Sonny’s CarWash College announces 2021 instructor of the year
TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s CarWash College announces Nick Kerns as the 2021 Instructor of the Year, according to a press release.
Nick was presented the Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence by Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s Enterprises LLC, at a luncheon.
“Nick really made the decision easy for me this year as to who the winner of the award was going to be. When we started to put the controls class together, he really took ownership of it and has been the driving force behind that class,” said Bob Fox, vice president of CarWash College.
Previous winners include Bryan Hage (2), Jorge Jaramillo, Vic Alonso, Richard Ovalles and Luis Hernandez.
The Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence is given each year in memory of Shawn Brown, a former CarWash College instructor whose life was cut tragically short.
The CarWash College “Rookie of the Year” award was presented to Faran Khederoo.
“Faran was also instrumental in the successful implementation of the controls class and is very impressive instructor as well. His session on License Plate Recognition is one of the most popular of controls class week. We’re lucky to have added Faran to our roster of instructors,” added Fox.
FRAM®announces sponsored racing teams for 2022
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — FRAM® has released its roster of 14 sponsored racing teams for 2022, noted a press release.
The competitors will participate in a wide range of motorsports series, including asphalt, late model, USAC quarter midgets, SCCA autocross, drag racing, drift, sprint car and motorcycle.
During the 2022 racing season, FRAM® will contribute financial support and high-performance filtration products to more than a dozen racing teams in the FRAM® racing program.
These FRAM® race teams will represent the filtration brand in weekly local, regional and national events across the country.
“FRAM® is proud to support our grassroots racing teams once again in 2022,” said Patrick Reyes, marketing manager at FRAM®. “The growth in the number of FRAM® teams this year shows our commitment to this platform and support of these racers.”
With a legacy that goes back to 1934, FRAM® provides a full line of reliable engine oil, air and cabin air filtration products to keep contaminants under control in critical spaces.
McBee’s Coffee N Carwash expands to Arkansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri-based McBee’s Coffee N Carwash is expanding into Arkansas with two new locations, as reported by Arkansas Money & Politics.
The new locations are set to be developed at 4315 McCain Blvd. in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and 159 S. Broadview St. in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
The unique carwash offers free vacuum stations, a three-minute wash, pet wash stations and has a coffee shop inside.
Currently, the brand has three operating locations in Kansas City, Missouri, with more under construction.
Read the original story here.