On and PitStop, among others. Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, the release concluded. Tommy Car Wash Systems makes acquisition and investment in expansion of detergent production infrastructure HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy Car Wash Systems has scaled up detergent operations with the acquisition of blending assets and resources to expand its state-of-the-art blending and bottling division in Holland, according to a press release.

Tommy Car Wash Systems’ new proprietary formulas have been developed by a collaboration involving expert carwash operators and industry-leading chemists to produce clean, shiny, dry vehicles at the highest possible speeds, the release continued. Tommy Car Wash Systems works with a small group of signature product producers to formulate and round out the Tommy Signature Detergent lineup, the release added. Many of the new formulations are concentrated to the maximum amount possible to reduce logistics expenses and the carbon footprint associated with shipping, the release noted. The strategic growth of Tommy Car Wash Systems’ in-house blending department will provide the opportunity for carwash operators to experience significant savings in their operational costs while also providing improved results for their wash guests, the release stated. “Scaling up our detergents blending while streamlining the process, packaging and logistics to save our franchisees and other carwash operators money has become a major focus for us,” said Ryan Essenburg, president and chief innovation officer at Tommy Car Wash Systems. “We are pioneering environmentally safer, easier and smarter detergent management solutions while lowering manufacturing and distribution costs, which gives us a competitive advantage in the industry.” ISTOBAL USA to attend the virtual NADA SHOW BRISTOL, Va. — ISTOBAL USA will attend the virtual NADA Show from Feb. 9-11 with the ISTOBAL M’1 rollover in order to consolidate its leadership in the car dealership sector, according to a press release.

Despite 2020’s challenges, the ISTOBAL’s U.S. subsidiary started the year with a positive outlook; in 2020, the company hit a new record in the ISTOBAL M’1 sales in North America with a double digit increase, the release continued. ISTOBAL USA CEO Jimmy Sisk stated that car dealerships are continuing to make up nearly half of the M’1 rollover sales, the release added. Additionally, he highlighted that in the coming years, “We will focus part of our efforts on increasing our presence in this market segment by providing efficient and dependable solutions to dealerships.” Jimmy Cleans Express Wash offers free memberships to law enforcement MONROE, N.C. — Jimmy Cleans Express Car Wash wanted to give back to the community that has helped it succeed for the last decade, so the company decided to give free unlimited club memberships to all local law enforcement officers in the area, according to a press release This includes the Monroe Police Department, Wingate Police Department, Marshville Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Department and Troop H of the North Carolina State Troopers, the release continued. In less than three months, Jimmy Cleans has signed up over 135 law enforcement vehicles and has already given over 1,600 free washes, the release added.

“It’s the least we could do for our local heroes. Even before the free membership program for law enforcement, we were visited frequently by police officers, sheriffs, deputies, detectives and state troopers, who inherently made the carwash a safe place to be,” said Site Manager Elijah Strouse. Chief of Police Bryan Gilliard said about the initiative, “On behalf of the officers and staff of the Monroe Police Department, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your show of appreciation and support for the Monroe Police Department. As an agency, we pride ourselves on being there for the community we serve, and your kind gesture of providing free carwashes for our department cars allows us to do that in spotless vehicles.” Jimmy Cleans has expanded to three locations, but a staple of its carwashes is to take pride in the communities that it is a part of, the release concluded. Rising Tide to open third location CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — According to www.sun-sentinel.com, Rising Tide Car Wash, which mostly employs people with autism, is opening its third location. John D’Eri co-founded the business with his son Thomas in Parkland in 2013 with the goal of creating a company that would give those with autism an opportunity to have real jobs that would challenge them and give them skills, the article continued.

D’Eri was inspired by his other son, Andrew, who was diagnosed with autism when he was a toddler, the article noted. “My son Andrew is on the spectrum,” D’Eri said. “There were no opportunities for him whatsoever. I have always been a serial entrepreneur. So I decided that the best thing I could do was try to give him empowerment through employment versus some form of institutionalization like a group home.” The original carwash in Parkland was so successful that the family decided to open a second location in Margate in 2017, and now the success in Margate has led them to start towards a third location in Coral Springs with the goal of opening in late 2021 or early 2022, the article stated. “It took us two years to finally hone in on the Coral Springs spot to see if we could make it work,” D’Eri said. “Coral Springs really showed their desire to be an inclusive community by getting involved in our social enterprise. In Coral Springs, we expect to hire between 20 and 25 people. Those are not all full-time positions. A lot of people with autism don’t have the ability to work full time. There are transportation issues. There are school scheduling issues. Some of them are in the last year of school because school goes on longer for people on the spectrum.”

Unlike at the Parkland and Margate locations, D’Eri hopes to hire a team that is completely on the spectrum, the article noted. “Within the first two years of operation, we want to be 100% staffed with diversity, meaning employees on the spectrum. That includes the team leaders. That’s our goal with Coral Springs, which would be the first of its kind.” Bubble’s Foam Farm opens OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Bubble’s Foam Farm, a carwash that resembles a barn and has a focus on low water use, opened at 1604 Water Place in early December 2020. Owners Chris Mullett and Will Loepfe said that Bubble’s Foam Farm reduces water consumption by 75% compared to traditional carwashes, the article continued. “The reaction from the community has been great,” Mullett said. “Our customers have definitely been commenting on our differences from other carwashes in the area. At the top of that list is our slow-spinning brushes and the way the car looks when leaving. They look good. We do have a few things we’re still fine tuning to ensure the best clean possible, but we’re close.” The carwash has a goat named Bubble as its mascot, the article added. “We’ve come a long way from our initial idea to a branded concept and now to our finished site,” Mullett said. “Everywhere you go at Bubble’s, our friendly goat is keeping an eye out for you and your car. We are super happy to be up and running, and sometimes probably a little over anxious to wash everyone’s car; we’re just having too much fun.”

