Market Focus: Soapy Joe’s opens 14th location

This week, we cover a new Soapy Joe’s Car Wash opening and a new distributor.
Soapy Joe’s Car Wash opens 14th location in Mission Valley
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Soapy Joe’s is bubbling up growth in Mission Valley, opening its 14th location at 4282 Camino Del Rio North, according to a press release.
It opened its doors in early January, making it the third new location for the brand in the past year.
An additional location is slated to open on Friars Rd. in the spring.
“We are thrilled to be part of the Mission Valley community,” said Lorens Attisha, CEO. “This is an important crossroad in San Diego, and we take great pride in adding jobs to the neighborhood as well as providing essential services with our gas and convenience store.”
Previously a full detail operation, the carwash has been completely renovated to provide Soapy Joe’s signature experience including complimentary laundered towel service and 39 self-serve vacuums.
As a member of International Car Wash Association’s WaterSavers® program, Soapy Joe’s advanced water reclamation technology saves nearly 80% compared to washing at home.
Sitting at the nexus of the 8 and 15 Hwys., it is well situated to serve not only residents but also the business community through its fleet program.
The extended hours and all-location access make it an ideal fit for businesses seeking to simplify and save on vehicle care.
Faced with challenging circumstances in 2020, the company has focused on “loving its members,” investing in the community, and providing a supportive company culture to care for emerging employee needs.
With each new site opening, Soapy Joe’s adds approximately 20 new jobs, from entry-level to managerial staff.
The organization has community reach through groups such as Rady’s Children’s Hospital Foundation, Support the Enlisted Project, The Emilio Nares Foundation and SDSU Athletics.
To celebrate the opening, Soapy Joe’s is offering a new member promotion on the Magic Joe wash package: join for $5/month one, regularly $35/month.
Magic Joe, the top wash package, provides a long-lasting showroom shine with Magic Glaze, tire shine and a citrus-scented air freshener.
Washworld Inc. announces new distributor
DE PERE, Wis. — Washworld, Inc. has announced the recent addition of a new distributor to its rapidly growing global distributor network: Washing Equipment of Texas LTD (WET LTD), according to a press release.
WET LTD, owned by Karen Lye, will be distributing Washworld in-bay automatic carwash systems throughout New Mexico.
The company prides itself on providing superior equipment, quality work and treating customers right.
For more information, visit Washworld’s website at www.washworldinc.com.