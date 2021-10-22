Market Focus: Road Runner Express opens ‘Taj Mahal of carwashes’

This week, we cover grand openings, including that of Road Runner Express Car Wash, and a charity donation.

Road Runner Express opens ‘Taj Mahal of carwashes’

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Road Runner Express Car Wash opened on Timberlake Road, and customers will have no problem spotting it thanks to the large and ornate design of the building, as reported by ABC 13 News.

“We just wanted to put something here that would be a visual appeal to everyone driving past it, and it gets people talking about it. The Taj Mahal of carwashes — we hear that a lot,” said General Manager Daniel Cyrus.

The Road Runner Express is now open and giving out its top-dollar carwashes for free through Sunday, Oct. 24th.

It is the only carwash in Lynchburg with a buff and dry, setting it apart from the competition.

Road Runner Express Car Wash is currently open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. everyday.

Mike’s Carwash raises a record $95k for Reds Community Fund

CINCINNATI — Mike’s Carwash, through its season-long Ultimate Double Header promotion, raised more than $95,000 for the Reds Community Fund, according to a press release.