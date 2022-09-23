Tommy's Car Wash Systems announces trade show participation

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy Car Wash Systems (TCWS) and Tommy’s Express announced in a press release the participation in three carwash industry trade shows this fall.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — Highly accomplished automotive and aircraft detailer Rigo Santana of Xtreme Xcellence Professional Detailing Inc. in Laguna Hills has completed Sonax’s Professional Excellence training program, according to a press release.

This program left him to become one of only three detailers in the U.S. to achieve Level 3 SONAX Certified Master Trainer status.

The advanced SONAX certification program is the absolute pinnacle of automotive appearance certifications.

Santana recently completed the program in Cartagena, Colombia, meaning he can represent SONAX as a Level 3 trainer throughout Latin America and the U.S.

In 2019, Santana received a master detailer’s certification from SONAX USA for his decade on the SONAX detailing team, prepping and caring for dozens of priceless automobiles at SONAX-sponsored events across the country, most notably for Los Angeles’ Petersen Museum.