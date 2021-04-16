Market Focus: NCS partners with Car Wash Services of Arizona and Big Man Washes | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

This week, we cover new partnerships for NCS, grand openings and a charity drive.

NCS partners with Car Wash Services of Arizona and Big Man Washes GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS) announced its strategic partnerships with Car Wash Services of Arizona and Big Man Washes, creating the largest direct installation and service company in North America, powered by NCS, according to a press release. “Both Big Man Washes and Car Wash Services of Arizona bring strong leadership and highly skilled teams to the NCS family. We are thrilled to have Wes Dawson and Tim Ryan on the NCS team and look forward to building upon their years of leadership in their respective markets,” said Mike Gillen, CEO of National Carwash Solutions. “Tim and Wes, and their teams, have outstanding reputations among their customers and peers, and provide us with a wealth of tunnel wash expertise. These outstanding organizations exemplify the types of strategic partners we are seeking.” Car Wash Services of Arizona, based in Tempe, Arizona, is a supplier of tunnel carwash systems, cleaning fluids, and maintenance and installation services in Arizona and Southern California, serving small business operators and large multi-site operators alike via a deep team of 37 employees. “Our team is absolutely thrilled to be joining the NCS family. We believe that this strategic partnership with National Carwash Solutions is a clear choice for our customers and company,” said Tim Ryan, CEO and cofounder of Car Wash Services of Arizona. “Their industry-leading brands, innovative thinking, quality leadership and shared culture are just some of the many advantages that made this decision easy. The pride we have for our customers and the strength of our team has been the fuel for our growth over the past 20 years, and we look forward to many more.”

Big Man Washes, based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, is a supplier for tunnel carwash equipment, cleaning fluids and maintenance, serving Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Big Man Washes also provides installation services and expertise on a national scale, leveraging its team of 72 employees. “We exist to make our customers successful. My employees and customers have entrusted me with their livelihoods, and, with that responsibility in mind, we chose to align with an organization that mirrors our culture and our mindset. I was impressed with the NCS team’s willingness to listen, desire for innovation and commitment to providing best-in-class solutions,” said Wes Dawson, CEO and founder of Big Man Washes. “NCS’s customer-centric approach, centered around providing choices and solutions that best meet our customers’ needs, allows for us to continue on with our stated mission. My greatest reward in business is being able to participate in the growth and success of our customers. My greatest joy is being able to provide stability and opportunity for our employees. With NCS’s help, vision and leadership, we look forward to the continued accomplishment of both objectives for years to come.” NCS has also partnered with other carwash distributors in North America, including Hi-Performance Wash Systems, Auto-Clean, Arizona Car Wash Systems, Complete Car Wash, NuLook, Badger Land and Carwash Solutions.

Quick Quack opens new location in California BRENTWOOD, Calif. — Quick Quack Car Wash is hosting a celebration for the opening of its first location in Brentwood, California, located at 7450 Brentwood Blvd. (across from Brentwood Shopping Center), according to a press release. The grand opening kicked off on Monday, April 12th, and will conclude on Sunday, April 25th. The event includes a fundraiser, benefitting Make-A-Wish of the Greater Bay Area, a chance to win a year of free carwashes and 12 days of free carwashes. “Our mission at Quick Quack is to ‘Change Lives for the Better,’” said Travis Kimball, chief experience officer of Quick Quack Car Wash. “So, for every new store opening, we try to do just that by providing free carwashes to our customers while encouraging donations that will benefit the selected cause.”

When customers previewed the wash and donated on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m., Quick Quack matched the donations and presented a check to the recipient, Make-A-Wish of the Greater Bay Area. Donations will help fulfill the wishes of children between the ages of 2.5 and 18 who have critical illnesses. On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Quick Quack hosted a big giveaway for the first 100 cars in line. These customers received a prize bag, and five lucky ducks won one year of free carwashes. “The big giveaway will kick off our 12 days of free carwashes,” said Kristen Jensen, marketing specialist of Quick Quack Car Wash. “Customers can visit our location in Brentwood and receive the top wash package for free.”

For a limited time, Quick Quack will also give customers the chance to sign up for any membership package for only $9.99 for the first month. Express Wash Concepts Air Freshener Campaign raises $35,000 for local nonprofits Columbus, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced the donation of $35,069 to 33 Ohio-based non-profits, according to a press release. The donations were collected as part of EWC’s Q1 Air Freshener Campaign, in which the company offered for sale $1 special-edition air fresheners with 100% of collected proceeds donated back to local nonprofits. Nonprofit partners were selected by team members at each location, with the only requirement being the nonprofit must directly impact community members within that wash’s location. During the month-long campaign, Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, CLEan Express Auto Wash and Meyers Auto Wash customers had the option to purchase the campaign air fresheners via an on-site team member or at the wash payment kiosk. As an added incentive, customers could scan a QR code on the back of the air freshener to enter for a chance to win unlimited washes for a year. “Shifting our nonprofit partner selection to each individual location proved to be extremely impactful, as we raised the largest total ever from a single donation campaign,” said John Roush, EWC CEO. “We had each location set a projected goal, which is what we used to order inventory, and by the end of the campaign, every location surpassed that goal — some sites within just the first few days of the campaign.”

Participating nonprofit partners included the following: Alzheimer’s Association, Animal Friends Humane Society, Brigid’s Path, Children’s Hunger Alliance, Clintonville/Beechwold Community Resources Center, Donate Life, Family Mentor Foundation, For Love of Children, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Gahanna Residents in Need, Gigi’s Shelter for Dogs, Girls & Boys Club of Toledo, Good Works Farm, Grove City Food Pantry, Foundation Dinners, HEART Food Pantry, Inc., House of Bread, Little Hercules Foundation, Mid-Ohio Food Collective, My Very Own Blanket, Ohio’s Hospice Of Dayton, Save a Warrior Foundation, Sisca, Southside Stay, St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Shelter of Licking County, The Center for Families and Children, The City Mission/Crossroads Men’s Crisis Center, The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Union County Humane Society, The Toledo Humane Society, W.A.G.S 4 Kids and Westerville Area Resource Ministry. One “free washes for a year” winner was selected and announced per brand as follows: Clean Express Auto Wash: Daniel Daily; Flying Ace Express Car Wash: Leah Garver; Meyers Auto Wash: Santiago Lizcano; and Moo Moo Express Car Wash: Mary Westinghouse. Express Wash Concepts currently operates 35 Ohio-based express carwashes in Central Ohio, Greater Dayton, Greater Cleveland and Greater Toledo. Three additional locations are scheduled to open by the first half of 2021, with an additional six scheduled to begin construction. To date in 2021, Express Wash Concepts has donated more than $103,500 to local nonprofit organizations through donation campaigns and community sponsorships. Blue Tide Car Wash opens first location SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — According to www.argusleader.com, Olson Oil Co. opened its new Blue Tide Car Wash at 1801 W. 41st St. the weekend of April 10-11.

