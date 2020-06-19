Market Focus: Tommy’s Express named one of ‘The 20 Hottest Franchises in 2020’

This week, we cover a recognition for Tommy’s Express Car Wash, a charity donation and a new opening.

Tommy’s Express named one of ‘The 20 Hottest Franchises in 2020’

HOLLAND, Mich. — National carwash brand Tommy’s Express has been named one of “The 20 Hottest Franchises in 2020” by Aspioneer magazine in its June 2020 issue, according to a press release.

An accompanying cover story, “Tommy’s Express Car Wash: Revolutionizing the Car Wash Industry,” features an interview with Tommy’s Express President and Chief Innovation Officer Ryan Essenburg, the release continued.

“Tommy’s Express Car Wash is my way of sharing my family’s success with others, to help them enrich lives, add value and serve their local communities,” says Essenburg in the article. “Growth and opportunity keep us striving ahead as we are filling a serious gap in service offering around the world.”

The full story can be found at https://aspioneer.com/tommys-express-car-wash-revolutionizing-the-car-wash-industry.

Tommy’s Express currently has 40 operating facilities, with over 230 future sites currently in development in the U.S. and abroad, the release concluded.

OPW thanks and supports local foodbanks

HAMILTON, Ohio — OPW thanks all the local foodbanks that have worked hard to support families in need around the world, especially during these uncertain times, according to a press release.