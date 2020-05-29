Market Focus: ProClean Auto Wash acquires 28th location

This week, we cover an acquisition for ProClean Auto Wash and a new opening for Fins Car Wash.

Click Here to Read More

ProClean Auto Wash acquires 28th location

DENVER — Kim Allen, operations manager of ProClean Auto Wash, has announced the acquisition of Lowry Car Care center located at 9640 E. Alameda in Denver, according to a press release.

According to ProClean Founder, John Zayac, “This is a strategic site to our geographic expansion; we intend to continue our acquisitions of carwashes and are exploring various sites for development.”

ProClean Auto Wash started with its first acquisition in 1986 and utilizes a specialized, highly efficient dashboard management system that provides real-time carwash management, minimum downtime and remote monitoring that results in a superior carwash experience that is environmentally friendly and cost effective, the release noted.

IBG Business Services Inc., a merger and acquisition firm with over 1,100 completed transactions that specializes in the carwash industry, served as the advisor to the buyer, the release concluded.

For further information, contact IBG at (303) 758-4000.

Fins Car Wash opens third Charleston area location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FINS of AAA has opened its third Charleston, South Carolina-area location, making the carwash its sixth in total, according to a press release.

The newest Fins Car Wash is located at 691 Long Point Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, the release continued.

“It’s great to continue to grow FINS with a third location in the Charleston area,” said Greg Ries, vice president of Fins Car Wash. “Just like our other two locations in this wonderful city, we will offer the same level of excellent service and commitment to the community.”