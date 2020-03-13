Market Focus: Mister Car Wash aids Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund

This week we cover a donation plan for fund from Mister Car Wash, a business recognition, new hires and two grand openings.

Mister Car Wash aids Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund TUCSON, Ariz. — As Middle Tennessee continues with the process of rebuilding after the tornado damage from earlier in March, Mister Car Wash recently announced that it will donate $1 to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund for every automobile that comes through the tunnel on March 21st at all of its 16 Tennessee locations, according to a press release. Rather than link the funds with sales figures, however, the company will base the donations on that day’s total car counts, including both retail washes and Unlimited Wash Club services, to maximize the contribution, continued the release. “Mister Car Wash has been proud to serve the Tennessee community since 2015, and we were devastated by the news of the tornado that hit Middle Tennessee on March 3rd,” said Megan Everett, director of marketing with Mister Car Wash. “Each and every car that we wash on March 21st will represent another step in restoring a sense of shine to these communities in need.” Mister Car Wash’s Tennessee footprint includes stores in Gallatin, Hermitage, Nashville, Antioch, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Columbia and Clarksville. For additional information, and for the addresses of all Tennessee locations, please visit www.mistercarwash.com/locations.

EverWash ranked on a16z Marketplace 100 index PHILADELPHIA — EverWash has been ranked on the a16z Marketplace 100, a ranking of the largest and fastest growing consumer-facing marketplace startups and private companies, according to a press release. The Philadelphia-based startup was ranked as the fourth fastest growing company on the list, and 66th out of the 100 companies listed in the overall index, noted the release. These rankings were put together by Andreessen Horowitz, a Menlo Park, California-based venture capital firm, and based on data from Second Measure, a firm that analyzes billions of purchases to track consumer behavior and relative sales across 4,500 merchants, the release stated. “We’re honored to be included on the a16z Marketplace 100 list,” said EverWash CEO John Cassady. “Our team has worked hard to become the leading membership solution in the carwash industry, so it’s great when we receive recognition like this, especially when we’re being recognized alongside giants like Airbnb, Doordash, Classpass and others disrupting their respective industries.” Anonymized data was collected from millions of consumers, added the release, and then analyzed to determine which marketplaces are capturing the most dollars, what’s trending up and down, and which categories are growing fastest.

According to the rankings, “EverWash was the most surprising company of the top five fastest growers. … These up-and-coming companies offer the best indication of future marketplace categories. Interestingly, these companies are emblematic of emerging categories among millennial and Gen Z consumers.” EverWash was one of four companies in the auto industry to make the a16z list and the only company listed from the carwash industry, concluded the release. International Auto Magic Day celebrated around the world CINCINNATI — Auto Magic reminded everyone in a recent company press release that March 17, 2020 is International Auto Magic Day. International Auto Magic Day is a global celebration where people dress up in traditional Auto Magic green clothes, cities have large parades and green beverages are consumed — Chicago even dyes the Chicago River green to celebrate the day, cited the press release. International Auto Magic Day is also a great day to perform a spring detailing job on your vehicle, added the release. “While some people may think it’s a coincidence that International Auto Magic Day falls on the lesser-known holiday of St. Patrick’s Day, we don’t mind,” said David Jacobson, marketing manager for Auto Magic. “While we aren’t completely sure which came first — St. Patrick’s Day or International Auto Magic Day — we want everyone to celebrate and get their car detailed.”

According to the press release, a countdown to International Auto Magic Day will start on March 10th on the Auto Magic Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/automagicproducts) and will feature different ways that Auto Magic Day is celebrated throughout the world. Everyone can let the world know how they are celebrating by tagging Facebook posts with #automagicday2020, the release concluded. G&G Industrial Lighting hires Chris Carpenter and Konner Kappelman as regional sales managers CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — G&G Industrial Lighting announced that Chris Carpenter and Konner Kappelman have joined the company as regional sales managers (RSMs), according to a press release. The RSMs are responsible for training and traveling with independent representative agencies, servicing lighting and electrical architects, engineers, contractors and distributors, added the release. With this expansion of the salesforce, G&G will be able to effectively penetrate key markets, such as carwash, food processing, transit, automotive services and industrial applications, with its highly engineered LED lighting products while providing hands-on support for all representatives, continued the release.

Chris Carpenter most recently served as a regional sales manager for Dialight, with a focus on providing LED lighting to heavy industrial and hazardous locations customers, noted the release. Konner Kappelman came to G&G with a background as a lighting controls specialist for The Foley Group, a lighting-focused manufacturers’ representative agency, stated the release. According to the company, the duo’s knowledge base and history servicing customers similar to G&G’s target market will be beneficial in propelling the G&G brand forward. “What excites me is the opportunity to collaborate with our channel partners to provide specialized solutions for superior light performance, product durability and environmental sustainability,” said Carpenter. “G&G is a company with a sound growth plan, possesses an outstanding organizational culture and is committed to product and service excellence with our reps, distributors and end users.” “I was first drawn to G&G by its product, which is truly in a class of its own in the lighting industry,” stated Kappelman. “However, it was ultimately the core values of the company that really caught my attention, as it is apparent that this company is truly a family, and I am excited to officially be a part of what this family is going to accomplish. The sky is the limit with G&G.”

“We’re thrilled to add Chris and Konner to our team,” added Ben Jamison, director of business development at G&G. “Their experience and energy will allow G&G to continue to deliver our commitment to excellence in customer service and will keep G&G’s products at the forefront of our partner’s and customer’s minds when they consider their future lighting needs and requirements.” Executive Car Wash locations set to open DESTIN, Fla. — According to an article posted on www.nwfdailynews.com, two new Executive Car Wash locations are planned for Destin and Santa Rosa Beach. The carwashes, owned by brothers Andrew and John Valliantos, are set to open in Destin at 1071 U.S. Hwy. 98 East and in Santa Rosa Beach at the corner of Hwy. 393 and U.S. Hwy. 98 in Walton County, stated the article. According to the article, the Valliantos brothers also own two Beach Zone locations in Destin, along with another Executive Express Car Wash in Destin (983 U.S. Hwy. 98 East) and an Executive Car Wash in Miramar Beach.

“We want to open the [Destin] location by late summer or early fall,” said Andrew Valliantos. “We’re looking to open the one in Santa Rosa Beach at the same time.” Read the full story here. Lafayette’s ‘longest automatic carwash’ planned LAFAYETTE, La. — A new automatic carwash is scheduled to open later this year at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. and Ridge Rd. in Lafayette, Louisiana, according to an article posted on www.kpel965.com. The tunnel will be 115 feet long, added the article. According to The Advocate, Bob Giles, owner of Giles Automotive, will be opening Mr. Bubbles Auto Spa, which he says will be “Lafayette’s longest automatic carwash,” noted the article.

