Market Focus: Soapy Joe’s launches first carwash NFT collection

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Soapy Joe’s announced in a recent press release the launch of its Passport to Fun NFT Collection where San Diegans can gather digital collectables commemorating each Soapy Joe’s location they visit.

The 16 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the collection feature themes reflective of the carwash sites’ neighborhoods, each a variation on the brand’s classic air freshener design.

Members are encouraged to “visit, collect and win” for the chance to win big prizes throughout the summer.

As the first carwash to launch an NFT collection, the brand continues its track record of innovation while focusing on member experience and community engagement, the press release noted.

The promotion kicked off July 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2022.

To start collecting, participants must be a new or existing member of the Soapy Joe’s wash club with an email on file.

“We are so pleased to get San Diego involved in our Passport to Fun program, bringing together the exciting world of NFTs and digital collectables with real life people winning real life prizes,” said Lorens Attisha, CEO of Soapy Joe’s. “That’s what Soapy Joe’s is all about, making everyday activities like cleaning your car fun. Our air fresheners have long been considered a collectible by fans and now San Diegans can collect them both ‘IRL’ and as NFTs from their favorite neighborhoods.”