Market Focus: Sonny’s invests in Texas

This week, we cover three Sonny’s acquisitions and a new hire at ZIPS Car Wash.

Sonny’s invests in Texas: acquisitions closed

TAMARAC, Fla. — According to a press release, over the past two months, Sonny’s has closed on the acquisitions of Lone Star Car Wash Systems, based in Houston; Twin Distributing, based in Denison, Texas; and Scotch Plaid Chemical, based in Dallas.

“We made a promise to our Texas clients that we’d scale up our ability to service them faster than ever before,” said Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s. “We kept our promise. We believe through this series of acquisitions, we have put together a team of known professionals that are strategically positioned throughout the territory to deliver exceptional service for our clients.”

Lone Star and Twin will join Sonny’s CarWash Services Texas.

Current carwash owners and potential investors will have a local Sonny’s team, based in Texas, for all their carwash needs: everything from site selection and development; parts, equipment and chemistry; and maintenance and repair.

In addition, the acquisition of Scotch Plaid Chemical allows Sonny’s CarWash Chemistry to rapidly scale production and have manufacturing and blending capabilities in Texas.

“Scotch Plaid is a first-class operation,” said Fazio. “Don Witt will remain in a leadership role. The Scotch Plaid brand will remain in production. And with Scotch Plaid and Diamond Shine under one umbrella of Sonny’s CarWash Chemistry, we expand upon our commitment to bring chemical management and operational efficiency to a whole new level.”