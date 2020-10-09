Market Focus: ZIPS Car Wash moves into Marion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a company press release, ZIPS Car Wash recently announced the grand opening of its newest carwash location in Marion, North Carolina, at 709 W. Henderson St.

Click Here to Read More

Starting on Oct. 9 through Oct. 18, ZIPS will offer free top washes and $1 unlimited wash club memberships for the first month, added the press release.

“We are excited to move into Marion and serve this community with free carwashes during our 10-day event,” said Shawn Collier, district manager for ZIPS Car Wash. “This location is a brand-new facility with the latest carwash equipment and technology to meet [customers] express car cleaning needs, with free self-serve vacuums, too.”

ZIPS also offered introductory rates on its unlimited wash club, starting at $1 for the first month of service as part of the celebration, noted the release.

Unlimited wash club members can also enjoy access to the 192 ZIPS stores across the country; with over 30 of those locations in North Carolina, added the release.

“We’re expanding across the state and hope to offer customers a fun experience with a shiny, clean vehicle every time they leave any of our carwashes,” said Collier. “The convenience of our Marion ZIPS gives customers a one-stop shop for gas and a clean vehicle.”

Customers can get an additional free top wash beyond the grand opening when they download the Zips Car Wash Rewards App (www.zipscarwash.com/zippy-rewards) to earn points for their loyalty to Zips, stated the press release.