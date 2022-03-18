Market Focus: Woodie’s Wash Shack announces management additions

Woodie’s Wash Shack announces management additions TAMPA, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack announced in a press release that it is rapidly expanding growth plans by expanding the Tampa, Florida-based management team.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Major expansion is planned by Woodie’s in 2022 for the Tampa Bay region and along the entire West Coast of Florida. New talent has recently been added or promoted in the areas of development, construction, program management, finance, fiscal planning and accounting. Woodie’s has worked tirelessly to bring together an outstanding group of development and construction specialists to acquire sites, designs and permits for new locations as they build top-rated express carwashes. The management team has expanded to include the following. Sid Jordan is now senior construction advisor. Jordan graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Building Construction in 1981. He worked at Enterprise Building Company and Brown & Root until 1993 as the vice president of operations. He then worked for Clark Building Group from 1993 until 2020 as CEO/president of the Northern and Southern Regions. Jordan holds a general contractor’s license in six states. Philip Baker is now director of development and construction. Baker has a long track record of excellence, beginning with his formal education at Auburn University as a Building Science major. He comes to Woodie’s with over three decades of developing and construction experience in institutional, commercial, multi-family and mixed-use projects. Baker’s participation in Phillips Development & Realty and Woodie’s Wash Shack projects spans over nine years. He has been involved with such notable projects as the Hard Rock Casino and the mixed-use Mosaic hi-rise project in Houston, Texas. His wisdom and expertise in guiding the construction and development program, for the many Woodie’s Wash Shacks to be built, will result in an efficiency and quality this uncommon in the carwash business.

Advertisement

Thomas “TC” Nales is named senior project engineer. As an experienced civil engineer, Nales brings planning, engineering and site development expertise to the Woodie’s team. Due to the ever-increasing complexity of land use, entitlement and water management, civil engineering is the key to efficient site design and the betterment of the Woodie’s Wash Shack program. Nales has prior development/engineering experience in hotels, storage facilities, carwashes, multi-family, gas stations, c-stores and more. His work with the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority was a $600 million design-build project in which Nales and his team managed the roadway design, stormwater management system, grading and demolition design and restoration of the South Terminal Service area.

Advertisement

Jake Fox is now construction supervision. Fox is a strategic project manager who thrives in dynamic, growth-focused work environments with experience maintaining and growing successful relationships with owners, general contractors, structural engineers and architects. Prior to joining Woodie’s, Fox was a project manager for M.C. Velar Constructions Corporation where he managed projects varying in size from 100,000 to 1,500,000-square-feet. Fox’s field expertise ensures that the rigorous specifications Woodie’s has set forth are being adhered to and that its contractors and suppliers are on schedule, on budget and building the washes in a way that creates the least disturbance to the community.

Advertisement

Glen Stygar is named vice president acquisitions. Easy access and convenience for the Woodie’s Wash Club Members is Stygar’s focus. For over 25 years, he has been involved in site acquisition and development for a significant number of retail and commercial projects of which seven years were spent on the Phillips Development & Realty team. Stygar also brings the experience it takes to complete the zoning, permitting and approval process. Stygar also heads up the GREEN initiatives for Woodie’s Wash Shack, a key component in the Woodie’s design criteria. Given the “need for speed” to finance the targeted acquisitions and structure financing for the development pipeline, additional talent and experience was required. Woodie’s Wash Shack announced the following individuals have joined its team. Doug Mzyk is now executive manager and senior financial advisor. Mzyk’s expertise as COO/CFO of high-growth companies for over 30 years, brings a level of experience to the Woodie’s Wash Shack team that will help propel the company to become one of the fastest growing express carwash companies in the U.S., the press release stated.

Advertisement

Working with entrepreneurial as well as Fortune 100 companies, Mzyk has established strategic leadership, finance, mergers and acquisitions, along with debt and equity initiatives. Kristie Wolf is named manager of financial planning and analysis. Prior to Woodie’s, Wolf worked in finance at a third-party administrator since 2017, where she was involved in all aspects of forecasting, budgeting, pricing and client profitability. Wolf began her career at Raymond James in 2013 in a rotational program before starting full time in the Real Estate Investment Banking group of Raymond James. During her time in investment banking, she worked on all forms of valuation, due diligence, underwriting and other support for all related transactions in both the public and private capital markets as well as M&A transactions.

Advertisement

McClean Solutions debuts as carwash detergent, protectant manufacturer BENSALEM, Pa. — McClean Solutions, LLC, recently announced in a press release its formation as a manufacturer of detergents and protectants for the carwash industry. At the helm is Brent McCurdy, former president of one of the largest carwash chemical manufacturers in the industry with over 20 years of expertise in the field. “The carwash chemical business has been my home for a very long time and I’m looking forward to using that experience to create something fresh and innovative, while maintaining the level of customer service my industry friends and partners are used to,” McCurdy said.

Advertisement

The company launch stands in the wake of trending consolidation efforts among other solutions providers in the carwash space. “When big companies roll in and take over with big changes, customer relationships tend to pay the price,” McCurdy noted. “As an industry veteran, I knew the market wouldn’t respond well to a lot of these changes and saw an opportunity to connect with distributors and operators while bringing a new, exciting, quality product line to the market.” McCurdy is no stranger to the “operator” side of carwashing, as he also owns a chain of carwashes in the Philadelphia northeast including express exterior washes, seven automatic carwashes and 26 self service bays.

Advertisement

McCurdy is joined by his son, Blake McCurdy, as operations manager and Nikita Klinisovs as national sales manager. With a background in chemistry and an MBA, Blake McCurdy worked in operations management of the family carwash business for years prior to joining McClean. Newly appointed National Sales Manager Nikita Klinisovs owned and operated one of the leading carwash chemistry distributors in the northeast and prides himself on consulting carwashes to make them more successful. FRAM® announces sponsorship renewal with SRX Racing for 2022 season ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — FRAM® announced that it has finalized a sponsorship agreement with Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) for the 2022 season, according to a press release.

Advertisement

This is the second year that FRAM will participate in SRX as a sponsor. “We are excited to continue our relationship with FRAM® in the 2022 season,” said Reid Mobley, chief revenue officer of SRX. “FRAM® was an integral part of our season one success, and we look forward to seeing them in the victory lane this season.” SRX kicks off its schedule June 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Florida. The 2022 season will feature six races at tracks across the U.S.: June 18: Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Florida

June 25: South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Virginia

July 2: Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Connecticut

July 9: Nashville Fairgrounds, Nashville, Tennessee

July 16: I-55 Raceway, Pevely, Missouri

July 23: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, Ohio. The FRAM® logo will be prominently featured on Marco Andretti’s car as he competes against a star-studded lineup that includes: Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Newman, Matt Kenseth, Hailie Deegan, Paul Tracy, Helio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte, Ernie Francis Jr. and Michael Waltrip.

Advertisement