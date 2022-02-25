Market Focus: Roland Real Estate set to break ground - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

This week, we cover a groundbreaking for a carwash and trade show attendance.

Click Here to Read More

Roland Real Estate set to break ground

SINKING SPRING, Pa. — According to a company press release, Roland Real Estate will be breaking ground at 4621 Penn Ave. in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania.

This new location is the first of several carwash sites being developed by Roland Real Estate in the greater Reading, Pennsylvania area.

There will be a grand opening followed by two weeks of fundraisers for local charities.

During those two weeks, customers can purchase an unlimited monthly membership for only $1 for the first month.

Roland Real Estate is a locally-owned business that is passionate about giving back to the community.

ISTOBAL USA presents new tech at 2022 NADA Show

VALENCIA, Spain — From March 11-13, ISTOBAL USA will present the new FLEX5 Extended Height rollover at the 2022 NADA Show in Las Vegas at booth 2250W, according to a company press release.