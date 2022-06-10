 Market Focus: The Wash Tub to host Blood Drive at 10 locations
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Market Focus: The Wash Tub to host Blood Drive at 10 locations

on

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Florida

on

Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues Colorado growth

on

Tommy's Express Car Wash opens 7 locations in May
Carwash News

Market Focus: The Wash Tub to host Blood Drive at 10 locations

 

on

The Wash Tub to host Blood Drive at 10 locations

SAN ANTONIO — To help alleviate ongoing blood shortages, The Wash Tub will be hosting Blood Drive’s in partnership with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, a press release announced.

Click Here to Read More
The events will be taking place at 10 The Wash Tub locations on June 11 and 12.

The gift of a blood donation makes a difference in the lives of cancer and transplant patients, trauma victims, newborns and moms, COVID-19 patients, and others in hospitals and clinics in your community.

These events will provide a convenient opportunity for The Wash Tub customers and the community to donate blood.

The Wash Tub, along with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, will provide all donors a free carwash voucher at a $20 value and a Wienerschnitzel chili dog coupon.

The carwash voucher includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe down of dash and console, and all windows cleaned inside and out.

The following carwash locations are participating on Saturday, June 11:

Participating locations on Sunday, June 12, include:

FRAM® signs on as a sponsor of new PBR Challenger Series

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — FRAM®, a filtration product manufacturer, is excited to announce its partnership with Professional Bull Riders (PBR) as a sponsor of the PBR Challenger Series for 2022.

“The launch of the new Challenger Series presents FRAM® with the perfect opportunity to make its sponsorship foray into PBR’s adrenaline-fueled, family friendly brand of entertainment,” said Patrick Reyes, marketing manager for FRAM. “FRAM® is thrilled to throw its support behind the PBR Challenger Series.”

FRAM has been a proud partner of motorsports competitors for decades, most recently partnering with NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suárez.

The brand enters PBR as the growing sport continues its charge into the mainstream.

The new PBR Challenger Series launches this month, bringing fans more excitement and giving riders new opportunities with more than 60 events across 27 states.

The Challenger Series — PBR’s only individual competition series from June to November — will crown its inaugural champion on November 3, 2022, when the top riders compete in the Challenger Series Championship held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information on the Challenger Series, including the event schedule and event locations, please visit pbr.com.

