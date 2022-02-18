OPW Retail Fueling announces plans to exhibit at WPMA Expo SMITHFIELD, N.C. — OPW Retail Fueling recently announced that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming WPMA Expo, which is scheduled for Feb. 22-24 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a press release.

OPW Retail Fueling will be displaying many of its dispensing, fuel-containment and transfer products for the retail-fueling industry in Booth 514 during the show. OPW will highlight three new products and initiatives, among a wider selection of OPW solutions that have been designed to further optimize fueling-site operations. “Heading back to the WPMA Expo in Vegas is a great way to kick off our slate of trade shows for the year,” said Ed Kammerer, director of marketing and global product strategy for OPW. “We’re ready to connect with our customers and distributors out west and we’ve got a great lineup of solutions to show them.”

The WPMA Expo brings together fueling equipment manufacturers and service providers with petroleum marketers from eight separate state petroleum associations, including Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Malco Automotive becomes official detailing products of Live Fast Motorcycles BARBERTON, Ohio — Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Malco Products, Inc. announced that Malco Automotive Products is now the “official detailing products of Live Fast Motorsports,” according to a press release. The two companies hope their strategic partnership will illustrate the crucial relationship of admiration and proper care that is required for the longevity of automotive vehicles.

The agreement combines professional stock car racing and quality automotive and specialty cleaning products. Malco Products Inc. was founded in 1953 in Barberton, Ohio, by Murray Glauberman. Today, the company has grown into a global manufacturing company while still being owned and operated by the same family. The company has three world-class production facilities in Northeast Ohio, producing multiple lines of specialty chemical products for the automotive, marine, recreational vehicle and consumer products markets and serving over 70 countries. “Malco is excited to enter their second year of partnership with Live Fast Motorsports,” said President Seth Glauberman. “We are thrilled to continue to work with Live Fast Motorsports showcasing the great value and outstanding performance that our cleaning and detailing products offer. We are flattered that this professional NASCAR Cup team trusts our products to carry their prized car to the finish line all-season long.”

The Malco Automotive brand of professional-grade automotive detailing, paint correction and auto service solutions is a leading brand for professional detailers and has recently expanded into the automotive aftermarket. LFM fans will be provided with tutorials, before-and-after demonstrations, testimonials and giveaways of Malco Automotive Products. “I have had the honor of working with Malco Products since 2008,” said co-founder of LFM, Matt Tifft. “Malco’s products, employees and brand have always displayed great value over the years. When it comes to racing, it’s imperative to have a high quality and reliable partner- that’s why Malco Automotive Products have been the perfect sponsor fit for our brand.”

