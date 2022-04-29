 Market Focus: Suds Brothers Express Carwash announces Texas location
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Market Focus: Suds Brothers Express Carwash announces plan for new Texas location

on

Woodie’s Wash Shack to celebrate grand opening of Ballantrae carwash

on

Torrance Car Wash cited over $800,000 in wage theft violations

on

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces opening of first Florida location
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Controller functions Video
play

Carwash Connection: Controller functions

Carwash connection: Intro to controllers Video
play

Carwash connection: Intro to controllers

Current Digital Issue

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: WOW Carwash

This award winning Las Vegas-based carwash chain is passionate about the community.

Wash of the Week: Great White Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a growing car and truck wash in Canada.

Wash of the Week: Blue Sky Car Wash

Ohio-based chain Blue Sky Car Wash is this week's featured Wash of the Week.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 110: Leadership series — Challenges facing women leaders

Past guests from our Leading Women in Carwash series give their insights on leadership.

Wash Talk ep. 109: Site Insights

An article reading of the March 2022 cover story, this episode features real estate and design insights from two market leaders.

Wash Talk ep. 108: Real estate trends with Miracle Real Estate Partners

The CEO of Miracle Real Estate Partners talks carwash selling or buying trends and advice.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Market Focus: Suds Brothers Express Carwash announces plan for new Texas location

 

on

Suds Brothers Express Carwash announces plan for new Texas location

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Suds Brothers Express Carwash has announced in a press release its plan to build a new express wash in downtown Dripping Springs, Texas.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The site is located on W. Hwy. 290, which runs directly through the center of town.

Suds Brothers reports that it is looking forward to building a wash that serves the community. The wash was designed specifically with the historic downtown Dripping Springs and the Hill Country landscape in mind.

The facility will be utilizing industry-leading equipment, such as a conveyor belt system, 25 free high-powered vacuums (each equipped with compressed air), microfiber towels and mat cleaners.

Suds Brothers proudly included in the press release that it will be recycling 90% of the water used in every wash.

The Suds Brothers Express Carwash team also reported that it is excited to provide a convenient, fast and phenomenal carwash to the residents of Dripping Springs, Texas.

Advertisement

Horizon Drive Car Wash sold

NEW YORK — Car Wash Advisory (CWA), a nationwide investment banking and carwash advisor and broker to carwash owners and operators, announced the successful sale of its client Horizon Drive Car Wash, according to a press release.

Horizon Drive Car Wash is a Colorado-based, long-standing and well-established carwash that has been in operation for 14 years.

Owner TJ Stevens has created a positive community brand with strong customer loyalty through fostering a positive wash experience for customers.

Harry Caruso, founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory, alongside his CWA team, represented and provided advisory services to Horizon Drive Car Wash on the transaction. 

Advertisement

“What a privilege to continue to work with great owners and operators like TJ. After every transaction I am more and more impressed with this industry as a whole and, furthermore, the genuine operators willing to pass the baton and transition ownership. This only results in ongoing success for the industry,” commented Caruso.

Brittany Webb of CWA remarks, “It’s always special when we work with operators like TJ. TJ embodies an operator who has built a legacy through years of work and dedication to create a standout regional favorite wash.”

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires Trinity Car Wash

Carwash News: Submissions open for the 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher award

Carwash News: ISTOBAL USA to attend The Car Wash Show™ with new equipment

Carwash News: GO Car Wash acquires two sites in Virginia

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing