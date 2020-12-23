Market Focus: True Blue Car Wash continues its Midwest expansion

This week we cover an acquisition and donation.

True Blue Car Wash continues its Midwest expansion

TEMPE, Ariz. — According to a company press release, True Blue Car Wash LLC recently announced the successful acquisition of four express carwash locations in Illinois and Indiana, bringing the number of carwash units now owned by the company to 47.

True Blue now owns 21 carwashes in the Midwest, added the press release.

True Blue CEO Stu Crum stated, “We are excited for these four washes to become part of the True Blue family. We have continued to grow the Rainstorm brand, and as our vision states, ‘we want to be the premier carwash operator and employer by serving others.’”

CLEan Express Auto Wash raises $8,300 for Cleveland’s Center for Arts-Inspired Learning

CLEVELAND — CLEan Express Auto Wash proudly announced the donation of $8,300 to Cleveland’s Center For Arts-Inspired Learning (CAL) non-profit organization, to help further their mission of igniting student learning, creativity and success through the arts, stated a company press release.

According to the press release, the donations were collected from CLEan Express Auto Wash customers at the company’s inaugural Grand Opening/Free Wash Week held in September 2020 at the 4365 Mayfield Rd. in South Euclid location.