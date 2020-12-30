Market Focus: WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquires Jerry’s Express

This week we cover an acquisition, an industry loss, a donation, a distributor announcement and a blood drive.

WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquires Jerry’s Express HOUSTON — According to a press release, WhiteWater Express Car Wash recently announced the acquisition of Jerry’s Express Car Wash, which has seven locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market and has been a leading express carwash provider in the market for over a decade. The acquisition of Jerry’s brings WhiteWater to 16 locations in the DFW market, 50% higher than the next largest competitor, stated the press release. According to the release, WhiteWater now has 27 locations in operation with two sites in Houston and Austin opening in January 2021 for a total of 29 locations. “It was a true honor to receive the call from Jerry that he was interested in selling his business to our WhiteWater family,” stated Clayton Clark, president and chief operating officer of WhiteWater. “Jerry’s is one of the most respected carwash companies in the industry and we are excited to create opportunities for the Jerry’s team to grow.” “Jerry’s Express is pleased to join the WhiteWater team,” said Jerry Miller, president of Jerry’s Express Car Wash. “It was important to us in considering a sale that we would find an acquisition partner that aligned with our company culture and offered opportunity with integrity for our staff. WhiteWater was able to close within 75 days of our first meeting in spite of the challenges that we all faced in 2020.”

As part of the acquisition, WhiteWater will be onboarding all of Jerry’s employees including Operations Director Doug Cookston, added the release. In connection with the Jerry’s transaction, SkyKnight Capital will invest incremental capital into WhiteWater, included the release. “Steve and Clayton have done an exceptional job leading WhiteWater, and we look forward to supporting them in this next phase of accelerating growth,” said Jordan Milich of SkyKnight. WhiteWater has also named Gregg Murry as executive vice president of real estate, continued the release. Murry brings over 35 years of experience in real estate and construction and was previously vice president of real estate at Service King Collision Repair where he built and led a team that was responsible for the development, construction, conversion and management of Service King’s real estate portfolio, which grew from 55 locations to more than 330 during his tenure, explained the release. Murry also founded his own commercial construction and development firm that focused on single tenant projects and developments, with a focused specialization on automotive, stated the release. He will be leading real estate, construction and facilities efforts for WhiteWater, concluded the release. Read the entire press release here. Industry mourns loss of Willie Herschel Kilgore Fort White, Fla. — According to an online obituary, Willie Herschel Kilgore, 67, of Fort White, Florida, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Lake City Medical Center.

Kilgore was a consultant for carwash sales and member of the Masons, Scottish Rite, Shrine, Philologia Masonic Lodge and Western Carwash Association (WCA), stated the obituary. Kilgore had a long, illustrious career in the carwash business, including positions at Sonny’s and some full-serve carwashes. He also served on the WCA Board of Directors. Read the entire obituary here. Tommy’s Express Car Wash donates 100,000 surface cleaner wipes HOLLAND, Mich. — Throughout November and December, Tommy’s Express Car Wash donated 100,000 surface cleaner wipes to local franchise locations to help educate the community on the importance of preventing the spread of disease by wiping the steering wheel, door handles and shifter every time customers enter or exit their vehicle, according to a company press release. Dr. Oz of “The Dr. Oz Show” reports that the top germ hot spots are your floor mats, the driver’s area, including steering wheel and door handles. Along with the surface cleaner wipes, Tommy’s Express Car Wash also offers free automatic mat washers at participating locations to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and other disease-causing germs, stated the release.

President and Chief Innovation Officer at Tommy’s Express Ryan Essenburg stated, “As the COVID-19 numbers were growing, we wanted to find a way to help flatten the curve and educate the community on top spots in your car that germs like to live. These surface cleaner wipes help clean many different types of bacteria off of your cars and will help keep our guests healthy this holiday season.” The surface cleaners were given out at the over 50 Tommy’s Express franchise locations nationwide, concluded the release. Ben-Ami Auto Care now authorized House of Kolor distributor LINDENHURST, N.Y. — Ben-Ami Auto Care, distributor of automotive care and detailing products, is proud to announce its official partnership with House of Kolor, a division of Valspar Corporation, to become an authorized supplier of the manufacturer’s premium line of custom paint and products, according to a company press release. “House of Kolor is the leader in custom colors and finishes, and its premium products are the result of over 64 years of legendary innovation,” said Ben-Ami’s Owner Steven Levy. “We are proud to become an authorized distributor of this revolutionary product line.”

Effective immediately, Ben-Ami Auto Care will now offer its customers House of Kolor’s wide range of color capability, award-winning finish, versatile primers/sealers, clear-coats, high performance, high coverage basecoat colors as well as an expansive range of industry-leading effects, added the release. House of Kolor’s easy to use system is designed for all users, regardless of experience, and is guaranteed for customer satisfaction, concluded the press release. “The brilliance of House of Kolor’s paints and finishes is undeniable and we’re really excited to get these industry-leading products in our customers’ hands so they can see the difference as well,” stated Levy. The Wash Tub locations will host a 2-day Blood Drive event this weekend SAN ANTONIO — To help alleviate ongoing blood shortages, The Wash Tub will be hosting a two-day Blood Drive in partnership with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center (STBTC), according to a company press release. Events are Saturday, Jan. 2, and Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, stated the release. With over 1,000 blood drives canceled, equating to over 9,000 units, the need has never been greater to secure the unconditional support of the company’s community partners, added the release.

