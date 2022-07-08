Market Focus: Soapy Joe’s launches first carwash NFT collection

Soapy Joe’s launches first carwash NFT collection
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Soapy Joe’s announced in a recent press release the launch of its Passport to Fun NFT Collection where San Diegans can gather digital collectables commemorating each Soapy Joe’s location they visit.
The 16 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the collection feature themes reflective of the carwash sites’ neighborhoods, each a variation on the brand’s classic air freshener design.
Members are encouraged to “visit, collect and win” for the chance to win big prizes throughout the summer.
As the first carwash to launch an NFT collection, the brand continues its track record of innovation while focusing on member experience and community engagement, the press release noted.
The promotion kicked off July 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2022.
To start collecting, participants must be a new or existing member of the Soapy Joe’s wash club with an email on file.
“We are so pleased to get San Diego involved in our Passport to Fun program, bringing together the exciting world of NFTs and digital collectables with real life people winning real life prizes,” said Lorens Attisha, CEO of Soapy Joe’s. “That’s what Soapy Joe’s is all about, making everyday activities like cleaning your car fun. Our air fresheners have long been considered a collectible by fans and now San Diegans can collect them both ‘IRL’ and as NFTs from their favorite neighborhoods.”
Wash club members are encouraged to visit multiple Soapy Joe’s locations to unlock four prize tiers — the more members visit, the more they can win.
Each of Soapy Joe’s locations has its own unique air freshener design and corresponding NFT. Soapy Joe’s tracks members’ visits using their RFID tag and drops prizes weekly.
Members unlock prizes starting at 4 sites visited.
The program prizes are as follows:
- Once a player visits four locations, they will receive all four NFTs via email, as well as a code to redeem a Soapy Joe’s hat, keychain and a 50-cent per gallon gas discount through Sept. 30, 2022.
- Once a player visits eight locations, they will receive four additional NFTs via email, as well as a code to redeem a large 15-in. stuffed Soapy plush toy pillow.
- Once a player visits 12 locations, they will receive an additional four NFTs via email, and win a San Diego daycation for two including meals from participating restaurants such as Breakfast Republic, Luna Grill or Texas Roadhouse and tickets to San Diego attractions like SeaWorld, a Padre’s or SD Loyal game or Legoland.
- And for the grand prize: Once a player hits all 16 locations, they will receive their final four NFTs via email, and a 1-year Magic Joe Annual Membership valued at nearly $400. All participants who reach this tier are entered for a chance to win one $5,000 cash prize.
The press release reported that Soapy Joe’s is proud to be the first carwash to enter the NFT space, connecting a thread between carwashing, NFTs and the metaverse.
“We know that food and beverage and beauty and lifestyle brands have already begun to dip their toes into the metaverse through the launch of POAPs and NFTs,” said Anne Mauler, VP of Marketing at Soapy Joe’s. “When considering the possibilities of metaverse engagement, we placed a high priority on bringing real-life value to our members, while interpreting the brand’s cult classics and member behaviors in new ways. We’re excited to see how the community responds.”
Clean Express Auto Wash receives 2022 Northeast Ohio Top Workplace award
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Clean Express Auto Wash has been awarded a 2022 Top Workplaces honor by Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer, a press release reported.
The list is based solely on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administer Energage.
Clean Express received high marks from its employees surrounding key critical culture drivers including alignment, execution and connection, among others.
“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.
Clean Express opened its first express carwash in August of 2020.
The company currently operates 11 locations across Greater Cleveland in communities including Eastlake, Elyria, Garfield Heights, Middleburg Heights, Parma, Solon, South Euclid and Streetsboro.
“Clean Express has experienced incredible growth in the past two years, and we’re proud to have more than 300 team members supporting our washes,” said John Roush, Clean Express Auto Wash founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. “Being recognized as a Top Workplace thanks to our team members is pretty humbling, and this is a very proud moment for our young company. Our goal is to continue to be recognized as a repeat top workplace for years to come.”
Home grown and operated, Clean Express has donated more than $150,000 to local non-profits since 2020 through its Clean Cares initiative.
Local beneficiaries include the Cleveland Guardians, 1,000 Ties, Children First of Cleveland, City Mission, Miracle League of Lake County and many more.