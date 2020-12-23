Market Focus: True Blue Car Wash continues its Midwest expansion

This week we cover an acquisition and donation.
True Blue Car Wash continues its Midwest expansion
TEMPE, Ariz. — According to a company press release, True Blue Car Wash LLC recently announced the successful acquisition of four express carwash locations in Illinois and Indiana, bringing the number of carwash units now owned by the company to 47.
True Blue now owns 21 carwashes in the Midwest, added the press release.
True Blue CEO Stu Crum stated, “We are excited for these four washes to become part of the True Blue family. We have continued to grow the Rainstorm brand, and as our vision states, ‘we want to be the premier carwash operator and employer by serving others.’”
CLEan Express Auto Wash raises $8,300 for Cleveland’s Center for Arts-Inspired Learning
CLEVELAND — CLEan Express Auto Wash proudly announced the donation of $8,300 to Cleveland’s Center For Arts-Inspired Learning (CAL) non-profit organization, to help further their mission of igniting student learning, creativity and success through the arts, stated a company press release.
According to the press release, the donations were collected from CLEan Express Auto Wash customers at the company’s inaugural Grand Opening/Free Wash Week held in September 2020 at the 4365 Mayfield Rd. in South Euclid location.
During the grand opening, CLEan Express Auto Wash offered a free signature “CLEan-est” carwash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to CAL, added the release.
CLEan Express Auto Wash also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to CAL, the release continued; throughout the grand opening period, CLEan Express Auto Wash gave away more than 3,800 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $68,400.
“During each grand opening we identify and partner with a local non-profit organization to help raise awareness and much needed funding to further their mission,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “CAL is an outstanding example of a local non-profit that quickly pivoted programming initiatives so they could still reach Cleveland-area children, and provide arts education and programming at a time where it’s so desperately needed.”
For more than 66 years, CAL has served 7 million-plus students through 6,500 programs utilizing art education to help ensure future success. Initiatives include “CAL Sprouts” kindergarten readiness programs, “Play It Forward Cleveland” musical instruments/lessons to middle school students and the “ArtWorks” teen college and career readiness program.
CLEan Express Auto Wash is greater Cleveland’s newest, premier express carwash with six locations currently open or under construction, noted the release.
CLEan Express Auto Wash currently operates washes at 3606 Carnegie Ave. in Cleveland, 4365 Mayfield Rd. in South Euclid and 18170 Bagley Rd. in Middleburg Heights, stated the press release; and, three additional locations are slated to open in early 2021 in Parma, Solon and Streetsboro.
Built CLEan for Cleveland, CLEan Express Auto Wash is part of the Express Wash Concepts portfolio, which includes 31 Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash and Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash locations.