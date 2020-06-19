Market Focus: Tommy’s Express named one of ‘The 20 Hottest Franchises in 2020’

This week, we cover a recognition for Tommy’s Express Car Wash, a charity donation and a new opening.
Tommy’s Express named one of ‘The 20 Hottest Franchises in 2020’
HOLLAND, Mich. — National carwash brand Tommy’s Express has been named one of “The 20 Hottest Franchises in 2020” by Aspioneer magazine in its June 2020 issue, according to a press release.
An accompanying cover story, “Tommy’s Express Car Wash: Revolutionizing the Car Wash Industry,” features an interview with Tommy’s Express President and Chief Innovation Officer Ryan Essenburg, the release continued.
“Tommy’s Express Car Wash is my way of sharing my family’s success with others, to help them enrich lives, add value and serve their local communities,” says Essenburg in the article. “Growth and opportunity keep us striving ahead as we are filling a serious gap in service offering around the world.”
The full story can be found at https://aspioneer.com/tommys-express-car-wash-revolutionizing-the-car-wash-industry.
Tommy’s Express currently has 40 operating facilities, with over 230 future sites currently in development in the U.S. and abroad, the release concluded.
OPW thanks and supports local foodbanks
HAMILTON, Ohio — OPW thanks all the local foodbanks that have worked hard to support families in need around the world, especially during these uncertain times, according to a press release.
With many foodbanks reporting shortages, OPW has donated between $500 and $1,000 to key foodbanks in communities where OPW employees live and work, the release continued.
“Many communities and industries have been impacted by COVID-19,” said OPW President Kevin Long. “We recognize the challenging times and are committed to supporting our employees and the communities in which we operate. OPW would like to thank the local foodbanks that are providing critical services for our neighbors in need.”
According to the release, OPW has provided charitable donations to the following foodbanks to help them continue to provide meals to their neighbors in need:
Scooptown Car Wash opens
STURGIS, S.D. — According to www.bhpioneer.com, Scooptown Car Wash opened around mid-May, and the owners said it has been a hit with the community.
“Everybody is really loving it,” said co-owner Chris Bergman. “We have gotten a lot of compliments on the building.”
The carwash boasts two in-bay automatics, three self-serve bays and two outside wash bays: a seasonal one for cars, pickups and motorcycles and an oversized one for RVs, campers and boats, the article noted.
The carwash also has self-serve vacuums, a pet wash station, restrooms and an RV dump station, the article added.
“We get compliments every day on the facility. The dog wash has been a real hit,” Bergman said.
The Bergmans are waiting until July to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house, the article stated.
“We want to make sure everything is fine-tuned,” Bergman said.
The Bergmans also own and operate an oilfield maintenance company as well as a physical therapy clinic in Killdeer, North Dakota, the article concluded.