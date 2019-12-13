This week, we cover a promotion at NuVinAir and a carwash grand opening.

NuVinAir Global promotes Troy Blackwell to chief operating officer

DALLAS— NuVinAir Global, which offers patented vehicle-cleanliness solutions and revenue-generating platforms to automotive businesses, has announced Troy Blackwell as chief operating officer, according to a press release.

Joining the company in August 2019 as senior vice president of global operations, he will continue reporting to Kyle Bailey, CEO and founder, the release continued.

In Blackwell’s expanded executive role, he is responsible for providing leadership and vision for the company’s customer programs, national accounts, operational controls and franchisee success, the release added.

“As COO, I look forward to playing a greater leadership role in managing our incredible team, as well as driving the company’s robust franchisee network that now spans more than 40 territories,” said Blackwell. “Since joining NuVinAir earlier this year, I’ve gotten a real grasp on the company’s untapped growth potential, and my new role will enable me to scale our partnerships faster and more effectively.”

With nearly two decades of automotive-leadership experience, Blackwell most recently hails from AutoNation, where he spearheaded a major brand extension for the largest automotive group in the nation, the release stated.

During his tenure, he helped launch a chain of stand-alone used-car dealerships called AutoNation USA, which streamlines the car-buying process with new technology and a no-haggle strategy, the release noted.

Prior to AutoNation, Blackwell worked for more than a decade at CarMax, where he served as both regional sales development leader and general manager, the release continued.

“After hiring Troy, we immediately began to see the value of his corporate-leadership background and vast network, which he has been harvesting over his 20-year career, and the benefit they provide to our growth strategy,” Bailey said. “Now as a member of our executive team, Troy will continue to provide his strong leadership and vision as we continue our aggressive growth track.”

Riptide Car Wash opens

LITITZ, Pa. — According to www.lititzrecord.com, Riptide Car Wash opened on Nov. 25th at 1056 Lititiz Pike in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Brothers Ryan, Nelson and Jeff Bollinger own and operate this carwash as well as Lititz Car Wash, the article continued.

“We have always had a great relationship and work extremely well together,” Ryan said. “Opening a new business isn’t easy, but when you have great partners, it makes a world of difference. We really enjoy the carwash industry, and we’re looking to expand our services in our local area and bring a different experience to the community.”

He added that, unlike most carwashes in Pennsylvania, Riptide features a brand-new, state-of-the-art dual belt conveyor as well as a license plate recognition system, the article noted.

“The iconic open design is very eye-catching and built for washing cars,” Ryan said of the conveyor belt. “The equipment is stainless steel, top of the line. We value our customers and try and give the best carwash experience possible.”

Riptide also offers free vacuums and mat washers, the article added.

The location will employ 12 people and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the article concluded.