Market Focus: Metro Express acquires Like Nu Car Wash | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

This week, we cover a Metro Express Car Wash acquisition, a new hire, an award and a new opening.
Metro Express Car Wash acquires Like Nu Car Wash
BOISE, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash acquired three Like Nu Car Wash locations in Idaho, bringing it to a total of nine carwash sites across three states, five of which located in the Treasure Valley, Idaho, area, according to a press release.
The acquisition of Like Nu Car Wash by Metro Express became official as of May 4, 2021.
Metro Express will continue to serve the Northwest with the quick, efficient service that customers know and love while expanding its footprint.
The addition of Like Nu gives Metro Express the opportunity to serve more customers in the rapidly growing Treasure Valley market.
“We couldn’t be happier to grow our footprint in the Treasure Valley,” said Derek Martin, chief operating officer of Metro Express Car Wash. “Adding these locations allows us to offer more convenience to our customers and our loyal members. We look forward to making considerable improvements to all three of these landmark locations.”
In addition to growth in Idaho, Metro Express is completing construction on a site in Spokane, Washington, slated to open May 2021.
Metro Express recently broke ground and began construction on another new location in Post Falls, Idaho, slated to open late 2021.
D&S hires Cyrus Wardwell as new inside sales consultant
HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — On April 12, 2021, D&S announced the hiring of Cyrus Wardwell for the newly created position of inside sales consultant, according to a press release.
In this role, Wardwell will provide preliminary business development and financial guidance to prospective carwash owners/investors.
“Cyrus’ extensive background in financial services coupled with professional sales experience will be instrumental to assisting potential carwash investors, primarily in the research, evaluation and initial planning phases,” stated D&S Director of Marketing Ken Underhill. “We believe this consultant component enhances the array of decision-making resources D&S offers those considering carwash ownership or expansion.”
Wardwell’s duties include working closely with Brad Quay, vice president of the firm’s new Large Vehicle Wash Division, in various market development and sales activities.
Wardwell will work at D&S’ headquarters outside of St. Louis.
Soapy Joe’s honored as Gold Stevie® Award winner in 2021 America Business Awards®
SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the PR Campaign of the Year category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® for its Tunnel of Love 2020 campaign, according to a press release.
Soapy Joe’s Tunnel of Love 2020 campaign took place on Valentine’s Day, when Soapy Joe’s biggest fans were married on-site at Soapy Joe’s.
The wedding ceremony featured a festive 50-foot celebration aisle created by turning the overhead vacuum booms into ceremonial arches with LED lights and flowers with a layered blue and white runner underfoot.
Couples walked down the aisle accompanied by acoustic guitar towards a 15-foot-wide blue-and-white balloon arch with Soapy’s own mascot as ceremonial ring bearer.
“Soapy Joe’s is honored to be a Gold award recipient of the 2021 Stevie Awards,” said Lorens Attisha, CEO of Soapy Joe’s. “Our local community is so important to us, and to have the ability to tie the knot at one of our locations was immensely special.”
More than 3,800 nominations — a record number — from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.
Soapy Joe’s received the Gold Stevie Award in the PR Campaign of the Year category for events and observances.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.’s premier business awards program.
This win exemplifies Soapy Joe’s recognition in the community as a top-rated company in San Diego, the release stated.
Throughout 2020 and 2021, Soapy Joe’s Tunnel of Love campaign has consistently been recognized through awards and media.
Additionally, Soapy Joe’s won the San Diego Reader’s Best Car Wash in San Diego, along with a Marcom Award and ADDY award.
Along with this amazing recognition, Soapy Joe’s is bubbling up exciting developments for 2021.
Soapy Joe’s is opening many new locations in San Diego County, including Kearny Mesa, El Cajon, Miramar, Mission Valley and more.
Additionally, Soapy Joe’s plans on doubling its number of employees, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the San Diego community.
Nicknamed the Steviesfor the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30th.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
Mint Car Wash opens third location
SAVANNAH, Ga. — According to www.connectsavannah.com, the third Mint Car Wash in the Savannah, Georgia, market opened at 302 Commercial Dr.
The new location is an express exterior wash that offers an Unlimited Wash Club, free vacuums, compressed air, microfiber towels, and cleaning products for glass and other interior surfaces.
Mint Car Wash’s signature package, the “Full Minty,” includes 21 cleaners, sealants and waxes.