Tommy’s Car Wash Systems launches subscription-based maintenance program HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Car Wash Systems recently announced in a press release the launch of a new subscription-based maintenance program called Direct Service Program.

Available for customers who have purchased equipment from the company, the program provides on-demand service and assistance with any wash-related maintenance projects. Tommy Car Wash Systems service and support department’s goal with this new service is to ensure customers’ carwashes are operating at optimal performance and to provide routine maintenance work to prevent the unforeseen downtime of a wash. The subscription packages are broken down into different frequencies depending on how often service is preferred, with monthly, quarterly and annual options. During these scheduled routine visits, a direct service tech will inspect the equipment, assess any issues and order/install parts to get the carwash running at optimal performance.

Each visit is documented with a high level of detail and then reviewed with the owner and team. This program also provides emergency service where if a part of your equipment breaks or the wash goes down, the direct service team will send out a technician to your location within 24 hours to troubleshoot the issue and get the wash up and running again, as quick as possible. This newly announced service program reflects the success and rapid expansion of the company’s equipment business. “We realize there is a need for enhanced support to our customers who trust and believe in our products,” said President Ryan Essenburg. “To best support our customers we’re thrilled to launch this new service to help guide and educate our customer’s and their operations.”

ZIPS Car Wash teams up with minor league baseball PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced its partnership with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to support America’s favorite pastime and one of the state’s minor league baseball teams, a press release stated. At every home game, ZIPS will host a “ZIPS Fan of the Game” contest and award the winner a free Get It All Ceramics Wash, valid at any of the eight ZIPS locations in the area. “This year, we’re working to support more community-minded organizations and we felt like starting these partnerships in our home state made the most sense for us,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer. “We proudly call ourselves ‘America’s Feel-Good Car Wash’ and when we think of summer in the [U.S.] we automatically think of baseball, hence our decision to back the Naturals during the 2022 season.”

The partnership began before the first crack of the bat in April allowing ZIPS to give away carwashes and tickets to home games throughout the season. ZIPS Unlimited Wash Club Members can win game tickets through the new ZIPSme Member Portal, found on zipscarwash.com. “This is just the beginning of multiple sports partnerships for us as we continue to engage with the communities we serve on a hyper-local level,” Youngworth said. “But we’re excited to focus first on relationships with teams in Arkansas, where we got our start nearly 18 years ago and where we have long-standing relationships with fans.”

With thousands of Arkansans a part of the ZIPS Unlimited Wash Club, the chain wants to encourage customers that they can manage their membership and take advantage of Member-only perks, partner perks and sweepstakes through the ZIPSme Portal. Baseball fans across the state can also enter to win tickets to the next Naturals game through the ZIPS social profiles on Instagram and Facebook. OPW welcomes Kevin Ahnert as business unit manager BETHLEHEM, Pa. — OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions welcomes Kevin Ahnert as the new business unit manager for payment solutions and controls, a press release announced.

Ahnert started his career in the carwash industry in the late 1990s and was previously the vice president of operations at Innovative Control Systems. In 2008, Ahnert transitioned to the food distribution industry, but is excited to return to the vehicle wash industry as part of the OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions team. “I am thrilled to have Kevin Ahnert join our team to lead Payment Solutions and Controls,” said Warren Day, vice president and general manager, OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions. “Kevin brings a wealth of leadership experience, as well as vehicle wash industry knowledge to help guide and grow our payment solutions and controls portfolio.”

