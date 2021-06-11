Market Focus: ZIPS recruits chief financial officer

This week, we cover a new hire at ZIPS, a new location, a rebranding and a new quick lube franchise.

ZIPS recruits Jim Forson as chief financial officer PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Washannounced that Jim Forson has joined the ZIPS team as chief financial officer, according to a press release. Forson has a deep background in finance and accounting as well as consumer-branded experience businesses, having worked in leadership roles for publicly-traded and private-equity-backed portfolio companies. Prior to joining ZIPS, Forson worked for a number of marquee brands, including La Quinta Inns & Suites, 7-Eleven, EY, Grant Thornton and Arthur Andersen. “I am fortunate to be joining Zips at such an exciting time,” said Forson. “The company is growing exponentially, adding new markets and sites weekly, as well as bringing in amazing talent to drive the operations.”

Having overseen hotels and convenience stores stretching across North America for the last decade, Forson has gained an intimate understanding of the nuances of a national, multi-location business. Forson is a firm believer in the role of the finance function as a partner to help enable the business — and particularly the field operations team — to be successful. “I am drawn to companies that understand that the delivery of an outstanding product and experience occurs through unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and taking care of its people so they can take care of the customer,” said Forson. “I’ve found quickly that ZIPS is such a place, and I look forward to helping the team accomplish its mission of providing good, clean fun to every guest we serve.”

Bluebird Express Car Wash announces next location in Boise BOISE, Idaho — Bluebird Express Car Wash has announced its next location at 3310 W. State St. in Boise, Idaho, according to a press release. This site has been in the planning stages for several months, and construction is slated to begin in June 2021. The owners of Bluebird currently own and operate three other Bluebird Express Car Washes and independently own and operate the nation’s largest express carwash in Colorado. Bluebird Express Car Wash’s mission is to change and challenge its customers’ expectations of what service is. Its specialized, industry-leading equipment and proprietary software provide a product unlike anything in the valley, and its team members thrive on providing an experience unlike anything in the market.

With one of the largest water reclamation systems in the state, Bluebird relies on recycled high-pressure water to provide an environmentally-friendly, safe and highly effective clean to its customers. Bluebird Express Car Wash loves bringing high-quality customer service, excellent wash quality and an unbeatable value to the Treasure Valley. Bluebird Express Car Wash plans to open additional locations in Caldwell and South Meridian, Idaho, after this location. You can find Bluebird Express Car Washes in Ontario, Oregon; at Overland and Bird in Boise and at Fairview and Cole in Boise. EverWash announces rebranding, affirms commitment to clients PHILADELPHIA — EverWash announced a rebrand to its visual identity and brand mission that reflects a deep dedication to its carwash partners, according to a press release.

Coinciding with the unveiling of the new logo and branding, EverWash will also be rolling out a new corporate message of “That’s Happy Washing” and an updated app that will focus on engaging both carwash owners and their customers. The rebrand solidifies the company’s stance as an industry leader offering marketing innovations and unparalleled client service. “EverWash’s vision is to become the most trusted and most innovative company in the carwash industry,” said Scott Caplan, CEO and cofounder of EverWash. “Our mission of ‘Happy Washing’ is to build a seamless experience for our partners. This rebrand is not just an exterior wash — we have taken this opportunity to evolve and improve our approach in the market as a whole. We continually strive to be better at everything that we do every day for every client.”

The new EverWash logo is an evolution of the company’s previous logo, with a look and feel that embodies their tireless determination and genuine care for its clients and users’ experience. The new logo and color palette reflect the company’s approach to their work: energetic, passionate and innovative. “Our new logo and branding really embodies the ‘Happy Washing’ experience we believe is at the core of EverWash’s service,” said Max Pulcini, EverWash’s director of marketing and communications. “By going with a sleek, more modern logo, we are positioning ourselves as a tech company more so than a carwash chain or brand. The added personification of the car icon with our signature ‘Happy Washing’ smiles echoes the smiling faces and positive carwashing experiences of our members and wash partners alike.”

Chevron launches Chevron xpress lube® image program for qualifying U.S. fast lube owners SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron Products Co., a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., announced the official rollout of the company’s new Chevron xpress lube program for qualifying U.S. fast lube owners and investor prospects, according to a press release. With the inaugural Chevron xpress lube location now operating in Fountain Hills, Arizona, and another impressive facility in Meridian, Idaho, Chevron anticipates strong interest in its new image program. Complementing Chevron’s heritage Havoline xpress lube® brand, the Chevron xpress lube brand identity offers qualifying prospects the opportunity to leverage one of the most established, trusted brands in America, regarded for premium-quality products and attracting loyal, discerning consumers.

All xpress lube locations are independently owned and operated under a brand sales and license agreement with owners retaining operating flexibility without traditional franchise or royalty fees. “With nearly 7,000 Chevron gas stations in approximately 15 states, the Chevron brand is well recognized for fuels unsurpassed in quality and a steadfast commitment to customer service and satisfaction,” said Dave Schletewitz, automotive installed marketing manager for Chevron Products Co. “We’re thrilled to extend the valuable Chevron brand into the fast lube automotive service sector. Prospective U.S. owners can harness Chevron’s brand equity, built over decades, to attract the countless consumers that have an affinity for the Chevron brand — helping them to take their business to a new level.”

As part of the program, Chevron xpress lube locations stock and sell Chevron’s premium-product brands: Havoline® for passenger car motor oils, automatic transmission fluids, gear lubricants and antifreeze/coolants; Techron® for gasoline and diesel aftermarket fuel additives; and Delo® for heavy-duty diesel engine oils. Brand requirements for maximum visibility and awareness entail primary identification signage at the street and on the building, a dedicated mobile-responsive website and social media platforms, employee uniforms, oil change clings and a digital menu board. Chevron’s new xpress lube® shopper program™, designed to sustain Chevron brand equity, will require xpress lube locations to maintain minimum customer satisfaction and image scores with a built-in reward system for top-performing sites — a system that contributes to high customer retention and acquisition levels.

