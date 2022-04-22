Sonny’s CarWash College announces 2021 instructor of the year

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s CarWash College announces Nick Kerns as the 2021 Instructor of the Year, according to a press release.

Nick was presented the Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence by Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s Enterprises LLC, at a luncheon.

“Nick really made the decision easy for me this year as to who the winner of the award was going to be. When we started to put the controls class together, he really took ownership of it and has been the driving force behind that class,” said Bob Fox, vice president of CarWash College.

Previous winners include Bryan Hage (2), Jorge Jaramillo, Vic Alonso, Richard Ovalles and Luis Hernandez.

The Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence is given each year in memory of Shawn Brown, a former CarWash College instructor whose life was cut tragically short.