Market Focus: Tommy’s Express named to the Franchise Times Top 200+®

This week, we cover an honor for Tommy’s Express, a company milestone, a charity announcement, grand openings and new site planning.

Tommy’s Express named to the Franchise Times Top 200+® HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash recently debuted as a top 500 franchise according to the Franchise Times Top 200+® list, as noted in a press release. Tommy’s Express Car Wash climbed to No. 479 in 2020 up from No. 559 in 2019, the release continued. The Franchise Times Top 200+® is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands, the release noted. The ranking also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth and reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, the release added. According to a press release from the Franchise Times, the 200 largest U.S.-based franchisors grew their combined annual sales by more than $30 billion, or 4.5%, last year to $702.9 billion, with most categories seeing across-the-board gains from the previous year, the release noted. President and Chief Innovation Officer Ryan Essenburg stated, “It’s an honor to be named to the list of top 200-plus franchise opportunities by the Franchise Times. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is my way of sharing my family’s success with others to help them enrich lives, add value and serve their local communities. Growth and opportunity keep us striving ahead as we are filling a serious gap in service offering around the world.”

Hydra-Flex Inc., Hoffman Car Wash Inc. and InnovateIT Carwash Equipment LLC resolve patent infringement dispute SAVAGE, Minn. — Hydra-Flex Inc., Hoffman Car Wash Inc. and InnovateIT Carwash Equipment LLC announced that they amicably resolved all differences regarding Hydra-Flex’s U.S. Patent No. 8,887,743 for a chemical delivery system and platform with regard to past sales of InnovateIT’s “dispenseIT System” — as well as similar systems used by Hoffman Car Wash — as of October 9, 2020, according to a press release. A lawsuit filed in federal court in Albany, New York, regarding the matter has been dismissed, the release continued. In their commitment to innovation, Hydra-Flex believes that investing in the best research and design in the business leads to the development of superior products, the release added. Hydra-Flex currently holds 11 patents for its technologies in the vehicle carwash, hydro-excavation, industrial cleaning and sewer jetting industries, the release concluded. NoPileups™ full tunnel optimization system now live at 500 carwash sites AKRON, Ohio — DRB® Tunnel Solutions has announced that its revolutionary full tunnel optimization system NoPileups is now operational at 500 carwash sites across the U.S., according to a press release. NoPileups uses computer vision and machine learning technology backed by an industry-leading service team to monitor carwash tunnels, automatically stopping the conveyor when collision threats are detected, the release continued.

By reducing the risk of collision, carwash attendants can load vehicles closer together in the tunnel, resulting in higher tunnel throughput, the release added. This has proved to be a game-changer, allowing carwash sites employing NoPileups to wash up to 20 more cars per hour during peak hours, the release noted. “NoPileups was created to solve the growing challenges carwashes face with in-tunnel collisions, particularly with the prevalence of automatic braking systems,” said DRB CEO Dan Pittman. “It’s become so much more, helping operators optimize their tunnel production. It has been an amazing addition to our product offerings.” The first NoPileups installation was in 2016; since then, NoPileups has monitored more than 150 million vehicles, the release added. DRB acquired the assets and intellectual property of NoPileups in 2018 to complement its line of point-of-sale and tunnel technology solutions for the conveyorized carwash market, the release continued. “It wasn’t very long ago that we thought hitting 500 locations was just too lofty of a goal,” NoPileups Operations Manager Alex Mereness said. “But over the last few years, we’ve proven the value of NoPileups, and carwash operators have seen how it impacts their businesses. It’s truly becoming an industry standard, and we look forward to getting NoPileups in every wash across the country.”

In addition to DRB’s technology, NoPileups can run with other point-of-sale systems and tunnel controllers, the release concluded. To see NoPileups in action, request a demo at https://www.drbsystems.com/npu/. Dutch Car Wash provides over $40,000 in free carwashes to essential hospital workers, teachers and first responders AURORA, Colo. —As a way of showing gratitude and giving back to local heroes during unprecedented times, Dutch Car Wash has provided over $40,000 in free carwash services to essential hospital workers, teachers and first responders over the past six months, according to a press release. Like many carwashes around the country, Dutch Car Wash temporarily closed its doors to comply with the Colorado governor’s “Stay-at-Home” orders on March 26, 2020, the release continued. On April 17, 2020, Dutch Car Wash was able to reopen, following strict, new COVID-19 guidelines, offering “contact-free” washes with their license plate recognition technology and extra sanitary precautions, the release noted. Upon reopening, Dutch Car Wash owners Willy and Christina Beumer wanted to help the community and recognize our unsung heroes during these challenging times, the release continued; they decided to provide some relief by doing what they do best: washing vehicles.

“If we work together with our community, we know we’ll pull through these uncharted times,” they expressed. “Our community couldn’t do this without them, and we want them to know we appreciate all that they do to get us through this.” Living Water Express Car Wash opens fourth location THORNTON, Colo. — With amazing customer service, state-of-the-art cleaning technology and unlimited wash opportunities, Living Water Car Wash is opening its fourth Metro Denver location on Nov. 16th, according to a press release. “As a new neighbor in Thornton, we’re delighted to bring our innovative carwash to the North Denver community. We have decades of experience from building dozens of washes, and that expertise creates “wow” satisfaction for all our customers,” said Chad Roach, one of the owners of Living Water Car Wash. The company’s newest location will serve customers at 725 E. 144th Ave. in Thornton, Colorado, the release added. Living Water is having its grand opening Nov. 16-21, the release added. Free carwashes and attractive discounts on unlimited wash memberships will be offered to everyone who visits during grand opening week, the release stated. Roach explained that the wash menu, starting at only $8, offers customers options that are all under three minutes and include free self-serve vacuums and mat cleaners, the release continued.

Unlimited wash memberships keep vehicles spotless by washing all month long for one low price, and license-plate recognition provides members with an effortless way of entering, the release noted. There’s even an advanced 24/7 self-serve dog wash, the release added. All Living Water Car Wash locations are committed to being environmentally responsible by recycling and reclaiming more than 60% of the water used for every wash, the release noted. The unique design of the arched steel and blue polycarbonate building is as attractive as it is functional, filling the wash tunnel with natural light, reducing the need for artificial illumination, the release stated. Summing up the company’s philosophy, Roach says, “We put the customer first every time, because we view it as our privilege. We hire friendly, caring staff to help brighten up your day and leave you smiling. We also offer fundraising opportunities, because we believe giving back to our communities is an essential part of our success. Customers tell us that we are the Chick-fil-A of the carwash industry, and we take that as a great compliment.” Greenhill Car Wash opens fourth location MILLSBORO, Del. — According to www.delawarebusinessnow.com, Greenhill Car Wash opened its fourth location in Delaware.

The new site features an in-bay automatic, four self-serve bays, vacuums and vending, the article continued. The company worked with several local vendors on the renovation of the existing carwash, the article noted. The original Wilmington location opened in 2009 on a former “brownfields” site that was remediated and earned the company a Wilmington Award, the article stated. This year, the Middletown location installed electric vehicle charging stations, becoming the first carwash in Delaware to do so, the article added. Two additional locations are in the works for Delaware, and plans call for more expansion in the Mid-Atlantic region, the article concluded. Surf Thru to open new location in Oregon BEND, Ore. — According to www.bendbulletin.com, Surf Thru Express Car Wash plans to open another location in Bend, Oregon, on SE Third St. Surf Thru still has to go through the planning process for its 1.67-acre site, the article continued. While there are two other carwashes half a block away — one an automatic wash and another a self-serve — Scott Howry, president of Surf Thru, said the businesses provided little competition, since each offered a different level of service.

