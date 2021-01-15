Market Focus: Warsaw Chemical celebrates 80 years in business in 2021

This week, we cover the 80th anniversary of Warsaw Chemical, a new distributor partnership, private equity partnerships and new openings.

Warsaw Chemical celebrates 80 years in business in 2021 WARSAW, Ind. — This year marks the 80th anniversary for Warsaw Chemical, according to a press release. The company has grown from a small manufacturer of toilet bowl cleaners and mechanics’ hand soaps into a nationally recognized supplier of more than 300 cleaners, soaps, disinfectants, protectants, lubricants and specialty products. Warsaw Chemical was founded in 1941 and has always been privately owned; currently, about 70 people are employed by the company. “We are proud of the fact that Warsaw Chemical has been a part of the Warsaw Community for eight decades. We have a team of highly talented people that have championed the success of the company. We will continue to build on our history of creating and manufacturing products that carry value and contribute to the success of our clients,” states Troy Gamble, CEO and partner of Warsaw Chemical. Warsaw Chemical is a chemical manufacturing business that produces a diversified line of Warsaw Chemical-branded and private label products distributed in four different markets: janitorial cleaning products, disinfectants and hand soaps; carwash chemicals for self-serve systems, touchless automatics and tunnel/conveyor washes; tire mounting lubricants; and agrochemical adjuvants. These products are distributed throughout the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. Washworld Inc. announces new distributor DE PERE, Wis. —According to a press release, Washworld Inc. has announced the recent addition of a new distributor to its rapidly growing global distributor network: Stinger Chemical LLC.

For over 20 years, Stinger has realized that customer needs and expectations are ever-changing. Its goal is to provide products that satisfy these diverse needs to ensure that its products will meet user expectations for performance, value and quality. Stinger will be selling and servicing Washworld equipment throughout eastern Texas. For more information, visit Washworld’s website at www.washworldinc.com. Car Wash Owners Network partners with Okie Express Auto Wash BALTIMORE, Md. — Car Wash Owners Network (CWON), a portfolio company of Baltimore-based Access Holdings, announced it has closed its investment in Okie Express Auto Wash, the largest carwash operator in the Oklahoma City market, according to a press release. Financial terms were not disclosed. Founded in 2008, Okie owns and operates 11 express carwash locations known across Oklahoma City for their superior customer service, convenient locations, exceptional wash quality and speed. Okie washes more than one million cars annually and supports multiple local charities. CWON is partnering with Okie CEO Mike North and COO Steve Holcomb to support the company’s next stage of accelerated growth. Kevin McAllister, managing partner and founder of Access Holdings, commented, “We are excited to partner with Mike and Steve, who’ve built Okie into the number one carwash operation in the Oklahoma City market. During our investment process, we developed a shared view of future growth opportunities and a compelling vision for the business we want to build together.”

Mike North commented, “We had several options to consider when looking for a growth partner, but Access Holdings and CWON clearly distinguished themselves by their knowledge of the industry and relationship-oriented approach to crafting the right deal. Their team focused on finding solutions that were right for us and our business.” Okie is CWON’s second investment in a carwash operator. In January 2020, CWON partnered with the ownership team of Cobblestone Auto Spa, a carwash operator in Phoenix and Denver. CWON’s affiliated network now includes 42 locations with additional locations planned to open by the end of 2021. “We want to partner with operators in attractive markets and accelerate their expansion. Okie is another great example of this, and we’re excited about our new partnership,” said Jason Cellura, CWON’s chief development officer. CWON is executing a purposeful growth strategy by partnering with express carwash operators in attractive markets. For inquiries about the business, please contact Jason Cellura at [email protected] or (216) 534-6033. MILES Car Wash makes highly anticipated Nashville debut NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MILES Car Wash will make its long-awaited expansion into Nashville during its official grand opening on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, according to a press release.

Offering premium carwash services with three popular spots in Franklin, the newest MILES location will be at 855 Hillwood Blvd. in Nashville at the corner of Charlotte Pike and Hillwood Boulevard, near Nashville West. “Since opening our flagship location in Franklin in 2007, we have experienced phenomenal business growth that has allowed us to steadily expand our footprint across Middle Tennessee to meet the ever-growing demand,” said Miles Johnson, founder of MILES. “We have had our sights set on a Davidson County expansion for years. This grand opening is a decade in the making as we have been searching — and have finally found — the perfect location to begin this exciting next chapter.” The new Nashville location will combine the services of both the MILES Auto Spa and MILES Express concepts in Franklin to provide a range of luxury, yet affordable offerings for customers. MILES Auto Spa services include premium washes, detailing and restorations. Guests can enjoy an upscale lobby including leather chairs, flat panel TVs, complimentary beverages and more as they wait. Alternatively, customers can choose MILES Express services to receive exceptional exterior auto cleaning in five minutes or less. This includes access to complimentary vacuums, towels and supplies for the option to self-clean the interior. Customers can also become a MILES Club Member to receive exclusive benefits, such as a free carwash after every 10 visits, bonus points for detailing and more.

“We specifically designed our Nashville location to meet any customer need — whether that be for a detailing service or quick exterior wash while on the go,” said Rocky Crossland, president of MILES. “No matter what they choose, guests are guaranteed first-rate, affordable options with an unmatched level of customer service that has proven to set us apart from competitors over the years.” Crossland joined Johnson at MILES in 2010, with the two having a long-standing, successful business partnership previously introducing Cricket Communications to Nashville in 2000. Since MILES was founded in 2007, the company has washed more than 2.5 million cars. With the Nashville expansion, the homegrown company will have created 45 jobs across Middle Tennessee. The Hillwood location will feature state-of-the-art equipment (including a 130-foot wash tunnel). Express carwashes start at just $11 and detailing services start at only $99. In celebration of the grand opening, customers can purchase any unlimited MILES wash plan for only $4.99 for the first month that can be redeemed across any of its four locations. Additionally, Nashville area residents will receive a special $20 carwash package promotion. MILES will be open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 855 Hillwood Blvd. beginning Jan. 15, 2021. For more information, please visit www.milesautospa.com. Rainforest Car Wash opens new location in Avon AVON, Ohio — Newer to Avon, Rainforest Car Wash, is opening up its doors and inviting Avon residents to wash off 2020 for free, according to a press release.

From Jan. 11-17, Rainforest is giving away its top Storm Wash to all who stop by. Rainforest Car Wash is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eagle Merchant Partners invests in Caliber Car Wash ATLANTA — Eagle Merchant Partners, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, announced its investment in Caliber Car Wash, according to a press release. Founded in 2019 by Danny York and Mac McCall, Caliber Car Wash is a membership-driven express carwash company with locations throughout the Southeast. “We are thrilled with our partnership with Eagle,” said McCall. “The focus of their investment strategy, extensive and far-reaching experience in scaling other multi-unit consumer companies is what we’ve been looking for in a partner.” “Danny, Mac and the Caliber team have created an incredible company that is quickly becoming a leader in the express carwash industry,” said E. Brady Sumner, Eagle. “We are proud to partner with the Caliber team to accelerate its next stage of growth.” The Atlanta-based company currently has seven carwashes throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, and more than 15,000 monthly members. It will double its footprint with seven additional locations opening in the first half of this year. Caliber’s services include a state-of-the-art, hands-free tunnel system combined with premium amenities at no extra cost, including double-drop vacuum booms, glass cleaner, degreaser, air fresheners and mat cleaners.

Caliber offers its customers the option for a single wash or an unlimited monthly wash membership starting as low as $20. Leveraging its success in consumer companies, including Chicken Salad Chick, Planet Fitness, and recent investment in Code Ninjas, Eagle and Caliber will focus primarily on new unit development throughout the Southeast and evaluate selective acquisitions opportunities. The teams bring a data-driven approach to site selection and membership acquisition to the quickly growing express carwash industry. Source Capital provided debt financing. AutoSpa opens in Willimantic WINDHAM, Conn. — According to www.courant.com, Cumberland Farms, a convenience store chain in the Northeast, opened its first AutoSpa carwash in Willimantic on Jan. 8th. The 24-hour carwash is located at 1132 Main St. and is the newest addition to the Cumberland Farms Willimantic location. The carwash features a touchless wash bay, a friction wash bay and three vacuum islands with six vacuums in total. The carwash sells four wash packages, which can be purchased at the fuel dispenser at the adjacent gas station or inside the store at checkout. Club Carwash opens new location in Derby WICHITA, Kan. — According to www.kansas.com, Club Carwash opened its second Wichita-area location on Jan. 14th at 2401 N. Rock Rd. in Derby, with more sites to follow soon.

