Market Focus: STI Conveyor Systems appoints David Begin vice president of worldwide sales

This week, we cover a new hire at STI Conveyor Systems, a partnership and grand openings.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

STI Conveyor Systems appoints David Begin as vice president of worldwide sales DENVER — Begin Insights Founder David Begin has announced his new role as vice president of worldwide sales for STI Conveyor Systems, according to a press release. Begin brings over 14 years of carwashing experience and expertise, having served as managing partner of the former Wild Blue Car Washes, president of the International Carwash Association (ICA) board in 2017, president of the Rocky Mountain Car Wash Association (RMCA) in 2011 and as the current co-host of the popular podcast series, Car Wash The Podcast, the release continued. “I am excited to join the STI Team, focusing on both worldwide sales as well as U.S. operations right here in Denver,” expressed Begin. “I have always been impressed with STI’s customer experience, throughput and engineering to build the best conveyor system in the industry.” Begin will establish the U.S. operations in Denver, focusing on sales, service and support operations to service the growing number of carwash, automotive assembly and deepwater port customers in the U.S., the release concluded.

Advertisement

Quick Quack Car Wash launches customer experience management program KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new customer experience management partnership with Quick Quack Car Wash, according to a press release.

Advertisement

The rapidly growing carwash chain chose SMG for its scalable technology platform and ability to uncover actionable insights, the release continued. Founded in 2004, Quick Quack owns and operates more than 100 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas and Utah, the release added. Alongside a quick and entertaining carwash experience, Quick Quack is best known for its unlimited carwash memberships, free vacuums and exceptional customer service, the release noted. “As a service-based brand, one of the greatest barometers of our success is customer satisfaction,” said Quick Quack Partner and Chief Marketing Officer Travis Kimball. “Our partnership with SMG is allowing us to collect and analyze customer feedback across multiple channels, uncover key loyalty drivers and continually improve the experience as we grow.” With SMG’s customer experience management program, Quick Quack is capturing feedback at multiple touchpoints in the customer journey, the release stated.

Advertisement

Location-level feedback is captured and delivered to the smg360® reporting platform in real-time, providing Quick Quack with key customer experience metrics while features like role-based reporting and real-time alerts help the field focus on driving satisfaction, the release continued. Quick Quack is also working with SMG to measure the contact center experience, giving the brand insights that help turn those important interactions into opportunities to drive satisfaction and loyalty, the release added. In conjunction with solicited feedback, Quick Quack is measuring unsolicited feedback with SMG’s online reputation management solution, the release stated.

Advertisement

Aggregating location-specific ratings and reviews from the top review sites, this data is presented alongside Quick Quack’s customer experience and contact center data to give the brand a more holistic view of the customer experience, the release concluded. Top Dog Express Car Wash opens new location in Orlando ORLANDO, Fla.—Top Dog Express Car Wash is excited to announce the launch of its latest state-of-the-art express carwash location at 9900 Curry Ford Rd. in Orlando, Florida, according to a press release. This will bring the total number of operating Top Dog Express Car Wash sites to seven in the central Florida metro area, the release continued. Grand opening specials include free washes for new customers along with a $9.99 first month Unlimited SpeedPass membership promotion for its top unlimited wash package, the release added. “Our new Curry Ford Rd. location will feature advanced carwash technology, including RFID readers that will allow Top Dog Unlimited SpeedPass members to access the wash seamlessly. Memberships will be valid at all Top Dog Express Car Wash locations throughout the region. We have also added numerous extra amenities such as free vacuums, member-only lanes and free mat cleaners,” said Tom Welter, CEO of Clean Streak Ventures, parent company of Top Dog Express Car Wash.

Advertisement

In celebration of the new location’s grand opening and as a part of Top Dog Express’ ongoing commitment to community engagement and philanthropic work, the carwash has established a new and ongoing partnership with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, the release noted. Top Dog has provided a $1,500 donation as a part of the Pet Alliance’s 2020 Giving Day and has helped Jager, a young mixed-breed rescue dog, find a new home with a wonderful adoptive family, the release stated. The company plans to continue boosting the stories of Pet Alliance rescue animals in need of adoption through its social media pages and other channels, the release added. “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando in their mission to provide compassionate and knowledgeable services for pets and to be leaders in innovative animal care and sheltering. Each and every rescue animal deserves a loving new home,” said Welter. “As we continue to expand our presence throughout the Orlando market with the opening of our new location at Curry Ford Rd., we look forward to continuing to offer the same level of community involvement, cause-driven partnership, and exceptional customer experience to new and existing customers at this Top Dog location and throughout central Florida.”

Advertisement

Top Dog Express is a subsidiary of Clean Streak Ventures, a Florida-based company operating various carwash locations across the U.S., including 17 express carwash locations in Florida, the release continued. Their growing family of brands includes Top Dog Express Car Wash in central Florida, Bay Breeze Car Wash & Lube in Tampa and Clean Machine Car Wash in Naples, the release noted. Clean Streak Ventures is actively seeking opportunities to grow its footprint through acquisitions and new developments in existing markets and in new ones, and their growth strategy is centered on people and service, with the aim to add value without disrupting a company’s culture or essence, the release concluded. Clean Getaway Tunnel Car Wash opens MACOMB, Ill. — According to www.mcdonoughvoice.com, the Macomb Area Economic Development Corp. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Clean Getaway Tunnel Car Wash at 1631 East Jackson St. to celebrate the opening of the city’s first tunnel wash. Scott Packee, owner of Clean Getaway, told attendees before the event that unlike other tunnel washes, where the car will go straight through, there will be a prepping process to remove excess dirt and bugs from cars, the article continued.

Advertisement