 Market Focus: Proto-Vest Inc.’s current president acquires company
Market Focus: Proto-Vest Inc.'s current president acquires company

 

Proto-Vest Inc.’s current president acquires company

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Effective Jan. 1, Proto-Vest Inc. was acquired by Jeff Reichard, who has been the company’s president since June 2019.

The company will be operating under the name Proto-Vest Dryers, LLC.

The transition of the two companies has, and will be, seamless for the customers, suppliers and employees.

During his time as the company’s president, Reichard, along with the leadership team, has implemented a variety of quality improvements, process changes, a Kanban manufacturing system and a “partnering approach” with its customers.

The leadership team is working diligently to continue building on the improvement with the customer interface with a goal of providing “world-class service.”

“We now view and treat our customers as true partners, not just customers,” says Reichard.

“I would like to thank the McElroy family for their leadership since the conception of Proto- Vest Inc. in 1969,” Reichard continued. “‘Mac’ McElroy was creative, highly visible and opinionated making him one of the great legends in our industry.”

Reichard is an accomplished executive with extensive domestic and international experience in both the Dow component and entrepreneurial businesses, leading companies with sales ranging from $2 million to $5 billion.

Eastern Funding adds carwash industry veteran as loan officer

NEW YORK — Eastern Funding, LLC, a financial lender to carwashes, laundromats, tow operators and other businesses, recently announced that Jon-Michael Tinney has joined the company as loan officer, according to a press release.

Tinney joins Eastern Funding with over a decade of experience in the carwash industry.

This wealth of knowledge in carwash operations has seen him serve most recently as the director of operations for a group of four carwashes in Alabama.

According to Tony Regan, senior vice president of sales, “Jon-Michael’s skillset uniquely positions him to help carwash investors access customized financing for their specific business needs.”

Eastern Funding’s carwash financing is available for acquisitions, equipment, new carwash development and commercial real estate.

Throughout his career, Jon-Michael has worked for a large equipment distributor, directed daily operations of his family’s carwash business and served in a number of management positions with various carwash companies.

Jon-Michael is a member of the International Carwash Association and several regional carwash associations.

