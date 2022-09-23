Tommy's Car Wash Systems announces trade show participation

Tommy’s Car Wash Systems announces participation in fall trade shows
HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy Car Wash Systems (TCWS) and Tommy’s Express announced in a press release the participation in three carwash industry trade shows this fall.
- ACWS Car Wash Show Australia (Sept. 21-22): Taking place in Sydney, this is the only carwash industry trade event in Australia and presents a chance to meet the world’s leading carwash industry suppliers and manufacturers.
- National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) (October 2- 4): The Las Vegas Convention Center is hosting this not-to-miss event.
- International Franchise Expo Houston (October 7-8): This event is one not to miss if you are interested in opening a franchise.
Rigo Santana becomes 1 of 3 U.S. detailers to achieve SONAX Level 3 Certified Master Trainer status
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — Highly accomplished automotive and aircraft detailer Rigo Santana of Xtreme Xcellence Professional Detailing Inc. in Laguna Hills has completed Sonax’s Professional Excellence training program, according to a press release.
This program left him to become one of only three detailers in the U.S. to achieve Level 3 SONAX Certified Master Trainer status.
The advanced SONAX certification program is the absolute pinnacle of automotive appearance certifications.
Santana recently completed the program in Cartagena, Colombia, meaning he can represent SONAX as a Level 3 trainer throughout Latin America and the U.S.
In 2019, Santana received a master detailer’s certification from SONAX USA for his decade on the SONAX detailing team, prepping and caring for dozens of priceless automobiles at SONAX-sponsored events across the country, most notably for Los Angeles’ Petersen Museum.
Along the way, the Petersen Museum has taken the unprecedented step of having Santana train their in-house staff of detailers to regularly clean and maintain the more than 100 vehicles on display in the museum’s 25 galleries, along with another 50 vintage vehicles kept in the museum’s vault.
Santana has worked on many prestigious automobiles at the Petersen in the past three years, most recently a rare 1947 Cisitalia 202 Coupe he prepped for exhibition at the Concorso Italiano at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance last August.
Santana is one of the few people to touch the 50 priceless automobiles locked in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s “Vault,” he spent multiple years on the Air Force One detailing team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight and restored the paint on a 1968 Iso Grifo that not only won at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, but was also recently inducted into the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“It has been 10 of the most gratifying and exciting years of my career to have been working on SONAX projects and earning this Level 3 certification, but also to have been given the unbelievable opportunities by SONAX to train others while enhancing my own level of skill,” said Santana.