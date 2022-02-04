Market Focus: Proto-Vest Inc.’s current president acquires company

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Effective Jan. 1, Proto-Vest Inc. was acquired by Jeff Reichard, who has been the company’s president since June 2019.

The company will be operating under the name Proto-Vest Dryers, LLC.

The transition of the two companies has, and will be, seamless for the customers, suppliers and employees.

During his time as the company’s president, Reichard, along with the leadership team, has implemented a variety of quality improvements, process changes, a Kanban manufacturing system and a “partnering approach” with its customers.

The leadership team is working diligently to continue building on the improvement with the customer interface with a goal of providing “world-class service.”

“We now view and treat our customers as true partners, not just customers,” says Reichard.

“I would like to thank the McElroy family for their leadership since the conception of Proto- Vest Inc. in 1969,” Reichard continued. “‘Mac’ McElroy was creative, highly visible and opinionated making him one of the great legends in our industry.”