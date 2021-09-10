Market Focus: Soapy Joe’s wins HCM Excellence Award

This week, we cover Soapy Joe’s winning an award, a charity drive, a grand opening and a trade show announcement.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Soapy Joe’s wins The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Soapy Joe’s announced that it has been awarded gold for its “SOAPY Steps of Service” training in the custom content category of the HCM Excellence Awards, presented by The Brandon Hall Group, according to a press release. The Excellence Awards features two annual programs recognizing the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. Additional winners in this category include Adidas, Cargill, Dell, Google, HP, Kraft and Lockheed Martin. “Soapy Joe’s is extremely honored to be selected for the 2020 Excellence Awards,” said Megan Ragsdale, chief operating officer of Soapy Joe’s. “The Soapy Joe’s team is passionate about persistent improvement that results in a positive membership experience, and we are proud to showcase our excellence through this recognition.”

Advertisement

The SOAPY Steps of Service is a seven-part learning series developed to create a consistent, collaborative and concrete way for Soapy Joe’s team members to develop the skills needed to embody its company values on a daily basis, thus creating a positive membership experience across the company’s 15 carwash sites. Through animated videos and interactive, practical scenarios, the course is used to demonstrate direct real-world application. The scenarios were designed to create a safe environment for failure while simultaneously modeling the correct actions team members should take when facing each type of interaction. With gamification, learners were able to receive immediate feedback on how their choices impacted the member journey, resulting in either rewards (members added) or consequences (members lost).

Advertisement

The 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards highlights the most forward-thinking organizations. Hundreds of applicants were judged by a panel of independent senior industry subject matter experts and practitioners as well as Brandon Hall Group research analysts and executive leadership. Soapy Joe’s was specifically recognized for providing revolutionary solutions to develop employee skill sets in a safe environment. Award winners are based on three levels: Gold, Silver and Bronze. For more information, current brand news and updates please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com Gleam Car Wash raises over $15k for Project SEARCH DENVER — Gleam Car Wash is proud to announce that during July it raised over $15,000 for Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Project SEARCH, an innovative program that helps graduating high school students with disabilities learn job readiness skills to help them get employment at places like Gleam, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Gleam matched, dollar for dollar, all donations to the program throughout the entire month of July. A like-minded business, the non-profit arc THRIFT stores, participated in the match as well, and everyone’s combined efforts raised enough to cover 75% of the $20,000 annual operating budget for Project SEARCH. The cost covers course materials, student uniforms, internship materials, access to technology and more. “We were so excited to lead this effort, and we were thrilled with the outcome,” said Gleam founder and owner/operator Emilie Baratta. “Not only do we know we’re making a difference for Children’s and Project SEARCH, but Gleam hired three graduates from Project SEARCH, bringing the total number of Gleam employees with a cognitive disability like autism or Down’s to almost 20% of our own workforce. We are very much a for-profit enterprise, and we’re proud that we can integrate individuals with neurodiversity into our workflow in a way that strengthens the business model.”

Advertisement

In addition to signage and social media outreach and marketing, Gleam prompted customers to give by raffling off $200 details and swapping donations for free mat cleanings, among other strategies. “We learned a lot,” Baratta added. “Next time hopefully we’ll do even better.” Foam Carwash Express celebrates grand opening URBANDALE, Iowa — Foam Carwash Express, the Midwest’s newest premier express tunnel brand, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first tunnel location at 10950 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, Iowa, according to a press release. This marks the brand’s first express tunnel format in Iowa, with additional locations planned across the Midwest. The new site offers a fully automated, eco-friendly express tunnel carwash featuring state-of-the-art tunnel equipment, high-velocity dryers, free vacuums and complimentary towels. The Urbandale location offered free washes to the public during its first 10 days of opening. “Foam Carwash Express is becoming the go-to destination for consumers seeking a trusted carwash brand. We’re thrilled to debut the Foam Carwash Express brand to the Des Moines area,” said Jill Miller, managing partner of Foam Car Wash Partners LLC.

Advertisement

Foam Carwash prides itself on being locally owned and supporting the communities it operates in. It’s partnered with local charities and causes, helping raise money and providing donations. The grand opening celebration raised and donated $1,000 to the Urbandale Police Department Benevolent Fund. “Foam Carwash Express is proud to support the local Urbandale police department and the men and women who protect and serve. Foam Carwash Express is driven to deliver an exceptional cleaning experience for its customers and prides itself on being a different type of carwash brand,” stated David Miller, managing partner of Foam Car Wash Partners LLC.

Advertisement

Check out www.foamcarwashexpress.com or www.facebook.com/foamcarwash to learn more. OPW Retail Fueling announces plans to exhibit at M-PACT Show SMITHFIELD, N.C. — OPW Retail Fueling is exhibiting at the M-PACT Show on Sept. 8-10, 2021, in Indianapolis, according to a press release. OPW Retail Fueling will have on display many of its dispensing, fuel-containment and transfer products for the retail-fueling industry at Booth 1901 at the show, which will be held at the Indiana Convention Center. OPW Retail Fueling is highlighting three new products designed to streamline fueling site operations in a variety of ways. The exhibit will primarily showcase the new DSE Dispenser Sump, 14HC Diesel Nozzle and Virtual Forecourt Experience. DSE Dispenser Sump: The DSE Dispenser Sump features Advanced Composite Manufacturing Technology that allows it to provide best-in-class quality, fast lead times and affordability in one package. It is also designed to give the site operator easy access to dispenser plumbing, shear valves and underground piping connections. It also serves to prevent oil leaks and other harmful liquids from seeping into the surrounding soil.

The DSE Dispenser Sump features Advanced Composite Manufacturing Technology that allows it to provide best-in-class quality, fast lead times and affordability in one package. It is also designed to give the site operator easy access to dispenser plumbing, shear valves and underground piping connections. It also serves to prevent oil leaks and other harmful liquids from seeping into the surrounding soil. 14HC Diesel Nozzle: This nozzle has been designed for high-flow diesel applications. Building on the strengths of the OPW 14 Series of Clean Fueling Nozzles, the 14HC Diesel Nozzle comes equipped with diesel-capture technology that enables it to retain excess diesel fuel for reuse during the next fueling process. The result is a cleaner fueling nozzle and an overall cleaner fueling site, even when used in high-flow applications.

This nozzle has been designed for high-flow diesel applications. Building on the strengths of the OPW 14 Series of Clean Fueling Nozzles, the 14HC Diesel Nozzle comes equipped with diesel-capture technology that enables it to retain excess diesel fuel for reuse during the next fueling process. The result is a cleaner fueling nozzle and an overall cleaner fueling site, even when used in high-flow applications. Interactive Virtual Forecourt Experience: This innovation allows visitors to explore each area of OPW Retail Fueling’s forecourt offerings in an interactive digital space. By navigating through a 3-D fueling station, customers can clearly identify the specific part of the fueling process they are interested in and see the products OPW Retail Fueling offers for that area. “We are thrilled to be able to return to M-PACT in-person this year,” said Ed Kammerer, director of global product management for OPW Retail Fueling. “We’re proud of our newest product offerings and can’t wait to connect with everyone who will be in attendance at the show.”

Advertisement