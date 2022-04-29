Market Focus: Suds Brothers Express Carwash announces Texas location

Suds Brothers Express Carwash announces plan for new Texas location
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Suds Brothers Express Carwash has announced in a press release its plan to build a new express wash in downtown Dripping Springs, Texas.
The site is located on W. Hwy. 290, which runs directly through the center of town.
Suds Brothers reports that it is looking forward to building a wash that serves the community. The wash was designed specifically with the historic downtown Dripping Springs and the Hill Country landscape in mind.
The facility will be utilizing industry-leading equipment, such as a conveyor belt system, 25 free high-powered vacuums (each equipped with compressed air), microfiber towels and mat cleaners.
Suds Brothers proudly included in the press release that it will be recycling 90% of the water used in every wash.
The Suds Brothers Express Carwash team also reported that it is excited to provide a convenient, fast and phenomenal carwash to the residents of Dripping Springs, Texas.
Horizon Drive Car Wash sold
NEW YORK — Car Wash Advisory (CWA), a nationwide investment banking and carwash advisor and broker to carwash owners and operators, announced the successful sale of its client Horizon Drive Car Wash, according to a press release.
Horizon Drive Car Wash is a Colorado-based, long-standing and well-established carwash that has been in operation for 14 years.
Owner TJ Stevens has created a positive community brand with strong customer loyalty through fostering a positive wash experience for customers.
Harry Caruso, founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory, alongside his CWA team, represented and provided advisory services to Horizon Drive Car Wash on the transaction.
“What a privilege to continue to work with great owners and operators like TJ. After every transaction I am more and more impressed with this industry as a whole and, furthermore, the genuine operators willing to pass the baton and transition ownership. This only results in ongoing success for the industry,” commented Caruso.
Brittany Webb of CWA remarks, “It’s always special when we work with operators like TJ. TJ embodies an operator who has built a legacy through years of work and dedication to create a standout regional favorite wash.”