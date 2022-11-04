 Market Focus: Tidal Wave Auto Spa raises $350,000 on 14th annual charity day
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Carwash News

Market Focus: Tidal Wave Auto Spa raises $350,000 on 14th annual charity day

 

on

Tidal Wave Auto Spa held its 14th annual Charity Day on Sept. 16., noted a press release.

During this one-day event, the company donated 100% of its network’s proceeds to charitable organizations.

The company says it raised close to $350,000 across Tidal Wave’s locations, bringing the total amount raised over the event’s 14-year history to more than $1,000,000.

Each Tidal Wave location selects a local charity or non-profit group to receive 50% of its daily proceeds.

The company donates the other 50% to the company’s corporate partner Annandale Village, an award-winning non-profit organization dedicated to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities. All according to Tidal Wave.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa founders Scott and Hope Blackstock say they have a child with special needs.

As a result, the company has focused much of its charitable-giving efforts on supporting organizations that serve adults and children with special needs since its founding.

Woodie’s Wash Shack joins WaterSavers

TAMPA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack joins WaterSavers as its new member, fulfilling a wide range of environmentally friendly requirements, announced a press release.

WaterSavers says it possesses a strict set of criteria established by the International Carwash Association, which requires that carwashes use a specific amount of fresh water per wash, reclaim or recycle its treated water for future wash cycles and discharge effluent water to a sanitary location.

Membership also requires each carwash location to verify that they meet these requirements, maintain verification records on each carwash site, and have their site(s) assessed annually.

In becoming an official member, Woodie’s Wash Shack wears a stamp of approval that states the company is mindful of its environmental effects and actively seeks to keep its locations clean.

