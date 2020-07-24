Market Focus: Rainforest Carwash opens 10th site

This week, we cover the grand openings of Rainforest Carwash and Rocky Mountain Car Wash.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Rainforest Carwash & Oil Change opens 10th location PETAL, Miss. — According to www.hubcityspokes.com, Rainforest Carwash & Oil Change, which has been in business for nearly 30 years, has opened its 10th location in Petal, Mississippi. Located at 1116 Evelyn Gandy Pkwy., the carwash held its soft opening on June 27th and an official grand opening on July 1st, the article continued. “Our customer base that kept traveling to Hattiesburg, they kept asking us to go to Petal,” said Andrew Wright, operations support manager. “So we looked at it, we found a place, and we built it. We built for the convenience of our customers; we’re here to serve.” The express exterior wash offers packages ranging from $6 to $21, monthly subscriptions from $19.99 to $49.95 and free vacuums, and there is an oil change bay onsite, the article noted. “The number one compliment that we’re getting right now is, ‘I’m so glad you’re here,’” Wright said. “So we’re glad that everybody is here and enjoying it with us. We’re always ecstatic to do what our customers want of us, and to help them with that whenever we can. In fact, we try to get involved with community — specifically local communities where we are. We have a fundraiser program that we do, which is available on our website.”

Advertisement

The first Rainforest Carwash opened in 1993 in Covington, Louisiana, and while that location has since closed, the carwash still has four locations in Hattiesburg, one in Magee, two in Laurel and two in Slidell, Louisiana, the article stated. “Me personally, I’ve been with this company for more than eight years now,” Wright said. “I’ve seen it grow, not just by building washes but in our employee growth. We’ve had employees leave us and go to bigger, better jobs and do great things. We actually had a past employee who is now the mayor of Moss Point. So we’re all about growing ourselves and our employees.” Rocky Mountain Car Wash to open soon BUTTE, Mont. — According to www.mtstandard.com, Rocky Mountain Car Wash is set to open the week of July 27th at 3410 Harrison Ave. in Butte, Montana. The Butte site will be the company’s flagship Montana location, as the company is already eight locations strong in Wyoming and one of that state’s largest carwash chains, the article continued. The carwash will have six self-serve bays and three in-bay automatics, the article noted. Mike and Sherri Irwin founded the business in 2001 in Pinedale, Wyoming, and they decided on a Butte location thanks to their son, Riley, who is a student at Montana Tech, the article added.

Advertisement