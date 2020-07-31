Market Focus: SCWA announces new convention management

This week, we cover an announcement about the 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO, a new hire, a charity drive and scholarship awards.
SCWA announces new Convention & EXPO management
AUSTIN, Texas —The Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) has announced a new partnership with Candlewood Expositions, a trade show management company, to manage the annual SCWA Convention & Car Wash EXPO, as stated in a press release.
According to SCWA President Jeff Blansit, “The annual SCWA Convention & EXPO has grown into an event that attracts more than 2,000 attendees from 37 states across the U.S. With the growth of the annual SCWA event, we want to build the management team to support the continued growth while keeping the same friendly, family Southwest hospitality.
Chuck and Jane Space will continue their great efforts in identifying the education and speaker content while John Moriarty and his company, Candlewood Expositions, will manage the Convention & EXPO. We are excited to have Candlewood as our partner as we look to the future.”
John Moriarty serves as principal of Candlewood Expositions and brings over 25 years of trade show experience in turnkey trade show management services to SCWA, the release continued.
SCWA Executive Director Chuck Space, said, “Our goal is always working to provide the best experience possible for those who join us for SCWA events. John and his company bring a trade show background that will maintain this experience for both our attendees and our exhibitors.”
“I am thrilled to have this opportunity with SCWA and looking forward to meeting and working with all the attendees and exhibitors to make the 2021 event the best yet,” said Moriarty.
The 2021 SCWA Convention & Car Wash EXPO will be Feb. 17-19, 2021 at the Fort Worth Convention Center, the release concluded.
Washify hires new chief financial officer
BOSTON — Washify Services LLC has announced the appointment of Michael Hadzipanajotis as chief financial officer (CFO), according to a press release.
Hadzipanajotis will be responsible for all finance and accounting matters, including treasury management and strategic growth, the release continued.
As a senior member of the executive team, Hadzipanajotis will report directly to CEO Adam Korngold, the release noted.
“We are excited to have Mike join Washify. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his impressive background for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our finance operations,” said Korngold.
“I am very excited to join the Washify team. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people, strong technology and nationwide footprint. Having played a leadership role in similar businesses and industries, I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive consistent growth. I look forward to becoming part of the Washify family and partnering with the team to build the business,” said Hadzipanajotis.
Hadzipanajotis has more than 18 years of extensive accounting and finance experience, the release stated.
Prior to Washify, he served three years as CFO at FinTech/SaaS Company, LeaseQ, where he oversaw several divisions, including finance, legal, human resources and business operations, the release added.
During that time, the company grew revenue, successfully led multiple rounds of funding and ultimately led the sale of the company to a leading international private equity fund, the release continued.
Hadzipanajotis previously served as business finance manager at Santander, a top 25 retail bank in the U.S., the article noted.
Prior to that, Hadzipanajotis served as CFO and controller for several community financial institutions in Massachusetts, the release stated.
Hadzipanajotis is a CPA and holds an MBA from Auburn University and a bachelor of science degree in accountancy from Bentley University, the release concluded.
The Wash Tub offers back-to-school free full service carwashes for all school faculty
SAN ANTONIO — The Wash Tub will be offering free full service carwashes to school faculty with a valid employee ID at all locations from Aug. 1-8, according to a press release.
“Teachers and students have had to adjust to a new way of teaching and learning,” said Matt Vizza, president of The Wash Tub. “There are many uncertainties as the new school year begins, but The Wash Tub’s appreciation for local teachers and staff remains a constant. Offering school faculties a free carwash is our way of saying thank you to all teachers for their never-ending care and support of our children.”
The Wash Tub’s full service carwash, at a retail value of $17.99, includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out, the release concluded.
Autobell® Car Wash Inc. awards 2020 academic scholarships to team members in five states
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the 2020-21 academic year, Autobell Car Wash presented 118 of its team members in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia and Maryland with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $104,750, according to a press release.
Since its inception in 2000, the Autobell Car Wash Scholarship Program has awarded over 1,700 qualifying applicants more than $1.7 million in scholarship funding, the release continued.
Open to current Autobellteam members employed with the company for a continuous 12 months, the scholarship program considers each student’s academic diligence and accomplishments, productive extracurricular activities, civic engagement and letters from references familiar with the applicant through school and community involvement, the release noted.
The application also requires an essay that explores an educational or creative aspect of their employment experience, the release stated.
“Reading through scholarship applications is an exciting way to learn more about our talented and hard-working team members and their hopes and plans,” stated Autobell Human Resources Manager Katie Sens. “For many attending school within our geographic footprint, we offer a flexible schedule allowing them to work while completing their education. As our scholarship winners go on to impressive accomplishments after graduation, we are delighted and humbled that Autobell was able to play a role in making their dreams come true.”
