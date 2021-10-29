Zips Car Wash announces promotion of Gene Dinkens to CEO

DALLAS — Zips Car Wash, one of the largest express tunnel carwash operators in the U.S. and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, announced the promotion of Gene Dinkens to chief executive officer (CEO), according to a press release.

Brett Overman, founder and former CEO of Zips, will continue as chairman and majority owner of the company. Commenting on Dinkens’ promotion, Overman said, “Finding the right partner to work with us as we move the company forward was a priority and I am very pleased that Gene joined us last year as part of our talented team. He is a skilled business leader who has had a tremendous impact on the business and his promotion to CEO puts us in a stronger position to move Zips forward as we continue the rapid growth of the company.” Founded in 2004 by Overman, Zips Car Wash is the second-largest branded express-only ride-thru tunnel wash experience with 220 locations across 19 states in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Zips has over 1,600 employees and is based in Dallas, Texas. In 2020, Atlantic Street Capital invested in Zips in partnership with Overman. Andy Wilkins, managing partner of Atlantic Street Capital, commented, “We are very happy with our partnership with Brett who, for nearly 20 years, has built the Zips brand into a leader in the carwash industry. We are pleased that he will continue to provide his extensive industry expertise as chairman as we continue to build the business. Gene has worked closely with the Atlantic Street team at several portfolio investments and could not be a better chief executive to lead this subscription-based business model.”

Dinkens, added, “Brett is a true leader in the industry, and it has been an incredible opportunity to work with him directly over the past 18 months and to collaborate with the Atlantic Street team to accelerate Zips’ growth and surpass the milestone of 200 stores. I couldn’t be more excited to lead the next phase of development of the company with Brett and the team.” Dinkens, an experienced executive in consumer-focused industries, joined Zips Car Wash last year as president. Prior to joining Zips in 2020, he most recently served as chief operating officer of Lori’s Gifts, the nation’s largest provider of hospital gift shop outsourcing solutions.

Prior to his tenure at Lori’s, Dinkens served nearly four years as chief operating officer of Z Wireless, a Verizon Premium Wireless retailer in which he helped scale from 200 locations into Verizon’s largest agent with over 1,100 locations by 2018. Big Dan’s Car Wash announces grand opening of Rome location ROME, Ga. — Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced the grand opening of its new flagship express carwash, located at 18 Shorter Ave., Rome, Georgia, on Oct. 29, starting at 8 a.m., according to a company press release. The newly constructed express carwash is the second of 15 washes slated to open by the end of 2022 across Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. “Rome has been home to my family since 1976. It’s where I grew up, went to school and where my wife, Holly, and I have raised our five children,” said Jarrett Shadday, chairman of Big Dan’s Car Wash. “When we launched the Big Dan’s brand in 2020, we knew that we wanted our Rome location to be our flagship and set the standard by which the rest of our washes would follow.”

Unlike many washes, Big Dan’s sites sit on larger pieces of property, giving customers more room to move about comfortably and safely, and represents a $4.2 million investment in the community. The carwash sits on 1.7 acres, includes a 125’ tunnel, 28 free vacuums and two pay stations. According to Tripp Flournoy, chief operating officer, the extra-long tunnels are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and top-of-the-line chemicals that provide a high-quality exterior wash. “Rome has not experienced the quality of wash that Big Dan’s offers and we are excited to offer a product that all car owners deserve,” said Flournoy. “Your vehicle is not only a big investment, it’s a major asset and one that deserves to be protected. Research suggests, and we agree, that you should wash your vehicle twice a week.”

The car wash will be offering unlimited wash club memberships for $5 during the month of November for the wash club package of the customer’s choice. All proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships in November will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia. “My dad has been on the board of directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs for over 25 years, and this is just one of the many ways that we plan to give back to the community,” noted Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash. “Big Dan’s plans to be a community partner in a variety of ways and offering fundraising opportunities to not-for-profit entities is just one of the ways.”

