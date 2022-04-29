Market Focus: Suds Brothers Express Carwash announces Texas location

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Suds Brothers Express Carwash has announced in a press release its plan to build a new express wash in downtown Dripping Springs, Texas.

The site is located on W. Hwy. 290, which runs directly through the center of town.

Suds Brothers reports that it is looking forward to building a wash that serves the community. The wash was designed specifically with the historic downtown Dripping Springs and the Hill Country landscape in mind.

The facility will be utilizing industry-leading equipment, such as a conveyor belt system, 25 free high-powered vacuums (each equipped with compressed air), microfiber towels and mat cleaners.

Suds Brothers proudly included in the press release that it will be recycling 90% of the water used in every wash.

The Suds Brothers Express Carwash team also reported that it is excited to provide a convenient, fast and phenomenal carwash to the residents of Dripping Springs, Texas.