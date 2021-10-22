Market Focus: Road Runner Express opens ‘Taj Mahal of carwashes’

This week, we cover grand openings, including that of Road Runner Express Car Wash, and a charity donation.
Road Runner Express opens ‘Taj Mahal of carwashes’
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Road Runner Express Car Wash opened on Timberlake Road, and customers will have no problem spotting it thanks to the large and ornate design of the building, as reported by ABC 13 News.
“We just wanted to put something here that would be a visual appeal to everyone driving past it, and it gets people talking about it. The Taj Mahal of carwashes — we hear that a lot,” said General Manager Daniel Cyrus.
The Road Runner Express is now open and giving out its top-dollar carwashes for free through Sunday, Oct. 24th.
It is the only carwash in Lynchburg with a buff and dry, setting it apart from the competition.
Road Runner Express Car Wash is currently open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. everyday.
Mike’s Carwash raises a record $95k for Reds Community Fund
CINCINNATI — Mike’s Carwash, through its season-long Ultimate Double Header promotion, raised more than $95,000 for the Reds Community Fund, according to a press release.
During the Reds 2021 season, $1 from each $15 Ultimate Wash purchased on Wednesdays was donated to the Community Fund.
“This is such a special partnership,” said Charley Frank, Reds Community Fund executive director. “The entire Mike’s Carwash team has supported our community efforts dating back to 2015. This year’s donation through the Ultimate Double Header promotion is extraordinary and helps us keep our Reds Youth Academy programs running throughout the fall and winter.”
The 2021 total was a single-season donation record.
Since partnering with the Reds in 2015, Mike’s Carwash has raised more than $320,000 for the Community Fund through its various promotional programs.
“Mike’s has been proud to support the mission of the Reds Community Fund since 2015,” said Mike Dahm, president of Mike’s Carwash. “And, as usual, our incredible customers stepped up to help us support the truly special service that the Reds Community Fund provides to Cincinnati youth. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”
SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service® in Hurst, Texas, hosts grand opening
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service® in Hurst, Texas, recently re-opened in late August under the franchise leadership of new owner Steve Irvin, according to a press release.
As part of the re-opening, the public is invited to attend a celebration for the community on Saturday, Oct. 30th.
The Hurst SpeeDee location is at 359 Grapevine Highway.
Grand-opening festivities are free and open to the public and will include a full-scale replica of NASCAR Cup Series’ Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Ford Mustang along with the Mobil 1 Motion Pro II Racing Simulator.
Visitors will also enjoy complimentary refreshments, giveaways, discounts on SpeeDee auto care services and an appearance by Mr. SpeeDee, the company’s costumed character.
“We’ve been open for two months now, have gotten to meet a few folks and are excited to celebrate with the local community by creating a festive environment,” stated Irvin. “My team and I hope to see both new and existing customers stop by, even if it’s just to say hello. We welcome you.”