Market Focus: PECO featured on “World’s Greatest!...” show

This week, we cover a television appearance from PECO, grand openings, an award, a charity drive and new construction.

PECO featured on ‘World’s Greatest!…’ show AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — How2Media, the producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!…”, selected PECO Car Wash Systems to be a part of the popular television series. PECO Car Wash Systems is a family-run business and has been for over 50 years. As a manufacturer, distributor and operator of carwashes, it understands all aspects of the business. Its ultimate goal is to make its distributors and customers successful and profitable for the long term. “We think their story is meaningful as well as educational to our viewers,” said Gordon Freeman, executive producer of the show. As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company’s facilities in the Detroit suburbs of Auburn Hills, Michigan, to find out what the story behind the story was with this great and growing company and to show the “World’s Greatest!…” viewers why PECO Car Wash Systems was selected as the best in its category and therefore featured on the show. “World’s Greatest!…” is a 30-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind-the-scenes footage, informative interviews and exciting visuals. This show, which recently aired, was Episode 278 and can be viewed online at https://worldsgreatesttelevision.com/season-13-episodes/episode-278/ or www.pecocarAUBURwash.com/Company/PECO-Videos.

Moo Moo Express Car Wash raises $9,300 for Local Matters during 17th location grand opening COLUMBUS, Ohio— Moo Moo Express Car Wash has announced the donation of $9,353.06 to Local Matters to help further its mission of building healthy communities through food education, access and advocacy, according to a press release. The donations were collected from Moo Moo Express customers at the company’s South High grand opening/free wash week held Jan. 3-12 at the 3580 South High St., Columbus, Ohio, location, the release continued. During the grand opening, Moo Moo Express offered a free signature “Crème De La Crème VIP” carwash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to Local Matters, the release stated; it also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to Local Matters. Throughout the grand opening period, Moo Moo Express gave away more than 2,300 free car washes at a retail value of more than $41,000, the release noted. “We love leveraging our grand openings to raise money for a local non-profit making a difference around our new wash location,” said John Roush, Moo Moo Express Car Wash founder and Express Wash Concepts CEO. “We know that this monetary donation will go a long way in helping Local Matters further propel their impressive programming initiatives, in particular surrounding healthy nutrition education for our youngest community members.”

Local Matters builds healthy communities through food education, access and advocacy, the release added. In 2019, Local Matters reached more than 22,000 people of all ages and backgrounds across Central Ohio with life-changing food education and access programs, the release concluded. Springfield detailer Paul Frasco of Pro & Local wins 2020 IDA Mobile Detailer of the Year SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Paul Frasco of Springfield’s Pro & Local Mobile Detailing won the International Detailing Association’s (IDA) Mobile Detailer of Year at the 2020 Annual Business Meeting and Awards Banquet during the Mobile Tech Expo in Orlando, according to a press release. Presented with the award by his mentor Renny Doyle of Detailing Success, Frasco was nominated by peers from within the IDA membership, and the field was narrowed down to three finalists by the IDA Nominating Committee, where he won the first place honor by an open vote, the release continued. The Mobile Detailer of the Year award is presented to a mobile detailing professional who was nominated for having an outstanding operation and who lives up to the ideals indicated in the IDA Code of Ethics, the release noted. The award is open to both shops with mobile units and to solely mobile detail operations, like Pro & Local Mobile Detailing, the release added.

Frasco is a dually certified (CD, SV) member of the IDA, but neither nominees nor winners are required to be members, although the selection of finalists does take certification into consideration, the release stated. Frasco is a member of the Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight and the McCall’s Motorworks Revival & The Quail Detailing Team at Monterey Car Week, the release noted. He and co-owner Chris Vella were awarded a Marketplace Excellence Award for Sustained Excellence from the Better Business Bureau of Central & Western Massachusetts and Northeastern Connecticut last spring, and he founded the Pro & Local Car Show held every year in early fall to raise money for the Holyoke Veteran’s Home, the release continued. Pro & Local also leads an annual clean-up team to the New England Air Museum to clean and protect historic airplanes displayed outside the museum, so he is highly qualified for the honor, the release added. The Mobile Tech Expo is the largest international show for the appearance and repair-reconditioning professionals in the U.S., according to the release. “The most flattering aspect of winning this award is that it comes from my peers within the industry and is confirmed by our loyal customers,” says Frasco. “I know most of the shops and professional detailers I was competing with for this award, and they are all quality detailers with successful mobile detailing businesses, so I am honored and flattered to have won the award this year.”

For more information about Paul Frasco and his Pro & Local Mobile Detailing winning the 2020 Mobile Detailer of the Year, contact him at (413) 883-0881 or [email protected]. You may also contact PR representative Kimberly Ballard at (256) 653-4003. Autobell® Car Wash partners with American Heart Association in systemwide fundraiser CHARLOTTE, N.C. —Over two weeks this winter, all 84 locations of Autobell Car Wash in five states donated $1 from the sale of every Rain Repellent Special carwash to the American Heart Association (AHA) to benefit the nonprofit’s annual Heart Walk®, according to a press release. The effort raised $8,549 for the AHA, the release continued. The Heart Walk is the AHA’s premier event for raising funds to save lives from the country’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers: heart disease and stroke, the release noted.

The AHA is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke by funding innovative research, advocating for stronger public health policies, and providing critical tools and information to save and improve lives, the release stated. “We support those across the U.S. who are walking on behalf of family, friends and co-workers whose health is at stake,” said Autobell COO Carl Howard. “We encourage wellness education in our own organization and embrace the larger vision of a healthier America.” New carwash coming to New Albany NEW ALBANY, Miss. — According to www.djournal.com, construction on a new, state-of-the-art carwash is expected to begin shortly with an expected opening in late spring or early summer. The carwash will sport a 130-foot-long tunnel, 24 free vacuums, bathrooms and a covered porch, the article continued. The carwash will also have a water recycling system that will send water through three filtration systems, the article noted. Furthermore, light shows will be provided during carwashes, and there will be five different packages to choose from, the article added. Terry Young, the owner, said there was a need for this kind of carwash in New Albany and that it will have room to expand after it is built, the article noted.

