Market Focus: Tidal Wave Auto Spa raises $350,000 on 14th annual charity day

During this one-day event, the company donated 100% of its network’s proceeds to charitable organizations.

The company says it raised close to $350,000 across Tidal Wave’s locations, bringing the total amount raised over the event’s 14-year history to more than $1,000,000.

Each Tidal Wave location selects a local charity or non-profit group to receive 50% of its daily proceeds.

The company donates the other 50% to the company’s corporate partner Annandale Village, an award-winning non-profit organization dedicated to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities. All according to Tidal Wave.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa founders Scott and Hope Blackstock say they have a child with special needs.