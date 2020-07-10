Market Focus: Mint Car Wash building third location

This week, we cover carwash construction, including that of Mint Car Wash, and reopenings.

Mint Car Wash building third location SAVANNAH, Ga. — According to www.savannahbusinessjournal.com, Mint Car Wash announced plans to build its third location in the greater Savannah, Georgia-area at 302 Commercial Dr. The new location, expected to be completed this fall, will sit on a 1.2-acre lot and feature a 4,500-square-foot building with 23 vacuum spaces, the article continued. Earlier this year, Mint held a grand opening for its second location; the original Mint Car Wash opened in July 2018, the article added. “As we approach our two-year anniversary since opening our business in Savannah, we are still seeking new ways to grow, serve the city and expand the membership value of Mint’s unlimited wash club,” said R. Daniel Blanton Jr., Mint Car Wash co-owner. “There’s major shopping around Hodgson Memorial Dr., making it a high-traffic area ideally suited for the unique service and value we deliver at Mint Car Wash.” Mint Car Wash will have a state-of-the-art tunnel with a fully-outfitted vacuum area complete with several cleaners and air detailing tools, the article noted. Mint’s premium wash package, The Full Minty, includes 21 different cleaners, sealers and waxes; in addition, the company offers an unlimited wash club, where customers can wash once per day for one monthly price, the article concluded.

Blue Wave Car Wash under construction SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — According to www.argusleader.com, Blue Wave Car Wash will be built on the corner of 41st St. and Hawthorne Ave. after demolishing an old Lone Star Steakhouse restaurant that closed in 2017. The company, which has a location in Brookings, South Dakota, will be a tunnel wash that offers self-serve vacuums, the article continued. The owners have been working with the surrounding residential neighborhood to allay concerns about traffic and noise, the article noted; Blue Wave’s noise-reduction efforts will include putting up a barrier of trees and using low-volume vacuums. “The brand that we have selected to use for our type of wash is a little bit different than the industry standard in that they provide a muffler system on the vacuums,” Jeremy Christopherson with RS Architects, who represented the company before the Sioux Falls Planning Commission. The owners of Blue Wave also own Olson Oil and Get-n-Go gas stations, the article concluded. Eco Car Spa and Amazing Salads and Smoothies reopens for business ATLANTA —Eco Car Spa and Amazing Salads and Smoothies, a carwash-cafe hybrid that made its Atlanta debut last September, has officially opened back up for business after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Starting July 1st, Eco Car Spa continued offering waterless carwashes alongside health-conscious dining options such as salads, smoothies and Italian ice, the release continued. “When I created Eco Car Spa and Amazing Salads and Smoothies, I wanted to create a one-stop destination for those in search of a quick and healthy pit stop,” said owner Lemont Bradley. “From the way we wash vehicles to our healthy food options, we will continue to make healthy living and a healthy environment our top priorities.” The carwash is currently running a special, offering exterior-only carwashes for $10, and interior shampoo and steam cleanings for $79.99 for cars, $99.99 for trucks, and $139.99 for vans, the release noted. The waterless carwash method uses biodegradable products that are more environmentally friendly than traditional carwashes, according to the release. “When everyone was quarantined, the environment and Earth got a much needed break,” Bradley added. “Our style of car detailing coincides with protecting our planet — and we are excited to get back up and running.” While customers are waiting for their car to be detailed, they can order from a menu featuring a variety of smoothies, juices, salads, soups, sandwiches, wraps and Italian ice, the release stated.

