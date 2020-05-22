Market Focus: Valet Auto Wash opens new location

This week, we cover grand openings, including that of Valet Auto Wash, and a milestone anniversary.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Valet Auto Wash opens new location STAFFORD, N.J. — According to www.tapinto.net, Valet Auto Wash has opened a new location in Manahawkin, New Jersey, in what used to be the building housing the Causeway Hyundai showroom. The company has locations throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania and aims to provide customers with an excellent carwash using state-of-the-art technology, the article continued. Valet Auto Wash is owned and operated by Mercer Management under the leadership of Chris Vernon, the article noted. The Valet Auto Wash team has focused on reinventing and perfecting the carwash experience, the article added. For the time being, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the self-serve vacuums will remain closed, the article stated. Valet Auto Wash has donated thousands of free washes to local hospitals to thank their front line workers, the article concluded. Grand Wash Auto celebrates 10 years in the carwashing industry MELBOURNE, Australia — Grand Wash Auto has acknowledged 10 years in the carwash industry with an interview video of the two directors (and brothers) Ali and Lee Sadiku, according to a press release.

Advertisement

The Sadikus reflect on the 10-year journey and share their insights, tips and advice on establishing and running a successful carwash business, the release continued. Among the highlights of the decade, both agreed that witnessing the growth of the business and customer satisfaction leads the way, the release added. With plans to establish and open other sites within Australia, these two agreed that the challenges met and the success of their Thornbury site will model future set-ups, the release noted. “Our success heavily relies on our team, and we are grateful to those who were here with us at the beginning and of course to our existing team members whose commitment to service really does go above and beyond,” Ali said. “Listening to customers is key for any business success. We take that very seriously and it has absolutely contributed to where we are today,” added Lee. See the interview here: https://bit.ly/2zNW0hO. Grand Wash Auto is located at 347 Darebin Rd. Thornbury, the release concluded. Hello Deluxe Car Wash to open soon DALLAS — According to www.lakehighlands.advocatemag.com, Frank and Laurie Nuchereno are opening a new, high-tech carwash on June 15th in the Vickery Meadow area.

Advertisement