Market Focus: Speaker Gingrich to keynote 2022 SCWA convention

This week, we focus on an SCWA announcement, a Halloween recap and a winter holiday charity event.

Speaker Gingrich to keynote 2022 SCWA convention AUSTIN, Texas — The Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) will welcome Newt Gingrich as a speaker at the SCWA 2022 convention and EXPO, according to a press release. The SCWA 2022 Convention & EXPO is scheduled to take place Feb. 27 – Mar. 1, 2022, at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Speaker Gingrich will address the SCWA convention attendees at the General Session on Monday morning, Feb. 28. An intellectually fearless visionary and historian, former Speaker of the U.S. House Newt Gingrich is one of the foremost economic, social, political and security-focused thinkers today. He is well-known as the architect of the “Contract with America” that led the Republican Party to victory in 1994 by capturing a majority in the United States House of Representatives for the first time in 40 years.

Gingrich is a Fox News contributor, podcast host (Newt’s World) and syndicated columnist. He is the author of 41 books, including 18 fiction and nonfiction The New York Times best-sellers. Gingrich was also a candidate for President of the U.S. in 2012. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and register for the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO by visiting www.swcarwash.org. Dutch Car Wash’s 3rd annual ‘Tunnel of Terror’ a screaming success AURORA, Colo. — Over 1,000 customers flocked to Dutch Car Wash on Oct. 27-31 to experience the third annual Tunnel of Terror, according to a company press release.

The event was free for wash club members or $19.99 (per vehicle) for non-members. The Tunnel of Terror included the top “Ceramic” wash, along with frills and frights. This year’s Tunnel of Terror featured scary animatronic props, fog machines, holograms, ghostly decorations and creepy Halloween actors. “We went through the Tunnel of Terror and it was so worth it,” said Dutch Car Wash customer Jaxon White. “We have kids ages 5-11and it was a perfect first-time haunted experience. We can’t wait to go again next year.” Dutch Car Wash launched the Tunnel of Terror in 2019 to entertain customers while providing a clean car. The past two seasons have taken it to a new level as people seek safe, socially distanced holiday festivities during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our team and customers were excited about it as it gave us yet another opportunity to be #morethanwashingcars,” stated Dutch Car Wash owner Willy Beumer. “We look forward to more holiday events in the future!”

2 The Car Wash locations fundraising for holiday toy drive HAWLEY, Pa. — On Nov. 6 and 7, The Car Wash on Hamlin Hwy, and The Car Wash on RT6 (Hawley) will be hosting a unique fundraiser to aid in the financial support towards the Zipper Junction Holiday Donation Drive, according to a press release. The donation drive benefits under-resourced children and youth in Wayne and Pike Counties during the holiday season. For the community to participate and give back, all they have to do is get a carwash at one of the two locations. The Car Wash ownership will be contributing 100% of the sales these two days to the Zipper Junction Holiday Donation Drive. During the past five years, Zipper Junction Holiday Toy Drive has been able to provide toys through the toy drive collection boxes located at businesses throughout the two counties, which provided to over 700 children and youth each of these five years.

