Market Focus: Moo Moo’s 18th grand opening benefits the Westerville Area Resource Ministry

This week, we cover a combination grand opening and charity event for Moo Moo Express Car Wash as well as new construction.
Moo Moo Express’ 18th location grand opening raises $12,165, 1,800 pounds of food for the Westerville Area Resource Ministry
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moo Moo Express Car Wash donated $12,165.69 and 1,846 pounds of non-perishable food to the Westerville Area Resource Ministry (WARM) to help further its mission of serving Westerville families in need, according to a press release.
The donations were collected from Moo Moo Express customers at the company’s Westerville South grand opening/free wash week held Jan. 8-17, 2021 at the 107 Huber Village Blvd. Westerville, Ohio, location.
During the grand opening, Moo Moo Express offered a free signature “Crème De La Crème VIP” carwash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to WARM.
Moo Moo Express also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to WARM.
Throughout the grand opening period, Moo Moo Express gave away more than 3,600 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $64,800.
“We are grateful that our grand opening made such a positive impact on WARM and the Westerville community — during a time when the need has never been greater,” said John Roush, Moo Moo Express Car Wash founder and Express Wash Concepts CEO. “This donation will provide thousands of meals to hundreds of Westerville families in need, and our team looks forward to continuing our relationship with WARM in future fundraising and volunteer efforts.”
WARM provides assistance to individuals in the Westerville area who are living at or below the federal poverty guidelines.
Suds Brothers Express Car Wash to open in April
REDLANDS, Calif. — According to www.redlandscommunitynews.com, Suds Brothers Express Car Wash is expected to open in April at the corner of Alabama St. and Orange Tree Lane, right before the Interstate 10 on-ramp.
Co-owning brothers Bob and Brian Harber were proud to say they employed all local contractors for the project.
“Our mission is to give the best carwash experience every single time,” said Bob.
To help make that experience possible, the Harbers decided to go with a conveyor belt for the tunnel in order to reduce the risk of tire damage or misalignment and to allow for dually trucks to go through the wash.
The wash itself will take three minutes to complete, and customers can then opt to use one of the 32 free vacuum stations that also feature compressed air; two floor mat cleaners and complementary towels will also be available.
Because the carwash is a family affair, all four package options, which start at $7 and also have corresponding unlimited wash plans, are named after family members as well as a bygone four-legged family member.
Brian’s Basic is a one-step ceramic layering process that includes a body wash and ceramic drying agent.
Next, Bob’s Deluxe is a two-step ceramic layering process that adds wheel and tire cleaner as well as ceramic triple polish.
Suds Bros Supreme, a three-step ceramic layering process, adds on a rim brightener, ceramic high-gloss finish, ceramic clear coat protectant and gives customers a goodie bag.
The highest package, Top Dog (named in honor of the family’s golden retriever that died), is a four-step ceramic layering process that adds a ceramic full-body protectant and a wax.