Market Focus: New WetGo PRO opens in Pittsburgh area

This week, we feature grand openings, including that of WetGo PRO; a hiring announcement; and a charity drive.

New WetGo PRO opens in Pittsburgh area PITTSBURGH — WetGo, a division of GetGo Café + Market, has opened a new WetGo PRO carwash in Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania, according to a press release. The WetGo PRO is a remodel of an existing WetGo at 1081 Freeport Rd. Its features include: Multiple, free, high-powered vacuum stalls

Equipment upgrades for enhanced cleaning and theatre in the wash bay

Complimentary towel service on-site. GetGo Café + Market is evolving its carwash offering in the Pittsburgh area with the launch of WetGo PRO — a unique carwash experience that utilizes a longer wash tunnel with cutting-edge cleaning equipment to provide a superior wash in nearly half the time of a traditional carwash. “The WetGo Pro experience continues to raise the bar on what express carwashing means in the Pittsburgh area,” said Sean McBride, vice president of carwash at GetGo. “From start to finish, the customer experience was always considered.” GetGo’s Go Unlimited Wash subscriptions start as low as $14.99 a month and can be used at any of the company’s 40-plus WetGo locations, offering subscribers the ability to wash as often as they want at whichever WetGo location is most convenient for them.

Fox Chapel is the third WetGo PRO location, with the company retrofitting 11 more locations in the coming months as well as the first two new builds this summer. 7 Flags Express Car Wash holds $1 grand opening FAIRFIELD, Calif. — After serving the carwash community for more than 50 years, 7 Flags Car Wash is proud to present its newest and most advanced carwash yet, according to a press release. The 7 Flags Express Car Wash will be open for business, and it is offering $1 carwashes for grand opening week. From June 1-7, 7 Flags’ doors will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering $1 carwashes to all customers. Carwash packages that normally range from $9 to $20 will be only $1 to $5 for the entire week. Any Unlimited Washing memberships sold or upgraded during grand opening week will be entered to win a one-year free pass for unlimited washing on the Lava Shield wash. There will be one winner each day for a total of seven winners. 7 Flags Express Car Wash will be partnering with The Leaven for its grand opening. The Leaven is a non-profit organization that revitalizes communities through early education intervention. The first center was opened in Fairfield, California, in 2009 and has since expanded to have 19 centers throughout California. 7 Flags Car Wash will be donating $2,000 and match customer donations during the grand opening up to $10,000 to The Leaven. 7 Flags Express Car Wash features the most advanced technology in the carwash business today — from the automated pay terminals to brand-new tunnel equipment, along with free vacuums for all paying customers to use as well as free mat cleaners.

7 Flags also uses a new, state-of-the-art water reclamation system that captures all of the water that’s used, allowing the reuse of over 80% of the recycled water captured in the wash process. 7 Flags uses less water to wash a vehicle than it takes to do a load of laundry. The new tunnel will have a dual conveyor belt to enhance customer feel and experience through the carwash tunnel. The carwash will also be introducing a new tunnel-applied ceramic coating that can be added on to any wash. Jack Anthony, owner of 7 Flags, could not be more excited. “We have worked extremely hard to get the perfect carwash experience for our customers, and I think we have nailed it. Not only does the carwash produce the cleanest car, but it is by far the most fun carwash I have ever seen.” For more information about 7 Flags Car Wash please visit www.7flagscarwash.com. Fins Car Wash opens second Greenville location CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FINS of AAA has opened its second Greenville location, making the carwash its sixth in South Carolina and 10th in total, according to a press release.

The newest Fins Car Wash is located at 2101 Laurens Rd. “Excellent service has always been a top priority, and we’re thrilled to expand our services in the Greenville area,” said Philander Harvey, assistant vice president of Fins Car Wash by AAA. “We are excited about the continued growth in South Carolina and look forward to maintaining our rapport within this great community.” Additionally, Fins Car Wash will host a free wash weekend at the Laurens Rd. location from May 21-23, where it will be offering free top washes for anyone who visits to celebrate the store’s grand opening. Bliss Car Wash is hiring LOS ANGELES — Bliss, the Southern California chain of eight eco-friendly carwashes, has announced hiring plans for the remainder of 2021 as it prepares for the reopening of the state and more people returning to their cars, according to a press release. “We’re happy to see folks feeling the freedom to be out and about using their cars more for work, and pleasure,” said CEO Vahid David Delrahim. “With more vehicle activity, we have seen a massive increase for carwash services, and we’re ready to meet that demand with our green touch.”

Delrahim said the company plans to hire new employees throughout all eight of the communities in which the carwashes are located. Those communities are: Aliso Viejo, Brea, Moreno Valley, Oxnard, Palmdale, Placentia, San Bernardino and Santa Paula. Those interested in learning more about the jobs can visit Blisscarwash.com for available listings. “Bliss Car Wash is rapidly growing and looking for energetic, smiling team members,” said Delrahim. The company offers flexible working hours, holiday pay, medical, dental, vision, critical illness and accident insurance plans, and a 401(k) with matching employer contributions. “And we’re now offering a $250 signing bonus along with free carwashes,” Delrahim added. Delrahim said the positions qualify as “green jobs,” because they meet the Bureau of Labor Statistics definition as “jobs in businesses that provide services that benefit the environment or conserve natural resources.”

ZIPS Car Wash and Susan G. Komen® partner again to ‘Wash for a Cure’ LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash announced its continued support of Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, with a renewed commitment to raise at least $100,000 again this year with the help of its customers to support Komen’s life-saving work, according to a press release. From May 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, Zips Car Wash LLC will donate $5 to Komen from each customer’s purchase of one of its best carwashes through the Zips Car Wash Rewards App. To encourage guests to show their support, ZIPS is discounting this carwash package to just $15 and donating $5 of that purchase to Komen. In addition, 100% of all customer donations collected online at www.zipscarwash.com and in the ZIPS Rewards App will go straight to Komen. Adding a simple $1, $3 or $5 donation to a carwash purchase at participating ZIPS locations is another way to “Wash for a Cure.” “We’re excited to partner again over the coming months with Susan G. Komen to support their efforts to end breast cancer,” said Gene Dinkens, president of ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re discounting one of our best carwash packages and donating from those purchases, because we believe in Komen’s efforts and the lifesaving work they have tasked themselves with accomplishing reaches nearly every guest we serve.”

