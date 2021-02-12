Market Focus: Moo Moo’s 18th grand opening benefits the Westerville Area Resource Ministry

This week, we cover a combination grand opening and charity event for Moo Moo Express Car Wash as well as new construction.

Moo Moo Express’ 18th location grand opening raises $12,165, 1,800 pounds of food for the Westerville Area Resource Ministry

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moo Moo Express Car Wash donated $12,165.69 and 1,846 pounds of non-perishable food to the Westerville Area Resource Ministry (WARM) to help further its mission of serving Westerville families in need, according to a press release.

The donations were collected from Moo Moo Express customers at the company’s Westerville South grand opening/free wash week held Jan. 8-17, 2021 at the 107 Huber Village Blvd. Westerville, Ohio, location.

During the grand opening, Moo Moo Express offered a free signature “Crème De La Crème VIP” carwash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to WARM.

Moo Moo Express also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to WARM.

Throughout the grand opening period, Moo Moo Express gave away more than 3,600 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $64,800.

“We are grateful that our grand opening made such a positive impact on WARM and the Westerville community — during a time when the need has never been greater,” said John Roush, Moo Moo Express Car Wash founder and Express Wash Concepts CEO. “This donation will provide thousands of meals to hundreds of Westerville families in need, and our team looks forward to continuing our relationship with WARM in future fundraising and volunteer efforts.”