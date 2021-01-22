Market Focus: Soapy Joe’s opens 14th location

This week, we cover a new Soapy Joe’s Car Wash opening and a new distributor.

Click Here to Read More

Soapy Joe’s Car Wash opens 14th location in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Soapy Joe’s is bubbling up growth in Mission Valley, opening its 14th location at 4282 Camino Del Rio North, according to a press release.

It opened its doors in early January, making it the third new location for the brand in the past year.

An additional location is slated to open on Friars Rd. in the spring.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Mission Valley community,” said Lorens Attisha, CEO. “This is an important crossroad in San Diego, and we take great pride in adding jobs to the neighborhood as well as providing essential services with our gas and convenience store.”

Previously a full detail operation, the carwash has been completely renovated to provide Soapy Joe’s signature experience including complimentary laundered towel service and 39 self-serve vacuums.

As a member of International Car Wash Association’s WaterSavers® program, Soapy Joe’s advanced water reclamation technology saves nearly 80% compared to washing at home.

Sitting at the nexus of the 8 and 15 Hwys., it is well situated to serve not only residents but also the business community through its fleet program.