ZIPS Car Wash moves into Minnesota with Four Seasons acquisition PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced the acquisition of Four Seasons Car Wash in Minnesota, according to a press release.

This acquisition is ZIPS first entry into Minnesota and marks the brand’s northern-most carwash location. These new ZIPS sites are located in Moorhead, Baxter and Alexandria, Minnesota, with additional development sites planned. “We’re excited to expand our footprint and offer ZIPS services in Minnesota with these new stores now part of our growing brand,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Four Seasons ran exceptional locations and we’re excited to step in where they left off and continue to offer the great customer service they were known for.” ZIPS has over 17 years of carwashing experience that it brings to these locations in Minnesota. “ZIPS operates locations in almost every climate across the country and we’re excited and challenged by the Minnesota weather and look forward to helping customers care for their vehicles during the upcoming Minnesota winter,” said Christopher Pratt, regional manager, ZIPS Car Wash – Midwest.

ZIPS recommends frequent carwashing, especially during the winter months, to keep the underbody of a vehicle from rust and damage due to the sludge on the roads between winter storms. “Road salt can eat away at the underbody and exterior paint of your vehicle, making it so important to remove the road grime from your vehicle after a storm,” Pratt added. ZIPS will continue to offer unlimited services to customers and current members will now have access to over 225 ZIPS locations across the country for unlimited use. Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates opening of Anaheim location with free washes ANAHEIM, Calif. — Quick Quack Car Wash is giving away its best carwash package on every vehicle for 12 days to celebrate the opening of the first of three planned carwashes in Anaheim, according to a press release.

The three new Anaheim locations also represent the first of many planned Quick Quack Car Wash locations in Orange County. Quick Quack already has 20 locations in the Southern California areas of the Coachella Valley and the Inland Empire. Quick Quack was also recently recognized as the fourth largest carwash conveyor chain in the U.S. by Professional Carwashing & Detailing. In conjunction with the grand opening, Quick Quack held a special fundraiser on Dec 20th to benefit Family Promise of Orange County, which provides shelter and assistance to families experiencing homelessness. During the fundraiser, customers previewed the carwash prior to the official grand opening and received the Lucky Duck level wash for free. Quick Quack matched donations from customers. “We are excited to bring Quick Quack service and convenience to Anaheim and Orange County,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean and entertaining carwash experience, our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of our team members, customers and communities.”

Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best carwash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation. In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $19.99 per month. Bliss Car Wash collecting socks for The Los Angeles Mission LOS ANGELES — All eight Bliss Car Wash locations are collecting new socks to donate to the Los Angeles Mission this winter, according to a press release.

At each of the eco-friendly sites, a collection box is on display for customers to drop off the socks, which will then be given to the Mission to distribute to its patrons. “Our employees and customers enjoy giving back to their communities and a sock drive is an efficient way for everyone to contribute,” said Bliss Car Wash owner Vahid David Delrahim. “New, warm socks are the most requested items by people who use shelter facilities and we’re happy to use our locations as a way to gather as many donations as possible.” The eight Bliss locations where customers can donate socks are located at: 26871 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo

2405 E Imperial Hwy., Brea

22470 Cactus Ave., Moreno Valley

2851 E Vineyard Ave., Oxnard

1022 Rancho Vista, Palmdale

600 N Rose Dr., Placentia

4294 University Pkwy., San Bernardino

55 S Hallock Dr., Santa Paula The collection boxes will be on sites through the end of 2021.

Delrahim expressed that he was concerned about the decrease in charitable giving due to the pandemic and encouraged his associates, friends and family members to help out where they could. He added that a team of his employees from Bliss participated in the adopt-a-meal program at The Los Angeles Mission earlier this month. The company donated the funds for lunch and dinner, and helped to prepare and serve a midday meal to some of the folks the Mission serves. “We are always pleased to provide our resources and our time where we can,” Delrahim said, “At this time of year, it’s particularly meaningful to share with those who are not as fortunate as we are.”

