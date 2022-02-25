 Market Focus: Roland Real Estate set to break ground - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Market Focus: Roland Real Estate set to break ground

 

on

This week, we cover a groundbreaking for a carwash and trade show attendance.

Roland Real Estate set to break ground

SINKING SPRING, Pa. — According to a company press release, Roland Real Estate will be breaking ground at 4621 Penn Ave. in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania.

This new location is the first of several carwash sites being developed by Roland Real Estate in the greater Reading, Pennsylvania area.

There will be a grand opening followed by two weeks of fundraisers for local charities.

During those two weeks, customers can purchase an unlimited monthly membership for only $1 for the first month.

Roland Real Estate is a locally-owned business that is passionate about giving back to the community.

ISTOBAL USA presents new tech at 2022 NADA Show

VALENCIA, Spain — From March 11-13, ISTOBAL USA will present the new FLEX5 Extended Height rollover at the 2022 NADA Show in Las Vegas at booth 2250W, according to a company press release.

With a wash height of 9.5 feet, this state-of-the-art equipment was built to maximize a facility’s wash range and to offer an automatic wash for vehicles too large for standard in-bay automatic and tunnel wash equipment.

ISTOBAL’s North American Director of Sales Ian Burton stated that most dealers are forced to wash these vehicles by hand, resulting in increased time and expense.

The ISTOBAL FLEX5 Extended Height rollover offers a broader spectrum of vehicle washing. “Not only can this single piece of equipment wash a dealership’s standard cars, SUVs and trucks, but it will also wash their high roof cargo vans, raised trucks and other extended height vehicles. This provides dealers greater profitability potential by being able to wash both standard and larger vehicles with the same automatic machine,” Burton pointed out.

To learn more about the equipment as well as the company’s other innovative offerings, visit booth 2250W at the NADA Show.

