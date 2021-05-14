Market Focus: Metro Express acquires Like Nu Car Wash | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

This week, we cover a Metro Express Car Wash acquisition, a new hire, an award and a new opening.

Click Here to Read More

Metro Express Car Wash acquires Like Nu Car Wash

BOISE, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash acquired three Like Nu Car Wash locations in Idaho, bringing it to a total of nine carwash sites across three states, five of which located in the Treasure Valley, Idaho, area, according to a press release.

The acquisition of Like Nu Car Wash by Metro Express became official as of May 4, 2021.

Metro Express will continue to serve the Northwest with the quick, efficient service that customers know and love while expanding its footprint.

The addition of Like Nu gives Metro Express the opportunity to serve more customers in the rapidly growing Treasure Valley market.

“We couldn’t be happier to grow our footprint in the Treasure Valley,” said Derek Martin, chief operating officer of Metro Express Car Wash. “Adding these locations allows us to offer more convenience to our customers and our loyal members. We look forward to making considerable improvements to all three of these landmark locations.”

In addition to growth in Idaho, Metro Express is completing construction on a site in Spokane, Washington, slated to open May 2021.

Metro Express recently broke ground and began construction on another new location in Post Falls, Idaho, slated to open late 2021.

D&S hires Cyrus Wardwell as new inside sales consultant

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — On April 12, 2021, D&S announced the hiring of Cyrus Wardwell for the newly created position of inside sales consultant, according to a press release.