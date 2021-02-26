Connect with us
Market Focus: Sonny’s invests in Texas

 

This week, we cover three Sonny’s acquisitions and a new hire at ZIPS Car Wash.

Sonny’s invests in Texas: acquisitions closed

TAMARAC, Fla. — According to a press release, over the past two months, Sonny’s has closed on the acquisitions of Lone Star Car Wash Systems, based in Houston; Twin Distributing, based in Denison, Texas; and Scotch Plaid Chemical, based in Dallas.

“We made a promise to our Texas clients that we’d scale up our ability to service them faster than ever before,” said Paul Fazio, CEO of Sonny’s. “We kept our promise. We believe through this series of acquisitions, we have put together a team of known professionals that are strategically positioned throughout the territory to deliver exceptional service for our clients.” 

Lone Star and Twin will join Sonny’s CarWash Services Texas. 

Current carwash owners and potential investors will have a local Sonny’s team, based in Texas, for all their carwash needs: everything from site selection and development; parts, equipment and chemistry; and maintenance and repair.   

In addition, the acquisition of Scotch Plaid Chemical allows Sonny’s CarWash Chemistry to rapidly scale production and have manufacturing and blending capabilities in Texas.  

“Scotch Plaid is a first-class operation,” said Fazio. “Don Witt will remain in a leadership role. The Scotch Plaid brand will remain in production. And with Scotch Plaid and Diamond Shine under one umbrella of Sonny’s CarWash Chemistry, we expand upon our commitment to bring chemical management and operational efficiency to a whole new level.”

ZIPS welcomes Michele Gloor to the industry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— ZIPS Car Wash announced that Michele Gloor has joined the ZIPS team as vice president of human resources, according to a press release.

As ZIPS continues to expand and now operates 202 locations, the need for a strong training and recruitment infrastructure has become a top priority.

Gloor has an extensive background in talent management and human resources, having most recently served as a human resources advisor to several private-equity-backed portfolio companies.

Previously, she worked for a number of marquee brands, such as Best Buy, Zales, IBM (Kenexa) and Brinker International. 

“My career began at Blockbuster Video at 17 years old thinking it was just a job, but in turn, it started my career, and I want potential employees for ZIPS to feel they can truly start a career when they join our team,” said Gloor. “I steadily worked my way through the ranks from customer service to corporate support, and I ended up spending 13 years with Blockbuster and still think of it as one of my most favorite places to work,” she added.

In recent years, recruiting, talent acquisition and training has shaped Gloor’s portfolio, giving her the skills needed for the task at hand.

In 2018, Gloor was recruited to Lori’s Gifts to start a recruiting department and was quickly promoted into the director of talent for Atlantic Street Capital Advisors LLC.

“I have a passion for people, for learning their stories and helping them solve issues and relieve anxieties,” Gloor said. “My goal for recruiting and retaining employees at ZIPS will be to offer them an exceptional experience and a place they love to work.”  

