Market Focus: The Wash Tub to host Blood Drive at 10 locations

SAN ANTONIO — To help alleviate ongoing blood shortages, The Wash Tub will be hosting Blood Drive’s in partnership with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, a press release announced.

The events will be taking place at 10 The Wash Tub locations on June 11 and 12.

The gift of a blood donation makes a difference in the lives of cancer and transplant patients, trauma victims, newborns and moms, COVID-19 patients, and others in hospitals and clinics in your community.

These events will provide a convenient opportunity for The Wash Tub customers and the community to donate blood.

The Wash Tub, along with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, will provide all donors a free carwash voucher at a $20 value and a Wienerschnitzel chili dog coupon.

The carwash voucher includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe down of dash and console, and all windows cleaned inside and out.