Market Focus: ZIPS Car Wash moves into Marion

ZIPS Car Wash moves into Marion
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a company press release, ZIPS Car Wash recently announced the grand opening of its newest carwash location in Marion, North Carolina, at 709 W. Henderson St.
Starting on Oct. 9 through Oct. 18, ZIPS will offer free top washes and $1 unlimited wash club memberships for the first month, added the press release.
“We are excited to move into Marion and serve this community with free carwashes during our 10-day event,” said Shawn Collier, district manager for ZIPS Car Wash. “This location is a brand-new facility with the latest carwash equipment and technology to meet [customers] express car cleaning needs, with free self-serve vacuums, too.”
ZIPS also offered introductory rates on its unlimited wash club, starting at $1 for the first month of service as part of the celebration, noted the release.
Unlimited wash club members can also enjoy access to the 192 ZIPS stores across the country; with over 30 of those locations in North Carolina, added the release.
“We’re expanding across the state and hope to offer customers a fun experience with a shiny, clean vehicle every time they leave any of our carwashes,” said Collier. “The convenience of our Marion ZIPS gives customers a one-stop shop for gas and a clean vehicle.”
Customers can get an additional free top wash beyond the grand opening when they download the Zips Car Wash Rewards App (www.zipscarwash.com/zippy-rewards) to earn points for their loyalty to Zips, stated the press release.
Unlimited club members can earn points for their recurring monthly payments as well; no purchase is necessary to enjoy the free wash during the grand opening celebration at the new Marion location.
‘Tunnel of Terror’ returns to Dutch Car Wash
AURORA, Colo. — Back by popular demand, Dutch Car Wash will be hosting its second annual
“Tunnel of Terror” Haunted Car Wash on Oct. 23-31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (weather permitting), according to a company press release.
Customers can experience the spooky thrills with any regular price carwash purchase or wash club membership, freights and frills included, continued the release.
The “Tunnel of Terror” will feature a blacked-out tunnel with spooky lights, projections, fog, costumes and other surprises, added the press release.
“In light of the current pandemic, we are grateful we can provide a fun, safe and socially-distanced Halloween activity that is fun for the community,” expressed Dutch Car Wash Owner Willy Beumer. “Our staff enjoys getting into the Halloween spirit and hosting this fun event for all ages. We love being able to entertain our customers while providing a clean car at the same time.”
Dutch Car Wash is located at 4301 S. Parker Rd. in Aurora, Colorado.
For more details please call (720) 243-3300.
See footage from the 2019 “Tunnel of Terror” here.
ISTOBAL launches promotion at the Food Safety Summit
BRISTOL, Va. — According to a company press release, ISTOBAL has planned a special promotion launch for industrial wash equipment at the 2020 Food Safety Summit from Oct. 19-22.
To celebrate ISTOBAL’s first appearance at this show, added the release, the company is offering free freight on any industrial wash equipment purchased before the end of 2020.
According to the press release, the promotion applies to purchases of ISTOBAL HW’PROGRESS, HW’KUBE or HW’INTRAWASH with a 25% deposit received before Dec. 31st and shipped by March 31, 2021.
The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other discounts or offers, stated the press release.
During the Food Safety Summit ISTOBAL will also provide information on its best-selling industrial wash equipment, the ISTOBAL HW’PROGRESS, noted the release.